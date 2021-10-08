Breaking News

Investigation: Official data shows 80% of Covid-19 deaths in England in September were people who had been vaccinated

By

The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency, who have recently replaced Public Health England, shows that during the whole of September the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations, and deaths have been among the fully vaccinated population.

Public Health England (PHE) had been publishing weekly ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports, and thankfully the new UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has continued that trend, and have also continued to include the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status which had recently started to be published by PHE.

The latest report published by UKHSA, which can be viewed here, covers week 36 to week 39 of 2021 and it reveals that the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations, and deaths in the second half of September were among the fully vaccinated population.

Table 3 of the report covers the number of people presenting to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission after testing positive for Covid-19 between week 36 and week 39 of 2021, and the table shows that 2,411 people among the unvaccinated population were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 between the 6th September and the 3rd October.

It also shows that 296 people among the partly vaccinated population were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 between 6th September and 3rd October.

However, the unvaccinated and partly vaccinated numbers combined do not even come close to the number of people who were admitted to hospital among the fully vaccinated population.

A total of 3,910 people among the fully vaccinated population were admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 according to the latest UKHSA report.

This means that the unvaccinated accounted for 36% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between 6th September and 3rd October 2021, whilst the partly vaccinated accounted for 4.5% of Covid-19 hospitalisations, and the fully vaccinated accounted for 59.5% of Covid-19 hospitalisations. Combining the partly vaccinated figures with the fully vaccinated figures means the vaccinated population accounted for 64% of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

But things get much worse for the fully vaccinated when it comes to deaths due to Covid-19 according to the UK Health Security Agency Report.

Table 4 of the report lists the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 between the 6th September and 3rd October 2021, and it shows that there were 611 deaths among the unvaccinated population, 101 deaths among the partly vaccinated population, and a frightening 2,281 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.

Frightening because Covid-19 deaths throughout the whole of September 2021 were approximately over twelve times higher than the number of Covid-19 deaths throughout September 2020 when there was no Covid-19 vaccine available, and instead seasonality leant a helping hand in reducing the circulation of Covid-19.

The number of deaths by vaccination status between 6th September and October 3rd 2021 shows that a huge 80% of Covid-19 deaths were among the fully vaccinated population, but what’s more concerning is that the number of deaths have actually been increasing for weeks on end now.

The ‘Week 36 – Vaccine Surveillance’ report published by Public Health England on the 9th September 2021 shows the number of deaths between week 32 and week 35. Table 4 of the report shows that there were 600 Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population between August 9th and September 5th, and 97 deaths among the partly vaccinated.

But there were again many more deaths among the fully vaccinated population, with the table showing a total of 1,659 Covid-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.

This means that the latest set of deaths between the 6th September and 3rd October have increased by 1.8% among the unvaccinated compared to the number of deaths to have occurred among the unvaccinated between the 9th August and 5th September.

Whereas the number of deaths among the partly vaccinated population has actually decreased between September 6th and October 3rd by -4% compared to the number of deaths among the partly vaccinated between August 9th and September 5th.

But the latest set of deaths between September 6th and October 3rd among the fully vaccinated population have increased by 38% compared to the number of deaths that occurred among the fully vaccinated between August 9th and September 5th.

If the Covid-19 vaccines worked then we would be seeing a decrease in the number of deaths as more people get vaccinated, but instead we are seeing the complete opposite despite only just entering autumn.

The problem we face now? Winter is just around the corner.


