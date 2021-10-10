Breaking News

#CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update II: Pfizer Whistle-Blower “Termination Being Processed” While So-Called ‘Facebook Whistle-Blower’ is Applauded

By on ( Leave a comment )

After Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets last week, the pharma giant has taken action.  Strickler received a call from the company’s security team informing her that she is not to go into work anymore.  Pfizer decided to fire Strickler instead of addressing upper management’s problematic decision to conceal facts from the public as stated in the leaked emails.

Pfizer ‘Foetal Cell’ Whistle-blower Melissa Strickler has been TERMINATED

While the corporate media applauds a so-called Facebook whistle-blower, Frances Haugen, they have nothing to say in defence of Strickler’s brave actions.

Read more:

And, when you think Big Tech can’t go any lower than they already have, they go ahead and do just that.  In our previous update we mentioned the censorship of Stricklers’ GiveSendGo page by labelling the web page as “unsafe”. The most outrageous behaviour comes from Twitter.


We’re just going to be honest… without
your help The Exposé would not be able to
bring you the facts the mainstream refuse
to because we rely solely on your support
to help fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us
to keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
It’s quick and easy…

BREAKING NEWS – Vaccine Passports are definitely coming to the UK by mid-December 2021 according to NHS COVID Pass Guidelines
In 2020 we, and many others told you that vaccine passports were …
Evidence of Covid-19 Genocide – UK Gov. made it impossible for retired Doctors to return during the pandemic despite claims they desperately needed them
When, early on in the fake pandemic, it was announced that the …
Pfizer sets records for COVID-19 vaccine approval, but previously set records for fraud and endangering the public
Pfizer recently set several records with its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the …
A comparison of official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Latest UK PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report figures on Covid cases show that doubly …
The reasons why my family and I will not be getting the Covid-19 Vaccine…
“Why are you choosing to not receive a COVID-19 vaccine?” This is …
The Real 5G Agenda and How Covid-19 Is Helping to Achieve It. “Humanity is in extreme and imminent danger” – Claire Edwards
There has always been a lingering question as to why 5G is …
Five-year-old Girl left bleeding from the eye after being forced to take Covid-19 PCR test to return to school – Hospital says “this is normal”
A five-year-old girl was left bleeding from the eyes after being forced …
W.H.O. database shows there have been 8 times more adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 9 months than to the Influenza Vaccines in 52 years
A World Health Organisation database called 'VigiAccess' has revealed that the number …
How many people are the Covid-19 Vaccines killing?
No one knows how many people the vaccines are killing – or …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments