SHOCKING: A World Health Organisation Database Lists 2,201,851 Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccine Including Birth Disorders

A database launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2015 details a worryingly long list of the 2201851 catalogued reports of adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The database – VigiAccess – was shown in a video that was shared on social media and we can confirm that what is presented is true and accurate. VigiAccess lists all the reported adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines. The WHO database is maintained by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre in Sweden and is one of the largest global adverse event reporting systems.

A quick search of “Covid-19 vaccine” presents a sectioned list, listing reactions ranging from cardiac disorders to congenital and genetic disorders. In total, 2,201,857 adverse reactions have been reported to the database.

According to the database, the Covid-19 vaccine has been linked to 108468 cardiac disorders including 9368 cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), 25518 cases of tachycardia (when the heart rate increases to over 100 bpm) and 6112 reports of pericarditis (inflammation of the protective sac around the heart).

Additionally, the database state that there have been 1191 congenital (birth) disorders linked to the Covid-19. The highest number of reports fall under a factor V Leiden mutation, a genetic disorder that makes it more likely for an individual to develop a blood clot at some point during life. If a clot develops, it is likely to present in the form of deep venous thrombosis or a pulmonary embolism.

For there to be continental effects listed, this suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine does indeed affect fertility and the development of a foetus in the womb if the mother receives a jab when pregnant. This contradicts what the WHO and other health authorities have stated throughout the rollout of the jab, as they have actively encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated. In the UK, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that women should be offered Covid-19 vaccines, stating that they are “effective and have a good safety profile.”

However, it is unknown what the effects of the spike proteins in the vaccine may have on pregnant women and their unborn children, considering that these jabs have not faced significant safety testing. Additionally, despite health authorities promising that the vaccine remains in the shoulder once injected, a Japanese Pfizer bio-distribution study found high levels of lipid nanoparticles from the vaccine accumulated in different parts of the body including in the uterus, ovaries and lymph nodes. Therefore, we have to wonder what the short term – and long term – consequences of these vaccine ingredients accumulating in organs around the body could be.

Just some of the other reported birth disorders include 64 cases of an atrial septal defect (hole in the heart) and 49 reports of congenital heart disease.

The database offers an insight into the geographical location of the reports, age group distribution and sex distribution. Europe is responsible for 50 percent of cases listed in the database, whilst 38 percent are from the American continent. 6% of reports are from Asia and 3% are from the African and Oceania continents respectively

It appears as though the Covid-19 vaccine does not discriminate by age or sex, as it has had an effect on all age groups and both genders. The highest affected age group are those aged 18-44 years old, with 39 percent of reactions being linked to those within this group. The second highest group affected by the jab are those aged 45-64 years, with 31 percent of cases linked to this category. Shockingly, there have been 301 adverse events reported in children aged 0-27 days and an additional 1327 reactions reported within children aged 28 days to 23 months.

However, 12 percent of reactions listed in VigiAccess are for individuals where their age is not known.

Regarding gender, the Covid-19 vaccine appears to affect females more than men, with 69 percent of reactions linked to women and 30 percent affecting men. However, 1 percent (28440) fall into reports where the gender is unknown.

What is eye-opening is the reports of adverse reactions from the vaccine per year, which shows that 100 percent of reports were made in 2021, or an eye-watering 2199476 adverse events.

It seems that the Covid-19 vaccine will only continue to cause a shocking amount of adverse reactions to recipients around the world. Whilst many of these will take place within the short term, we have to wonder what the long term consequences of these rushed vaccines will be.

