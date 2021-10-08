CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update: Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer “Runs Away” from Veritas Journalist When Asked Questions

In Part 5, an email from Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, was exposed which stated: “HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted foetus. On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry.”

Dormitzer was exposed for attempting to hide information about the COVID vaccine from the public. So, one of Veritas’ journalists caught up with Dormitzer to ask him some questions:

For reasons that are difficult to fathom considering recent whistle-blowers’ information, yesterday Pfizer formally asked U. S. drug regulators to let kids as young as five years old get its Covid injection.

And the censorship continues. Project Veritas has been running a campaign to support Melissa Strickler, the Pfizer whistle-blower in Part 5 who leaked the internal emails. Twitter is putting warning messages, censoring, tweets sharing Strickler’s “Give Send Go” link. The campaign to support Strickler can be found at: https://givesendgo.com/pfizerwhistleblower

