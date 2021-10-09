The most Vaccinated state in the USA sees huge surge in Covid-19 Hospitalisations & Deaths, with 76% of them among the fully vaccinated population

Around 80% of the adult population of Vermont, USA is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but despite this the state is currently experiencing a huge surge in new hospitalisations for Covid-19 that is comparable to the levels seen during winter 2020/2021.

Of the 33 people in Vermont who died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the month of September, 8 were unvaccinated and 25 were fully vaccinated, meaning 76% of deaths in the state during September were among the fully vaccinated population.

“I think it’s clearly frustrating for all of us,” lamented Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, which monitors virus statistics for the state.

Right now, the number of hospitalisation cases in Vermont is also at record levels. The state recorded September as its second deadliest month, and October might set a new record, with the rate of new Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 of the population increasing by 85% over the previous week as of October 1st according to official CDC data.

This is despite 80% of the adult population of Vermont being fully vaccinated, with many also having had a third “booster” shot.

If the Covid-19 injections really were 95% effective as claimed by the vaccine manufacturers, then Vermont would be the healthiest state in the USA right now. Instead, Vermont is fast becoming the sickest state in the country.

The state recorded the highest rate of hospitalisations per 100,000 residents on October 1st, a 16% increase on the number of hospitalisations recorded in the previous week and the highest seen since winter 20/21. Which is worrying considering official CDC data shows that there was also a 50% increase in the number of hospitals with staff shortages.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, lifted Vermont’s state of emergency back in June 2021 once at least 80 percent of the state’s population had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 injection. This reliance upon the vaccine to save the state has clearly failed.

“We can’t be in a perpetual state of emergency,” Scott announced this week.

Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the three states that follow right behind Vermont in terms of vaccine compliance, are all seeing a similar surge in new hospitalisations and deaths.

On September 23rd, UMass Memorial Health, the largest health system in central Massachusetts, reached full capacity in its intensive care unit with 150 patients requiring critical care and only 144 beds set up in ICU.

UMass Memorial Health President and CEO, Dr. Eric Dickson cited an increase in Covid-19 cases as the issue, despite high vaccination uptake in the state. of Massachusetts.

Connecticut, the second-most-vaccinated state in America, is likewise seeing a massive surge in hospitalisations and deaths – so much so that the state legislature recently extended the Governor’s emergency powers to respond to this latest “wave” of the virus.

Things are not looking good this winter for those who have had the Covid-19 vaccine.

