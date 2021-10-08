13-Year-Old Boy Left BLIND 10 Days After Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

A 13-year-old French boy lost his eyesight just 10 days after he received a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The boy, called Yassine, got his shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on July 17th, 2021, just one month after France began administering the jabs to children over 12. Vision problems reportedly began days after the vaccine, with his eyesight becoming blurry until he couldn’t see at all after 10 days.

Speaking in an interview filmed for the documentary ‘Children of Freedom’, Yassine said that before he received the vaccine his eyesight was “perfectly fine”, however, it soon got worse post-injection. His mother said: “Right after the vaccine he couldn’t see anything and there aren’t any causes. For me, it’s the vaccine.”

Yassine’s mother said that she believes that the vaccine is entirely responsible for his poor eyesight, stating that she wouldn’t have come to the conclusion if he was sick or previously had to wear glasses, but he has never had any of these issues and was only unable to see anything at all the day after the vaccine.

According to specialists, Yassine is suffering from corneal thrombosis, a condition that is linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

“I was sleeping and I woke. I couldn’t see anything, it was blurry and I told my mum, ‘Mummy, I can’t see anything. it’s all blurry.’,” Yassine said.

Shortly after waking, Yassine’s mother went to work and asked him if he was ok and if his eyesight had improved once she returned home. Yassine told her that he was not alright and that his eyesight remained the same.

It seemed like a normal day as Yassine’s mother told him that she had forgotten to buy bread on the way home, to which he said he would go to the shop and buy some. “I went outside and I stayed behind the door. Then my sister saw me and she told my mum that I was behind the door. My mum asked me to come in and said ‘Why didn’t you buy the bread?’ I said ‘ because I can’t see.’,” Yassine said.

During the interview, a woman believed to be a relative of Yassine’s family said that there are many other children like Yassine in France. She said that he should be outside playing like other children instead of being stuck indoors unable to see and glued to his parents, unable to go to school.

“Earlier he said something that hit me. I started my sentence by saying ‘You see your friends?’ and he interrupted and said ‘No, I can’t see them.’ That’s tough, isn’t it? That’s not nothing.”

Yassine’s case was reported to the official French pharmacovigilance as follows:

“Vaccinated in mid-July with the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech), a little over a month before his thirteenth birthday, the patient presented, ten days later, a significant decline in visual acuity. He was then taken care of in an AP-HP establishment. The pharmacovigilance report, sent five days later, establishes that this young patient suffers from acute retinitis (inflammation of the retina).”

