BBC air News Report conditioning the public into believing it’s normal for teens to drop dead due to “undiagnosed heart conditions”

The BBC aired a news report on October 2nd 2021 which attempted to normalise teens and young adults suddenly dropping dead due to “undiagnosed heart conditions”. The report was called “Running could cause sudden death for people like me”. Is it just a coincidence that they chose to air it just as children over the age of 12 are being given the Covid-19 vaccine?

It is now known that younger adults, teenagers, and children (especially males) are much more likely to suffer myocarditis due to the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 injections. Both jabs have had warnings added to the safety labels by the UK Medicine Regulator due to a suspicion they are causing myocarditis and pericarditis in younger adults.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Serious myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest and knock years off a persons life.

Couple the above with the fact that Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for the United Kingdom, overruled the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation by writing to the Government to tell them that they should offer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all healthy children over the age of 12, then you may see the following report from the BBC in a rather more disturbing light.

“Every week in the UK, twelve young people die from an undiagnosed heart condition like mine. This has something a charity wants to change by screening every young person across the country for potential heart conditions”.

Is the BBC conditioning the public to believe young teens suddenly dropping dead is normal, because they know it’s happening and will continue to happen due to the Covid-19 vaccine?

All we know is that since March 2020 we seem to have been living in the ‘Age of Coincidences’, and this is just another coincidence too far.

