CovidVaxExposed PART 4 Update: Pfizer Scientist Confronted, Project Veritas Video Goes Viral and James O’Keefe Has a Message for Mark Zuckerberg

Project Veritas released the fourth video, Part 4, of its ‘COVID vaccine investigative series’ yesterday. It exposed three Pfizer officials saying that naturally acquired antibodies lead to equal, if not better, protection against the virus compared to the Covid injections. One of those officials was Nick Karl a scientist at Pfizer.

Karl was caught on camera saying: “When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination.”

Within two hours of the video’s release, it had 600,000 views on Twitter and Karl had deleted his LinkedIn Profile.

Later in the day James O’Keefe caught up with Karl to ask him why he would keep such critical information from the public. Although Karl had plenty to say to the Veritas journalist earlier, he was not happy when asked the same questions by O’Keefe.

Then, Senator Rand Paul tweeted Veritas’ video:

The fourth Veritas video went viral and was trending on Twitter yesterday even though Project Veritas is banned on Twitter and James O’Keefe is suing Twitter for ‘false and defamatory’ statements following his ban in April. That’s because content is king, said O’Keefe.

“The COVID pandemic, in tandem with this new vaccine, are the most important public health issues of our lifetimes. Meanwhile, we have people in power who prefer to keep secrets from the American people about these issues.

“If Pfizer thinks that we are done exposing them, we recommend they think again. A whistle-blower will be going public VERY SOON with even more bombshell revelations.” – Project Veritas.

Bannons War Room: Pfizer Scientist Admits the Truth About the Vaccine, 5 October 2021 (5 mins)

After hundreds of thousands of views, Instagram removed the Part 4 video from Veritas’ account and Facebook threatened to ban their accounts. On Bannons War Room, O’Keefe had a message for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “Please do. Please do ban me.”

