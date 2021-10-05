Breaking News

BREAKING – Pfizer Scientist says he works for “an evil corporation” as he is caught on film stating natural antibodies are “much better than the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine”

Scientists working for Pfizer have been caught on film stating natural antibodies are much better than the Pfizer vaccine at combating Covid-19.

In undercover footage released by Project Veritas, Nick Karl a scientist who works for Pfizer states natural antibodies are much better because they attack the whole virus, rather than just a single piece of the virus which is targeted by the Covid-19 vaccines.

Two other scientists working for Pfizer were also caught on film.

Rahul Khandke, a Scientist for Pfizer stated that “we are bread and taught to say things like the vaccine is safer than actually getting Covid… if you have antibodies you should be able to prove that you have those.”

Whilst Chris Croce, a Senior Scientist for Pfizer said that he feels like he works for “an evil corporation” and that vaccinated people are still getting sick because their antibodies produced by the vaccine are waning, and it has nothing to do with the new Delta variant.

You can watch the full explosive undercover report below –


