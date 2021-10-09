Five-year-old Girl left bleeding from the eye after being forced to take Covid-19 PCR test to return to school – Hospital says “this is normal”

A five-year-old girl was left bleeding from the eyes after being forced to have a Covid-19 PCR test which involved a nasal swab being inserted up her nose in order to be allowed back to school, and the hospital then told the mother that “this was normal”.
We’re just going to be honest… without
your help The Exposé would not be able to
bring you the facts the mainstream refuse
to because we rely solely on your support
to help fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us
to keep doing it by supporting us today.
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
It’s quick and easy…
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News