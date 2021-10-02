Seven Covid Lies – How a newfound scepticism saved me from today’s Covid-19 cult

I’m an American engineer. I used to blindly trust the government, the Mainstream Media and Modern Medicine. Then my son was diagnosed with Autism. It took years- because of my gullibility- but eventually, I came to question the “official” consensus. My newfound scepticism saved me from today’s COVID-19 cult. It also led me to research the following COVID lies…

LIE#1: COVID-19 STATISTICS ARE VALID

Here are 3 examples of Bayesian Conditional Probability, which are very relevant to the current COVID-19 “pandemic”.

1) Let’s say 50 out of 100 people have COVID-19 and you take a COVID test that’s 99% accurate (only 1% of the test results are false). If you test “positive” for COVID-19, what’s the chance you really have COVID?

100-50= 50 people don’t have COVID but 50×1%= 0.5 will falsely test positive anyway. So the probability of a true positive is 50/(50+0.5)= 99% and you almost certainly have COVID- only 1% of “positive” test results are false.

2) Now, let’s say 2 out of 100 people have COVID-19 and the COVID test is still 99% accurate. If you test “positive” for COVID-19, what’s the chance you really have COVID?

100-2= 98 people don’t have COVID but 98×1%= ~1 will falsely test positive anyway. So the probability of a true positive is 2/(2+1)= 66%- 33% of all “positive” cases are now FALSE!

3) Finally, let’s say 2 out of 100 people have COVID-19 and the COVID test is only 75% accurate (25% of the test results are false). If you test “positive” for COVID-19, what’s the chance you really have COVID?

100-2= 98 people don’t have COVID but 98×25%= ~25 will falsely test positive anyway. So the probability of a true positive is now only 2/(2+25)= 7% – 93% of all “positive” cases are now FALSE!

In these examples, the incidence and test accuracy are known. But in reality, we have NO IDEA what the REAL incidence and test accuracy are- and that’s been the case for the past 18 months! In all likelihood, the vast majority of “positive COVID-19 cases” are FALSE POSITIVES! This also means the number of “COVID deaths” worldwide have been GREATLY INFLATED! (Anyone who tested “positive” with COVID-19 within 30 days of death is counted as a “COVID death” regardless of the actual cause of death!)

The primary COVID-19 test is PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which was invented by Kary Mullis, who won the 1993 Nobel Prize for it. Mullis invented PCR in order to manufacture DNA. Every “cycle” of PCR doubles (copies) a designated strand of DNA. After a cycle, newly copied DNA from the previous cycle can be copied as well, so there’s an exponential increase in copies with every cycle. After the 1st cycle, there are 21= 2 identical strands (1 copy and the original strand). After 3 cycles, there are 23= 8 strands (7 copies and the original). After 28 cycles, there are 228= 268 million copies. After 35 cycles, there are 235= 34 billion copies. After 45 cycles, there are 245= 35 trillion copies!

Mullis repeatedly said PCR couldn’t be used to diagnose a viral infection, which didn’t stop the medical industry from creating viral tests anyway. In reality, the accuracy of the PCR test is extremely low- which effectively means that PCR CAN NOT DIAGNOSE COVID-19!

In a PCR test, “forward” and “reverse” primers are added to a test sample in order to determine if the SARS-COV-2 virus is present. The two primers supposedly attach ONLY to TWO SPECIFIC segments of the virus. If the two primers find a match and attach to a DNA* strand in the test sample, then any DNA between the two primers is duplicated per PCR cycle. A PCR viral test is “positive” if enough DNA is made (to be detected) by the time the test completes. If too few cycles are run, then not enough DNA will be copied to be detected and the test will be negative even if the primers found a match. On the other hand, if the primers don’t find a match, then nothing will be copied (detected) regardless of the number of cycles.

*Note: SARS-COV-2 is supposedly a retrovirus, which means it consists of single-stranded RNA, not double-stranded DNA. PCR only works with DNA, so the RNA is first converted to DNA before running PCR.

PCR is great at manufacturing a known DNA strand. But as a viral test, it has at least 2 FALSE premises:

It’s WRONG to ASSUME the two primers are uniquely SPECIFIC to a particular virus! Virologists claim the SARS-COV-2 virus is 30,000 bases long where each base can be one of 4 “letters” (A, C, T and G). Guess what- the two primers are typically only 25+25= 50 bases long. That’s right- the SARS-COV-2 PCR test ONLY CHECKS 50/30,000= 0.17% of the virus for a match! That’s like saying “BIG” and “MISTAKE” are the same word because they both contain an “I”!

This first link below shows two typical primers for a COVID-19 PCR test, which are only 22+26=48 letters long. The 2nd link shows how the primers are used to duplicate DNA for those who are interested.

https://www.otago.ac.nz/biochemistry/research/otago736925.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction

Virologists claim the world is teeming with TRILLIONS of viruses, which are EVERYWHERE (possibly even in outer space per the panspermia theory)! If that’s true, then 99.9999999% of viruses have NOT been sequenced so it’s NONSENSE to claim the two primers are unique to SARS-COV-2. (SARS-COV-2 is supposedly at least 80% similar to other coronaviruses, which for the most part only cause a minor cold.)

The two primers delineate the ends of a DNA segment (typically only 1,000 bases long) of the SARS-COV-2 virus, NOT the full 30,000 bases. So even if the two primers find a match, it’s WRONG to ASSUME the rest of the virus (30,000-50= 29,950 bases) is actually present! (The human body constantly produces varying viral-like fragments, which could FALSELY match the two primers.) When the PCR test is run at high cycles (>35), then it becomes increasingly likely that any such fragment will be amplified into a false “positive” for COVID-19.

Guess what- during 2020, PCR tests were routinely run over 35 cycles up to even 45 cycles! The WHO only recommended lowering the number of PCR cycles on 01/20/2021 (the day of Biden’s inauguration). This is the REAL reason why COVID-19 “cases” plunged in early 2021, NOT the vaccines.

Since the vaccine roll-out, the PCR manipulation continues since the CDC mandates different PCR cycles for the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated! PCR tests are now run at 28 cycles for vaccinated people and at 40 cycles for the unvaccinated, i.e. 28 reduces the number of “positive” cases (and makes the vaccine appear more “effective”) and 40 greatly increases the number of “false” positives among the unvaccinated (which is used to justify vaccination for everyone!).

COVID-19 “cases” and “deaths” are based on the INVALID PCR test, which means that ALL of the COVID statistics are INVALID!

LIE#2: COVID-19 CAN’T BE TREATED

In 2020, doctors like Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Dr. Peter McCullough and America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) have reported that COVID-19 CAN be effectively treated with HCQ-zinc, Ivermectin, NAC and Vitamin D etc. (McCullough says that early treatment could have prevented 85% of the COVID deaths!)

These cheap and non-patented drugs and supplements have been safely used for decades and yet they were CENSORED by public health officials and the Mainstream Media in lieu of dangerous, ineffective and extremely profitable patented drugs like Remdesivir because Big Pharma couldn’t profit from them! (The CDC, WHO and Mainstream Media now work for Big Pharma!) HCQ in particular was falsely discredited by several clinical trials in which dangerously high doses of HCQ were deliberately used! One anti-HCQ study was even retracted from the Lancet because the data was forged!

The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the vaccines would have been ILLEGAL if it was acknowledged that COVID-19 can be treated! Safe and effective treatments continue to be suppressed today by the FDA and WHO.

LIE#3: SARS-COV-2 HAS BEEN PROVEN TO CAUSE COVID-19

Note: This section questions “settled” science such as the existence of viruses. I recently read “Beautiful Cure” (2018) by Daniel Davis: the author staunchly promotes the consensus view of immunology and vaccines; however, he also admits that prior to 1989, one could argue that not even 5% of the immune system was understood because the innate immune system hadn’t been discovered yet! Despite the progress of the past 30 years, I doubt the percentage has changed much- because the immune system is far more complex than previously thought. Everyone should be more skeptical of the so-called “experts” and be aware that Big Pharma often promotes “just-so” stories for profit at the expense of scientific truth.

The SARS-COV-2 virus supposedly consists of 30,000 bases of RNA. Most people assume that virologists discovered a novel virus in sick patients and then genetically sequenced it- but this is completely wrong! It turns out that a novel virus wasn’t directly “found” (isolated) at all- instead, samples of bodily fluid from people suspected to have COVID-19 were put in cell cultures in order to “grow” the alleged virus. RNA fragments from this cell culture “soup” were then pieced together into a virus genome, using computer model as a template and to fill in the numerous gaps, i.e., a fully INTACT SARS-COV-2 virus was NEVER FOUND in any patient! There’s no proof these RNA fragments really came from an infectious (exogenous) virus since cells routinely produce viral-like endogenous particles (e.g. exosomes)! This also means the PCR primers, which are based on this computer-generated genome, may be completely irrelevant to COVID-19!

In this link, Stefano Scoglio, a prominent molecular biologist, explains how the SARS-COV-2 genome was created and why the SARS-COV-2 virus hasn’t actually been proven to exist! (This also applies to all of the so-called “variants”!)

Stefan Lanka, a renegade German virologist, has argued since the 1990s that NO infectious virus (measles, polio, mumps, smallpox, HIV, influenza, Ebola, etc.) has ever truly been proven to exist! (Dr. Eleni Papadopulos first made this claim about HIV and Lanka later extended this to ALL “infectious” viruses.)

http://www.virusmyth.com/aids/hiv/cjinterviewep.htm

Lanka contends that so-called “giant viruses” (bacteriophages), which are actually a form of bacteria, have been isolated numerous times- but NOT so with ANY virus! In the link below, he makes the following point:

None of the microscopic photographs claiming to show a virus have been taken from samples of blood, saliva or other body fluids of any person, animal or plant. They work with artificial cellular systems that only exist in Petri dishes and laboratory test tubes and have nothing to do with what goes on inside organisms. If they want to prove what they say is true, let them isolate and photograph viruses in blood or saliva samples! It is striking that today we have to wear masks because it is said that the virus spreads like an aerosol and it turns out that no virus has ever been seen or photographed in saliva.

https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Stefan-Lanka-DSalud-Nu%CC%81mero-249-English-1-of-3.pdf

Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Thomas Cowan make the same argument as this link shows. According to Kaufman/Cowan, endogenous “viruses” (exosomes) are a symptom of illness, NOT the cause. Exosomes detoxify cells and allow them to adapt to harmful conditions- like another form of immunity.

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Statement-of-Virus-Isolation-SOVI-by-Morell-Cowan-and-Kaufman.pdf

Vaccine critics have long pointed out that over 90% of the reduction in “infectious deaths” occurred BEFORE widespread vaccination- due to improved nutrition, sanitation, hygiene and clean water. There are also alternative explanations for so-called “infectious” diseases (e.g. polio was actually caused by DDT spraying). So there’s NO PROOF vaccines really save lives or so-called “infectious” viruses even exist!

If COVID-19 isn’t caused by a virus (or at least hasn’t been proven to be due to a virus), then what’s causing all of the hospitalizations and deaths we keep hearing about in the Mainstream Media?

Since PCR results in numerous “false positives” for COVID-19, then one obvious explanation is that numerous other illnesses have simply been “reclassified” as COVID-19. This explains why the flu disappeared during the 2020/21 winter. Another much more sinister explanation comes from the alternative media, which says that in the UK, tens of thousands of elderly patients were sent to nursing homes and then MURDERED by overdosing them with drugs and then blaming their deaths on COVID-19! Similarly, many “COVID deaths” in the US are actually due to toxic drugs like Remdesivir and the overuse of ventilators (instead of treatment with safe drugs like Ivermectin).

Dr. Thomas Cowan (author of “The Truth about Contagion”) and Arthur Firstenberg (author of the “Invisible Rainbow”) both blame some cases of COVID-19 on 5G (EMF). (Firstenberg says EMF can cause “radio sickness”- with flu-like symptoms- and blames man-made and natural EMF for the annual Flu and the 1968, 1957 and 1918 pandemics.)

https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/IS-THE-SKY-REALLY-FALLING.pdf

A group of Spanish researchers (La Quinta Columna) blame Graphene Oxide (GO) for COVID-19. They claim GO is a widespread toxin in the environment and has been in flu shots since 2019- just before COVID-19 began! They also claim- now verified by independent researchers and a Pfizer whistleblower – the COVID vaccines contain GO as well! If the GO theory is correct, then being vaccinated is equivalent to having COVID-19! LQC say they suspected GO was in the vaccines because of numerous reports of magnets sticking to the arms of vaccinated people!

GO’s toxic effects are strikingly similar to “COVID-19” symptoms. GO’s toxicity also increases when exposed to 5G frequencies. The GO theory says the elderly and obese are susceptible to COVID-19 because they have low levels of glutathione; children naturally have high levels of glutathione which explains why the young are barely affected by COVID-19. The FDA recently started restricting over-the-counter sales of the NAC supplement (after 60 years!), which increases glutathione levels.

https://www.orwell.city/p/archivo.html

And most controversial of all, is the claim the Mainstream Media (now controlled by a handful of billionaires) FAKED mass COVID deaths and FALSELY claimed hospitals were overfilling with COVID “cases” when some of them were near-empty due to the lockdown!

In this link, a British funeral director claims there were no unusual deaths in 2020 except for March (when a high number of deaths occurred in nursing homes- due to euthanasia!) He also says there were no unusual deaths in 2021 until the vaccine rollout- he believes the so-called “delta” wave is really due to adverse effects from the vaccines, NOT COVID!

https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/when-will-people-wake-up-funeral

The full truth is likely a superposition of all of these narratives.

LIE#4: COVID-19 VACCINES ARE EFFECTIVE

Since the roll-out of the EUA vaccines, the public has been subjected to endless propaganda about the “safety and effectiveness” of the vaccines in preventing infection and severe symptoms. The actual clinical trial information, though, clearly shows the vaccines were ONLY tested in terms of reducing “mild” symptoms and the “95% effective” claim is a RELATIVE effect. The PREVENTION OF SEVERE SYMPTOMS AND INFECTION WAS NOT TESTED!

During the Pfizer trial, 8 out of 21,769 vaccinated people and 162 out of 21,769 unvaccinated people were diagnosed with COVID-19 based on “mild” COVID-like symptoms (fever, cough, etc.) and a “positive” PCR test: the relative effect is therefore (162-8)/162= 95%. (The absolute effect is ONLY (162– 8)/21,769= 0.7%!)

There were also an additional 1,594 “suspected” COVID-19 cases in the vaccinated group and an additional 1,816 cases of “suspected” COVID-19 in the unvaccinated group- which were NOT confirmed with PCR testing- because the vaccine would have FAILED the goal of 50% “effectiveness”!

The rest of the participants were also NOT tested with PCR so it’s impossible to say if the vaccine actually prevented infection! (The PCR test is useless for diagnosing COVID-19 so all claims are highly suspect anyway.)

The clinical trials FAILED to show the vaccines are effective in terms of PREVENTING COVID-19 or preventing SEVERE symptoms and yet everyone makes these claims anyway!

https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/09/23/covid-19-vaccine-protocols-reveal-that-trials-are-designed-to-succeed/?sh=3767dba85247

LIE#5: COVID-19 VACCINES ARE MORE EFFECTIVE THAN NATURAL IMMUNITY

Traditional vaccines use the entire virus (assuming that viruses even exist.) The new COVID vaccines only use a portion of the virus, the “spike protein”, which is only 10% of the virus. This is why they don’t prevent infection. Creating antibodies against only the “spike protein”- and not the rest of the virus- doesn’t kill the virus- and creates the variants (in the virus narrative) by causing the spike protein to mutate per natural selection.

Natural immunity (from having COVID) is vastly superior to the partial immunity from the shots. It used to be CONSENSUS science that Natural Immunity is superior to immunity from vaccination- until COVID-19!

LIE#6: COVID-19 VACCINES ARE SAFE

Even if the vaccines aren’t “effective”, it wouldn’t matter if everyone got vaccinated if they’re 100% safe. But since the December rollout, it’s become apparent the COVID-19 vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines ever produced- and yet, the public is largely unaware of this due to CENSORSHIP by the Mainstream Media and Big Tech. The vast majority of people have BLIND FAITH in these institutions and are completely unaware of the record number of deaths and adverse effects from the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen shots.

According to the CDC’s own VAERS database, 14,000 deaths are now linked to the COVID shots! The deaths from 2021 alone far exceed all deaths linked to all vaccines for the past 30 years! It’s widely believed due to under-reporting that the actual number of deaths is 10x or even 100x higher! A lawsuit was recently filed in US federal court, which claims that at least 45,000 Americans have died from the shots. There are also numerous reports of severe adverse effects (which have been censored by Big Tech) as seen in these links:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

https://ugetube.com/watch/shocking-compilation-of-vaccine-side-effects-shows-neurological-and-pulmonary-damage-mp4_IzqfU4wwoWbs8TN.html

https://off-guardian.org/2021/08/27/dont-black-lives-matter-if-those-vaccines-take-them/

https://www.skirsch.io/vaccine-resources/

There are also MAJOR concerns about the long-term health effects of the vaccines: some predict mass sterilization and deaths (from Antibody Dependent Enhancement and micro-clots)! And if the GO narrative is correct, then the vaccinated have “bombs” inside them, which can be detonated by cranking up 5G!

And yet, public health officials and governments world-wide are increasingly mandating vaccinations for EVERYONE (even those who already recovered from COVID-19)!

Lately, there’s been a great deal of press about “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people. The claim is the vaccines have lost their effectiveness in boosting antibodies, and booster shots are required. Are breakthrough cases even real- or is “COVID-19” being used to cover up adverse effects and deaths from the vaccines? In these links, whistleblower nurses claim the latter!

LIE#7: COVID-19 IS ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH

COVID-19 has supposedly killed over 600,000 Americans and 4.5 million people worldwide. Some therefore believe the high number of adverse effects and deaths from the vaccines is a “necessary evil” in order to end the pandemic. This viewpoint has been thoroughly debunked in the previous sections.

