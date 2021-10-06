Viral Spartacus Report Exposes the Covid-19 Agenda, Warns the Elite “You Will Not Have Your New World Order”

An anonymous document posted online by an individual who calls themselves Spartacus has gone viral. The ‘Covid letter’ sums up the current state of the ‘pandemic’, calling out the so-called ‘science’ attributed to Covid-19 and the vaccines.

The letter begins with the individuals introducing themselves as Spartacus, stating that they have had enough with the current state of the world and the pandemic. He writes that Americans have been forced to watch their country and the “Free World” spin into “inexorable decline due to a biowarfare attack.” Along with the rest of the world, “we have been victimised and gaslit by propaganda and psychological warfare operations being conducted by an unelected, unaccountable Elite.”

Due to the pandemic, Spartacus states that our mental and physical health has suffered as a result of the Covid restrictions including mask mandates and lockdowns, which he calls “nonsensical acts” that have “done absolutely nothing to protect the health or wellbeing of the public from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Now, we are watching the medical establishment inject literal poison into millions of our fellow Americans without so much as a fight,” Spartacus writes. “We have been told that we will be fired and denied our livelihoods if we refuse to vaccinate. This was the last straw.”

The “Spartacus report”, as many users online have called it, goes in-depth revealing the truth of the pandemic following analysing hours of leaked footage from Wuhan, scientific papers from primary sources, along with paper trails left by the medical establishment.

Here is a summary of the findings of the Spartacus report:

COVID-19 is a blood and blood vessel disease. SARS-CoV-2 infects the lining of human blood vessels, causing them to leak into the lungs.

Current treatment protocols (e.g. invasive ventilation) are actively harmful to patients, accelerating oxidative stress and causing severe VILI (ventilator-induced lung injuries). The continued use of ventilators in the absence of any proven medical benefit constitutes mass murder.

Existing countermeasures are inadequate to slow the spread of what is an aerosolized and potentially wastewater-borne virus, and constitute a form of medical theater.

Various non-vaccine interventions have been suppressed by both the media and the medical establishment in favor of vaccines and expensive patented drugs.

The authorities have denied the usefulness of natural immunity against COVID-19, despite the fact that natural immunity confers protection against all of the virus’s proteins, and not just one.

Vaccines will do more harm than good. The antigen that these vaccines are based on, SARS-CoV- 2 Spike, is a toxic protein. SARS-CoV-2 may have ADE, or antibody-dependent enhancement; current antibodies may not neutralize future strains, but instead help them infect immune cells. Also, vaccinating during a pandemic with a leaky vaccine removes the evolutionary pressure for a virus to become less lethal.

There is a vast and appalling criminal conspiracy that directly links both Anthony Fauci and Moderna to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

COVID-19 vaccine researchers are directly linked to scientists involved in brain-computer interface (“neural lace”) tech, one of whom was indicted for taking grant money from China.

Independent researchers have discovered mysterious nanoparticles inside the vaccines that are not supposed to be present.

The entire pandemic is being used as an excuse for a vast political and economic transformation of Western society that will enrich the already rich and turn the rest of us into serfs and untouchables.

Covid-19 is a Disease of the Blood and is Being Treated Incorrectly

The report notes that from their findings, Covid-19 is not viral pneumonia, despite what has been presented by the government, medical establishment and mainstream media. Spartacus writes that it is a “viral vascular endothelisis”, or a “disease of the blood and blood vessels.”

“In severe cases, this leads to sepsis, blood clots, and multiple organ failure, including hypoxic and inflammatory damage to various vital organs, such as the brain, heart, liver, pancreas, kidneys, and intestines.”

Due to the “wide tropism” of Covid-19 for various tissues in the body’s vital organs, it can reportedly present as any disease, but most often takes on cold and flu symptoms. However, it can also present as brain inflammation, stomach issues, or even heart attacks.

However, Spartacus notes that the majority of Covid-19 cases are mild, although those with underlying conditions or are classed as vulnerable are more likely to suffer if they contract covid. Additionally, those who are hospitalised and given treatment such as intubation, blood thinners, or are injected with corticosteroids, are in fact not being treated correctly.

“In severe hypoxia, cellular metabolic shifts cause ATP to break down into hypoxanthine, which, upon the reintroduction of oxygen, causes xanthine oxidase to produce tons of highly damaging radicals that attack tissue. This is called ischemia-reperfusion injury, and it’s why the majority of people who go on a ventilator are dying. In the mitochondria, succinate buildup due to sepsis does the same exact thing; when oxygen is reintroduced, it makes superoxide radicals.

“Make no mistake, intubation will kill people who have COVID-19,” Spartacus warns.

Instead, Spartacus writes that the correct treatment for severe Covid-19 related sepsis is ” non-invasive ventilation, steroids, and antioxidant infusions.” Drugs that have been listed within the report to successfully treat covid are as follows: N-acetylcysteine, melatonin, fluvoxamine, budesonide, famotidine, cimetidine, and ranitidine are all antioxidants. Indomethacin prevents iron- driven oxidation of arachidonic acid to isoprostanes.

Ivermectin was noted as a successful treatment for Covid-19 and Spartacus noted the fact that India has almost completely eradicated Covid after they decided to go against the advice from the World Health organisation (WHO).

“The media have disingenuously claimed that because Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug, it has no utility as an antivirus. This is incorrect. Ivermectin has utility as an antiviral. It blocks importin, preventing nuclear import, effectively inhibiting viral access to cell nuclei. Many drugs currently on the market have multiple modes of action. Ivermectin is one such drug. It is both antiparasitic and antiviral.”

