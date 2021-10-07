Fauci And Others Openly Discuss Their Intent to Enforce A mRNA Type Flu Vaccine – In 2019

An explosive video of Fauci with Health and Human Services (“HHS”) officials and other health experts discussing how to enforce a mRNA-based universal flu vaccine is circulating on social media. The video clip is taken from a forum hosted by the Milken Institute in October 2019. Panellists include Anthony Fauci, Michael Specter and Rick Bright.

Michael Specter is a journalist who has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1998.

Anthony Fauci requires no introduction. His role in the current pandemic is widely publicised from: directing National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) funding to gain-of-function research on coronaviruses; ignoring hydroxychloroquine (“HCQ”) as a treatment for Covid; issuing diktats such as “forget freedom” and make Covid injections mandatory; the injection fraud that is the “Covid vaccine”; to, the part he has played in the coronavirus criminal conspiracy and racketeering enterprise which began in 1999 and has culminated in the current pandemic.

Dr. Rick Bright, formerly a director of the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), was ousted in March /April 2020 by the Trump administration after filing a whistle-blower complaint about the HHS’s promotion of HCQ as a treatment for Covid. According to Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Bright blocked access to HCQ and “this obstruction to life-saving medication was a death sentence for over 500,000 Americans.” In March 2021, Bright joined The Rockefeller Foundation as Senior Vice President of Pandemic Prevention and Response.

At the ‘Universal Flu Vaccine’ forum in 2019, Bright said “there may be a need, even an urgent call, for an entity of excitement out there which is completely disruptive, not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes” and Fauci agreed.

Bright also said: “it is not too crazy to think that an outbreak of a novel avian virus could occur in China somewhere. We could get the RNA sequence from that and beam it to a number of regional centres, if not local, if not even in your home at some point, and print those vaccines on a patch to be self-administered.”

Universal Flu Vaccine, Washington D.C., 28 – 30 October 2019

The clip above was taken from a forum hosted by the Milken Institute. You can watch the full forum’s discussion HERE on C-Span or HERE on Bitchute.

The Milken Institute

The Milken Institute (“MI”) is an economic think tank based in California. It publishes research and hosts conferences that apply market-based principles and financial innovations to social issues. Its strategic partners include the usual suspects such as various financial institutions and The Rockefeller Foundation.

MI was founded in 1991 by its chairman Michael Milken. In 1990 Milken was convicted of securities fraud and last year was given a pardon by President Trump. The White House statement called the charges against Milken – of which there were originally 98 — “truly novel.”

Like the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), MI has annual Global Conferences which have been called “Davos with Palm Trees.” And like WEF’s Young Global Leaders, MI has their Young Leaders Circle. Another similarity is that both receive money from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (“BMGF”). BMGF has granted US$3,3 million to WEF and US$4,4 million to MI over the last couple of decades.

Details of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grants to the Milken Institute

Source: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Committed Grants, Grant Data, 1994 to present, retrieved 27 September 2019

MI, like WEF, seems to be pressing a ‘sustainability’ message and although there are a number of similarities between the two organisations there are also some differences. One significant difference being the price of admission. In 2014 Milken was US$8,500 – US$12,500 while Davos was US$87,000. And, the participants of MI’s Global Conference are more hardcore finance, while Davos’ are more government-centric.

Apart from the obvious BMGF common connection, there are visible direct links between MI and WEF. For example, a search for “Milken Institute” on WEF’s website returns 163 results between 2012 and 2021, and MI is one of 10 named core collaborators on WEF’s ‘Global Standards Mapping Initiative: An overview of blockchain technical standards’.

Universal Flu Vaccine Links with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid Injection

University of Oxford’s Sarah Gilbert and Adrian Hill created Vaccitech in 2016 and it is Vaccitech which holds the patents and royalty rights for AstraZeneca’s Covid injection.

Prior to Covid, Vaccitech’s main focus, especially in 2019, was the development of a universal vaccine for the flu. To fully finance Hill and Gilbert’s Vaccitech, and specifically its quest to develop a universal flu vaccine, Oxford Science Innovations sought £600 million from “outside investors,” chief among them the Wellcome Trust and the venture-capital arm of Google, Google Ventures.

At the same time, BMGF was also funding research to develop a universal flu vaccine. The BMGF effort originally partnered with Google’s co-founder Larry Page and his wife Lucy. But, in 2017, BMGF joined forces with governmental and non-governmental organizations to form the Global Funders Consortium for Universal Influenza Vaccine Development to “support the creation of a universal influenza vaccine.”

In 2018, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”) unveiled a strategic plan for research efforts and a bill was introduced by several US senators calling for $1 billion over the following five years for development of a universal flu vaccine. By this time, as indicated above, both BMGF and Page’s Alphabet (Google) were already involved, having put down money for private developers CureVac and Vaccitech, respectively.

In 2019, Fauci, Director of NIAID – NIAID being one of the 27 institutes and centres that make up the NIH – was a panellist at the MI’s forum discussing, or rather promoting, a universal flu vaccine.

