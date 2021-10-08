Breaking News

#CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update: Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer “Runs Away” from Veritas Journalist When Asked Questions

By on ( Leave a comment )

In Part 5, an email from Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, was exposed which stated: “HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted foetus. On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry.”

Dormitzer was exposed for attempting to hide information about the COVID vaccine from the public. So, one of Veritas’ journalists caught up with Dormitzer to ask him some questions:

Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer Philip Dormitzer Questioned by Project Veritas Over Leaked Emails

For reasons that are difficult to fathom considering recent whistle-blowers’ information, yesterday Pfizer formally asked U. S. drug regulators to let kids as young as five years old get its Covid injection.

And the censorship continues. Project Veritas has been running a campaign to support Melissa Strickler, the Pfizer whistle-blower in Part 5 who leaked the internal emails. Twitter is putting warning messages, censoring, tweets sharing Strickler’s “Give Send Go” link. The campaign to support Strickler can be found at: https://givesendgo.com/pfizerwhistleblower


We’re just going to be honest… without
your help The Exposé would not be able to
bring you the facts the mainstream refuse
to because we rely solely on your support
to help fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us
to keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
It’s quick and easy…

15-Year-Old Boy Died Suddenly Just 2 Days After Second Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
A 15-year-old boy in Sonoma County, California, died suddenly just two days …
Less than 10% of 12 – 15-year-old Children have received a Covid-19 Vaccine since Chris Whitty ordered them to be vaccinated
On September 13th 2021 the four Chief Medical Officer's for England, Scotland, …
13-Year-Old Boy Left BLIND 10 Days After Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4bhJC3sZag&ab_channel=Mag%C3%A0Ettori A 13-year-old French boy lost his eyesight just 10 days after …
Latest UK Health Security Agency Report shows the Covid-19 Vaccine DO NOT WORK and have a NEGATIVE effectiveness as low as MINUS 86%
Last week we told you how the Covid-19 vaccines were proving to …
Investigation: Official data shows 80% of Covid-19 deaths in England in September were people who had been vaccinated
The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency, who have …
Fauci And Others Openly Discuss Their Intent to Enforce A mRNA Type Flu Vaccine – In 2019
An explosive video of Fauci with Health and Human Services (“HHS”) officials …
France Introduces Bill to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines for all From January 1st, 2022
The Social Affairs Committee of the French Senate has introduced a bill …
Right to reply from Clare Wills Harrison to Mark Devlin’s Good Vibrations podcast featuring Michael O Bernicia published 6th October 2021.  
Michael O Bernicia recently made several claims in an article and podcast …
#CovidVaxExposed PART 5: Pfizer Whistle-blower Reveals Internal Emails from Chief Scientific Officer Discussing COVID Injections … “We Want to Avoid Having the Information on the Foetal Cells Floating Out There”
Project Veritas released the fifth video in its 'COVID vaccine investigative series' …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments