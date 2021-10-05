Investigation: Deaths among male Children have increased by 400% since Chris Whitty decided they should have the Covid-19 Vaccine

On September 13th 2021, the four Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO’s) of the United Kingdom advised the UK Government to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of twelve.

This was despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) previously stating they could not support universal vaccination of children.

Is it just a coincidence that deaths among male children have since increased by 400%, or does Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England have blood on his hands?

Chris Whitty endorsed the move to vaccinate all healthy children over the age of 12, claiming it may “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter”.

The letter sent to the Government by the four CMO’s states that they looked at wider public health benefits and risks of universal vaccination in children to determine if this shifted the risk-benefit ration either way. Chris Whitty and his colleagues claim in their letter that “the most important in this age group was impact on education”.

But if Chris Whitty does not know that the Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective at preventing transmission or infection by now, then his incompetence should cost him his job. Because even the director of the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA knows that the Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission or infection.

The Delta variant is allegedly now the most dominant variant in the United Kingdom, and it has been for months, and we now know thanks to Public Health England data that people who had been Covid-19 vaccinated account for 71% of all Delta Covid-19 deaths since February 1st 2021 up to September 12th 2021.

One-hundred-sixty-six deaths were recorded among the partly vaccinated population, 722 deaths were recorded among the unvaccinated population, and 1,613 deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population.

So not only are the vaccines incapable of preventing infection or transmission, they also seem to be incapable of preventing deaths. You only need to compare the number of Covid-19 deaths occurring compared to summer 2020 to see that.

But even if the Covid-19 vaccines were effective at preventing deaths, which they aren’t, this still would justify giving the experimental treatment still in clinical trials until 2023 at the earliest to children, because they are not dying of Covid-19.

Data available from the NHS shows that between March 2020 and August 25th 2021, just 9 people under the age of 19 died in UK hospitals with Covid-19 who had no known pre-existing conditions, whereas just 39 people under the age of 19 died in UK hospitals who had other extremely serious, debilitating, pre-existing conditions.

There are approximately 15.6 million people aged 19 and under in the United Kingdom which means just 1 in every 410,526 children and teenagers have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months who had other serious pre-existing conditions. Whilst just 1 in every 1.7 million children have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months, who had no know pre-existing conditions.

As you can see, there is absolutely no justification for giving an experimental Covid-19 vaccine to children, and the excuse used by Chris Whitty that it may “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter” is outrageous because they do not prevent infection or transmission, even the UK Government and Oxford University have admitted this in recently published scientific studies.

So with all that said and done, evidence available from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) most definitely suggests that Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, has blood on his hands.

The 2020 edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that in the week ending 25th September 2020, just one single male child between the age of 10 and 14 lost their life.

Whereas the 2021 editions of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that in the week ending 24th September 2021, 5 male children between the ages of 10 and 14 lost their lives.

This shows that the number of deaths in the week ending 24th September 2021 among male children between the ages of 10 and 14 teens were 400% higher than the number of deaths in this age group during the same period in 2020, and the increase in deaths has come immediately after they started to be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is of course only the beginning, and we hope that no children lose their lives because of the experimental Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. However, with emergency calls requesting an ambulance being at an all time high against the expected rate since teens started being given the jab…

And myocarditis and pericarditis being officially added to the safety label of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as a possible side effect that may occur, especially among young males…

And a 63% increase in deaths among Teen boys between the ages of 15 and 19 since they were first given the Covid-19 vaccine according to ONS data…

It’s not hard to work out what’s going to happen to children over the coming weeks. Especially to younger boys, and it looks like the deaths among children due to the Covid-19 vaccines have already started, with official ONS data showing a 400% increase in deaths among male children since Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, overruled the JCVI and decided all children over the age of 12 should be given the experimental Covid-19 injection.

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to children must be stopped immediately.

Please make sure to share this urgent update on all your social media channels and with parents.

