CovidVaxExposed PART 5: Pfizer Whistle-blower Reveals Internal Emails from Chief Scientific Officer Discussing COVID Injections … “We Want to Avoid Having the Information on the Foetal Cells Floating Out There”

Project Veritas released the fifth video in its ‘COVID vaccine investigative series’ overnight featuring a sit-down interview with Pfizer Insider, Melissa Strickler a Quality Auditor, who leaked internal emails showing corporate executives telling staff to be secretive about the use of human foetal tissue in laboratory testing of the COVID injection.

“We want to avoid having the information on foetal cells floating out there.” – Vanessa Gelman, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Director of Worldwide Research (5mins)



Extract of emails from Vanessa Gelman, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Director of Worldwide Research

Within an hour of this video being released Gelman had deleted her profile on LinkedIn profile.

The 5-minute video above is clipped from a 20-minute Project Veritas interview with Strickler, watch the full interview below:

Pfizer Whistle-blower Leaks Execs Emails: ‘We Want to Avoid Having Info on Foetal Cells Out There’

If the video is removed form YouTube you can view it HERE.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Vanessa Gelman, Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research: “From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on foetal cells floating out there…The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible.”

Gelman: “We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the foetal cell lines…One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human foetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.”

Philip Dormitzer, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer: “HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted foetus. On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry.”

Melissa Strickler, Pfizer Insider and Manufacturing Quality Auditor: “They’re being so deceptive in their emails, it’s almost like it is in the final vaccine. It just made me not trust it.”

Like this: Like Loading...