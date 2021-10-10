CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update II: Pfizer Whistle-Blower “Termination Being Processed” While So-Called ‘Facebook Whistle-Blower’ is Applauded

After Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets last week, the pharma giant has taken action. Strickler received a call from the company’s security team informing her that she is not to go into work anymore. Pfizer decided to fire Strickler instead of addressing upper management’s problematic decision to conceal facts from the public as stated in the leaked emails.
While the corporate media applauds a so-called Facebook whistle-blower, Frances Haugen, they have nothing to say in defence of Strickler’s brave actions.
And, when you think Big Tech can’t go any lower than they already have, they go ahead and do just that. In our previous update we mentioned the censorship of Stricklers’ GiveSendGo page by labelling the web page as “unsafe”. The most outrageous behaviour comes from Twitter.
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News