The UK has Fallen – 81% of Covid-19 deaths are among the Vaccinated, Male Teen Deaths have rised by 63% since they were offered the jab, Covid-19 Deaths are 12 times higher than this time last year…

Are you aware that Australia is currently in the grip of dictatorial tyranny due to a handful of Covid-19 deaths occurring every day? What’s happening in that country has absolutely nothing to do with a virus, and everything to do with control, and you only need to look at what’s going on in the United Kingdom to confirm that.

Because the latest Public Health data shows that Covid-19 vaccinated people have accounted for 81% of Covid-19 deaths this summer, whilst UK Government data shows that Covid-19 deaths are over 11 times higher than this time last year, and Office for National Statistics data shows that since teens were first given the Covid-19 vaccine there has been a 63% increase in deaths among teen boys compared to the same period in 2020.

The UK is essentially in the midst of a national disaster with a vaccine programme that has clearly failed, but more worryingly has also killed children, and will kill more. because we seem to have a problem in the UK where a huge majority of the population do not believe a single thing unless it is shown on the BBC News.

But the data could not be more clear. Just take a look at Public Health Scotland’s latest Covid-19 Statistical report published September 29th. Table 18 of the report shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths between August 21st and September 17th 2021 were among the fully vaccinated population with 233 deaths recorded, accounting for 77% of all Covid-19 deaths.

Throw in the 10 deaths to have occurred among the partly vaccinated and that means the vaccinated population accounted for 81% of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland between August 21st and September 17th.

UK Health Security Agency (the sinister replacement for Public Health England) data doesn’t look much better either. Table 4 of the report published by UKHSA shows that there were 687 deaths among the unvaccinated, 110 deaths among the partly vaccinated, but a frightening 2,338 deaths among the fully vaccinated between August 30th and September 26th 2021.

Source – Page 16

This means that the unvaccinated account for just 22% of Covid-19 deaths during September 2021, whilst the vaccinated account for a disastrous 78%.

And don’t even attempt to argue that this is normal because the majority of the adult population have allegedly been vaccinated. If this were normal then how do you explain the fact that Covid-19 deaths are over twelve times higher than the same period last year when there wasn’t a Covid-19 vaccine available?

With only a claimed 95% effectiveness (The latest UKHSA data actually shows the vaccines have a negative efficacy as low as MINUS 66 percent), you would of course expect to still see some Covid-19 deaths. But not when seasonality should be on our side, just like it was in 2020 when deaths dropped to nearly zero.

Mix seasonality in with an effective vaccine and you would have thought the UK would have just enjoyed a Covid-19 free summer, but the reality has been far from it.

The above numbers are what you would expect to see in the middle of winter with an effective vaccine, not the middle of summer.

But as if having a Covid-19 vaccination programme which is proving to not only not work, but also make the recipients of the jabs much worse, wasn’t bad enough, the Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty decided that he wouldn’t accept the decision made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, and overruled them because he clearly wants to kill children.

Just like he helped to kill the elderly and vulnerable with a blanket policy of Do Not Resuscitate orders being used as an excuse to start end of life care which involved starving and dehydrating the patients whilst overdosing them on a drug called Midazolam, that is known to cause the same symptoms as serious disease due to Covid-19.

It’s too soon to tell if children have already died due to Chris Whitty’s decision to offer them an experimental leaky Covid-19 injection, but official Office for National Statistics data does show us that teens over the age of 15 have already seen a significant rise in deaths since they started to be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 2020 edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week ending 8th May 2020 and the week ending 18th September 2020, a total of 219 deaths occurred among 15 – 19-year-olds. Of these 142 deaths were among teenage boys, whilst 77 deaths were among teenage girls.

Whereas the 2021 editions of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week ending 7th May 2021 and the week ending 17th September 2021, a total of 320 deaths occurred among 15 – 19-year-olds. Of these 231 deaths were among teenage boys, whilst 89 deaths were amongst teenage girls.

This shows that the number of deaths between May 7th 2021 and September 17th 2021 among teens aged 15 and over were 46% higher than the number of deaths in this age group during the same period in 2020, and the increase in deaths began at precisely the same time teens started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

But what this also shows is that since the Covid-19 vaccines began being given to teens over the age of 15, deaths among teenage boys have increased by 63%, whereas deaths among teenage girls have still increased, but at a much lower rate of just 16%.

We compiled the following table of ONS figures so that we were able to easily compare the number of deaths per week among teens over the age of 15 separated into males and females.

The largest increase in male teen deaths came in the week ending September 3rd 2021 which saw a 700% increase in male teen deaths, but just a 17% increase in female teen deaths.

We were also able to discover from the table above that deaths in male teens have seen a significant increase in 17 of the 20 weeks since a sizeable amount of teens started getting the Covid-19 vaccine, with the remaining 3 weeks registering a 0% increase, a -45% decrease, and a -22% decrease registered in the week ending 17th September.

Whereas deaths among female teens only saw an increase on the previous year in 8 of the 20 weeks since this age group began receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Five of the 20 weeks saw a 0% increase in deaths on the previous year, whilst 7 of the 20 weeks actually saw a percentage decrease in the number of deaths registered compared to the previous year.

We carried out a full investigation of the above data on Teen deaths which can be viewed here, which clearly shows correlation with emergency calls requesting an ambulance due to cardiac arrest rising to an all time high against the expected level.

When you consider that myocarditis, a condition which causes inflammation of the heart muscle and can lead to cardiac arrest, has been officially added to the safety label of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, and is known to occur much more often in males, it’s not hard to work out what’s happening here.

The problem is that it shouldn’t be us, and us alone who are seeing this. The British taxpayer funds several public institutions including the ONS, UKHSA (formerly PHE) , and MHRA (UK Medicine Regulator) which are supposed to be actively monitoring all of this data and looking for warning signs.

Which leaves us with three possible answers –

They’re too stupid to see what’s happening They’re not looking They don’t care, and are quite happy to kill Teenagers and Children

81% of Covid-19 deaths are among the vaccinated, Covid-19 deaths are over twelve times higher than this time last year, and deaths among Teen Boys have risen by 63% since they started to get the Covid-19 vaccine, yet the United Kingdom is just carrying on as normal as if none of this is actually happening.

We’ve been saying for weeks now that Australia has fallen, but it turns out the United Kingdom fell a long time ago.

Like this: Like Loading...