Covid-19 is Airborne

Regarding Covid-19 transmission, the Spartacus report confirms that the illness is airborne, contradicting the claims from WHO and the CDC that it is either droplet-borne or transmitted through “fomite-to-face contact.” Spartacus states that the social distancing guidelines are therefore ineffective as the only safe distance to stay safe from an aerosolised virus is 15+ feet.

Additionally, the use of masks does not protect anyone from Covid-19 because the virus is too small and the filter used has too larger gaps to filter it out. “They [masks] may catch respiratory droplets and keep the virus from being expelled by someone who is sick, but they do not filter a cloud of infectious aerosols if someone were to walk into said cloud,” Spartacus continues.

“The minimum level of protection against this virus is quite literally a P100 respirator, a PAPR/CAPR, or a 40mm NATO CBRN respirator, ideally paired with a full-body tyvek or tychem suit, gloves, and booties, with all the holes and gaps taped.”

The Covid-19 Vaccine is Dangerous

Along with the masks and social distancing – restrictions which have only led to poor mental and physical health – Spartacus states that the Covid-19 vaccines are dangerous and “leaky.” “This means they remove the evolutionary pressure on the virus to become less lethal. It also means that the vaccinated are perfect carriers. In other words, those who are vaccinated are a threat to the unvaccinated, not the other way around.”

The report highlights that the vaccines have not undergone thorough testing and it is unknown what the long-term effects of the jabs could be. Worryingly, as Spartacus notes, is the fact that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines utilise an untested new technology that has not been used in vaccines before.

“They are purported to consist of an intramuscular shot containing a suspension of lipid nanoparticles filled with messenger RNA. The way they generate an immune response is by fusing with cells in a vaccine recipient’s shoulder, undergoing endocytosis, releasing their mRNA cargo into those cells, and then utilizing the ribosomes in those cells to synthesise modified SARS-CoV-2 Spike proteins in-situ.”

Spartacus writes that the modified spike protein is a highly pathogenic protein and it is impossible to “overstate the danger presented” by introducing it into the human body. Vaccine manufacturers have claimed that the spike protein and vaccine remains in the injected arm, although, Spartacus notes the Japanese Pfizer bio-distribution study that showed that the lipid nanoparticles and mRNA from the vaccine actually accumulated in many different organs, including the reproductive organs and adrenal glands.

A table from the Pfizer bio-distribution study showing where the lipid nanoparticles were found in the body and at what levels.

Spartacus also writes that the spike proteins in the vaccines can promote extreme inflammation, encouraging the antibodies produced to attack the body’s own cells. This presents as adverse reactions such as blood clots, myocarditis, Bells’s Palsy and other autoimmune events.

Along with causing life-changing adverse reactions, the vaccines reportedly increase the infectiousness of Covid-19. Spartacus notes that the antibodies that are produced post-vaccination become mutated – including antibodies from a previous infection – act as “trojan horses, allowing live, active virus to be pulled into macrophages through their Fc receptor pathways, allowing the virus to infect immune cells that it would not have been able to infect before.”

This means that if someone who is vaccinated with the Covid-19 jab is infected in the future with a further mutated strain of the virus, they may become severely ill, and also the illness they transmit may be more infectious to others.

Due to these reasons, Spartacus urges people not to take the vaccine under any circumstances, calling for the vaccination campaign to be stopped immediately.

Concluding his report, Spartacus writes that the Covid-19 pandemic was produced and perpetuated by the establishment as an act of biowarfare. The gain of function research, as it has been labelled, allowed those responsible to determine which viruses have the highest potential for “zoonotic spillover” and thus produce a vaccine.

“Either through a leak or an intentional release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a deadly SARS strain is now endemic across the globe, after the WHO and CDC and public officials first downplayed the risks, and then intentionally incited a panic and lockdowns that jeopardized people’s health and their livelihoods.

“This was then used by the utterly depraved and psychopathic aristocratic class who rule over us as an excuse to coerce people into accepting an injected poison which may be a depopulation agent, a mind control/pacification agent in the form of injectable “smart dust”, or both in one. They believe they can get away with this by weaponizing the social stigma of vaccine refusal. They are incorrect.”

According to Spartacus, the pandemic and its respinse has served multiple purposes for the Elite:

Concealing a depression brought on by the usurious plunder of our economies conducted by rentier-capitalists and absentee owners who produce absolutely nothing of any value to society whatsoever. Instead of us having a very predictable Occupy Wall Street Part II, the Elites and their stooges got to stand up on television and paint themselves as wise and all-powerful saviors instead of the marauding cabal of despicable land pirates that they are.

Destroying small businesses and eroding the middle class.

Transferring trillions of dollars of wealth from the American public and into the pockets of billionaires and special interests.

Engaging in insider trading, buying stock in biotech companies and shorting brick-and-mortar businesses and travel companies, with the aim of collapsing face-to-face commerce and tourism and replacing it with e-commerce and servitization.

Creating a casus belli for war with China, encouraging us to attack them, wasting American lives and treasure and driving us to the brink of nuclear armageddon.

Establishing technological and biosecurity frameworks for population control and technocratic- socialist “smart cities” where everyone’s movements are despotically tracked, all in anticipation of widespread automation, joblessness, and food shortages, by using the false guise of a vaccine to compel cooperation.

In conclusion, Spartacus speaks directly to the Elites, stating: “Damn you to hell. You will not destroy America and the Free World, and you will not have your New World Order. We will make certain of that.“

You can read the Spartacus report in full HERE.

