Breaking News

Five-year-old Girl left bleeding from the eye after being forced to take Covid-19 PCR test to return to school – Hospital says “this is normal”

By on ( Leave a comment )

A five-year-old girl was left bleeding from the eyes after being forced to have a Covid-19 PCR test which involved a nasal swab being inserted up her nose in order to be allowed back to school, and the hospital then told the mother that “this was normal”.


We’re just going to be honest… without
your help The Exposé would not be able to
bring you the facts the mainstream refuse
to because we rely solely on your support
to help fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us
to keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
It’s quick and easy…

W.H.O. database shows there have been 8 times more adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 9 months than to the Influenza Vaccines in 52 years
A World Health Organisation database called 'VigiAccess' has revealed that the number …
How many people are the Covid-19 Vaccines killing?
No one knows how many people the vaccines are killing – or …
The most Vaccinated state in the USA sees huge surge in Covid-19 Hospitalisations & Deaths, with 76% of them among the fully vaccinated population
Around 80% of the adult population of Vermont, USA is fully vaccinated …
Why are so many people dying at home? Excess deaths in homes occur for the 81st week in a row, just 3% are associated with Covid-19
Since March 7th 2020 there have been 250,725 deaths that have occurred …
BREAKING – Official data shows the risk of death due to Covid-19 increases by 69% among 18 – 29-year-olds who’ve been fully vaccinated
Covid-19 has disproportionately affected the elderly and vulnerable with other underlying conditions, …
Melissa Ciummei – “We have been fooled into believing that currency is money. People have this idea that ‘that’s my money in the bank’, it’s not.”
During an interview with EMeRgent Sea, Melissa Ciummei, a Northern Irish investor …
The Government cannot afford to satisfy its Pension obligations
There is a rumour going around that Governments in the UK and …
15-Year-Old Boy Died Suddenly Just 2 Days After Second Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
A 15-year-old boy in Sonoma County, California, died suddenly just two days …
#CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update: Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer “Runs Away” from Veritas Journalist When Asked Questions
In Part 5, an email from Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments