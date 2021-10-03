FACT CHECK – 30,305 people did die within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS; Fact Checkers cannot do simple math

On September 15th 2021 we published an article confirming that the Office for National Statistics (ONS) had published figures confirming 30,305 people had died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first six months of 2021.

But fact checkers have since claimed our article was “false”, because according to them just 4,570 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and they claim the very same ONS figures show this.

These are the official figures published by the ONS from their ‘Deaths involving Covid-19 by Vaccination status‘ report-

As you can see above 14,265 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,388 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Another 11,470 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and 182 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Therefore 30,305 people died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021.

However, a new Fact Checking organisation known as Logically AI, which is funded by Facebook and Mercia; a company also directly funding Covid-19 diagnostic tests, released an article on September 17th claiming our article was false and that the ONS data shows just 4,570 people have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine.

Even if incapable of doing simple addition in your head then we’re sure you’re quite capable of using a calculator to work out that the ONS table above clearly shows that 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine. So why is it that so called “professional fact-checkers” are unable to do that?

Here’s what the Logically AI article said –

Only 4,570 people died within 21 days of a vaccine dose during this period.

On September 15, 2021, the Daily Expose, a conspiracy news site, published a report claiming that 30,305 people died within 21 days of getting a COVID-19 vaccine in England during the first six months of 2021. The information was attributed to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

According to an ONS report titled “Deaths involving COVID-19 by vaccination status, England,” between January 2 and July 2, England witnessed 51,281 COVID-19 deaths. According to the report, this included 640 fully vaccinated people (1.2 percent of the total 51,281 deaths) and those who got infected before receiving the jab. The report adds that for people who were fully vaccinated, the risk of death involving COVID-19 was consistently lower than those who took one or no jab, as shown by the weekly age-standardized mortality rates for deaths involving COVID-19.

The report says that between January 2 and July 2, the number of people who died after being fully immunized had an initial positive PCR test at least 14 days after the second vaccination dose was 256. It says that the median age of people with breakthrough deaths was 84 years. Of these people, 13.1 percent were identified as likely to be immunocompromised, compared to 5.4 percent for other COVID-19 deaths.

The report adds that 4,388 people (23.5 percent of total deaths) died fewer than 21 days after their first dose; whereas, 182 (1.6 percent of total deaths) died fewer than 21 days after the second dose. The number of people who died after the first dose is comparatively high as according to the analysis of COVID-19 infections survey, the risk of a new infection following vaccination is highest during the first 21 days after the first dose.

The number of people who died within 21 days of having either dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 4,388 plus 182, which equals 4,570. Thus, the claim that 30,305 people died within 21 days of having COVID-19 vaccine in England is false.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a lot of potentially dangerous misinformation. For reliable advice on COVID-19, including symptoms, prevention, and available treatment, please refer to the World Health Organization or your national healthcare authority.

Logically AI did link to the ONS report at the end of their article, but they failed to include a screenshot of the ONS table for readers to see for themselves. They also stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to a lot of potentially dangerous misinformation, and we feel that they must have been referring to themselves?

Because Logically AI chose not to include any of the deaths not associated with Covid-19 to conclude that just 4,570 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine during this period, and instead only used the number of Covid-19 deaths presented in the table by the ONS.

As you can clearly see from the screenshot above, Logically AI did not include in their false claim that 4,570 people died with Covid-19 within 21 days of a vaccine dose during this period, which leads us to three conclusions –

1 – The author of the article is unable to read

2 – The author of the article is unable to do simple addition

3 – They purposely chose to lie in their article in a blatant attempt to smear The Exposé, and chose to rely on the gullibility of their readers to take everything they publish at face value.

But when you listen to the following recording made by one of Logically AI’s “investigative” reporters, Ernie Piper, it’s perhaps not hard to see why their other reporters may not be capable of reading or carrying out simple addition.

Mr Piper immediately removed his SoundCloud account once he became aware we knew of the recording. But luckily we had already downloaded it and taken screenshots of his account.

Our Verdict

The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a lot of potentially dangerous misinformation. So for reliable advice do not take any notice of Logically AI. ONS data does show that 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first six months of 2021, the claim made by Logically AI that the total was just 4,570 is an outright lie.