By June of this year, there were numerous reports of adverse effects and deaths from the vaccines on the alternative media and barely any mention in the Mainstream Media. It became obvious that governments and public health officials worldwide DON’T CARE about the deaths and injuries! Instead, there’s been a relentless push to vaccinate EVERYONE, including children, who rarely get sick from COVID-19. Vaccine mandates and passports are becoming the New Normal.

I first learned of the WEF’s Great Reset agenda last year and it’s become increasingly obvious that COVID-19 is being used as cover to implement the GR. According to Klaus Schwab, the Great Reset will restructure the global economy (digital currency) and “build back better” in order to create a more “sustainable” future.

The “conspiracy theorists” claim the HIDDEN agenda of the Great Reset is to end democracy and DEPOPULATE the world in order to reduce expenses (debts, pensions, health care costs, entitlements, etc.) and to supposedly “save” the planet from global warming. (They also claim the climate change movement is funded by eugenicists like Bill Gates, who exploit it to justify their real agenda!)

The global economy is apparently on the brink of collapse after decades of printing money and accumulating massive government debts. Reiner Fuellmich, a prominent German attorney, claims Europe’s pension system is broke, which is why COVID-19 was PLANNED back in 2019. Perhaps there’s even a “humanitarian” reason to kill us off- if the economy collapses into a Great Depression, then untold millions could potentially die from civil unrest and starvation especially since the majority now lives in urban areas without access to farmland!

I used to scoff at “conspiracy theorists” but I finally became one myself this year: like Dr. Mike Yeadon, I realized the government is lying to us about everything.

https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/

How else can the unprecedented censorship and propaganda and the obvious collusion between government, the Mainstream Media, Big Tech, Big Pharma and NGOs like the WHO and WEF be explained?

How else can the massive increase in government debt be explained- when it’s also obvious governments have ZERO capability of paying it back? Nor will they have to- if they succeed in resetting the economy and depopulating the world.

Below is a chilling quote from 1981, which shows how the globalist elites truly feel about us “useless eaters”!

The following statements, which were made in 1981 by powerful international banker and unapologetic eugenicist, Jacques Attali, are taken from Interviews with Michel Salomon – The Faces of the Future, Seghers edition, which was published in France by Emi Lit when Attali was a senior adviser to French President, Francoise Mitterand:

“In the future it will be a question of finding a way to reduce the population. We will start with the old, because as soon as it exceeds 60-65 years, man lives longer than he produces and costs society dearly, then the weak and then the useless who do nothing for society because there will be more and more of them, and especially the stupid ones. Euthanasia targeting these groups; euthanasia will have to be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases. We cannot of course execute people or set up camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe it is for their own good. Too large a population, and for the most part unnecessary, is something economically too expensive. Socially, it is also much better for the human machine to come to an abrupt halt rather than gradually deteriorating. We won’t be able to run intelligence tests on millions and millions of people, you can imagine! We will find something or cause it, a pandemic that targets certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus that will affect the old or the fat, it doesn’t matter, the weak will succumb to it, the fearful and the stupid will believe it and ask to be treated. We will have taken care to have planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots will thus be done on its own: they will go to the slaughterhouse on their own.”

CONCLUSION

I did a great deal of vaccine research in 2020/2021 and came to the following conclusions about the vaccine “slaughterhouse”.

The vaccine movement began in the 19th century as blind medical dogma (an honest dumb mistake like bloodletting). Then it became a “religion” (CULT) for the masses where adverse effects and deaths from vaccines are a “necessary evil” akin to a religious sacrifice- all in the name of mythical “herd immunity” (a protection racket). However, there’s no evidence vaccines really work since nearly all of the decline in supposedly infectious deaths occurred before mass vaccination. Then globalists and world governments began to promote vaccination because they were using it covertly as a form of population control and sterilization in the 3rd world. (The HIV=AIDS hoax is also part of this agenda although a vaccine wasn’t involved.)

https://www.virusmyth.org/aids/hiv/jrdepop.htm

https://www.virusmyth.org/aids/hiv/jrmedavoy.htm

Big Pharma and governments then began to increasingly mandate vaccinations for profit and to sicken and reduce the population. (Most cases of Autism really are due to vaccines and autistic people have a dramatically reduced lifespan.)

https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/VaccineSafety-Version-1.0-October-2-2017-1.pdf

Flu shots are worthless but they’ve been increasingly mandated by Big Pharma and governments in recent years in order to “groom” (brainwash) us in preparation for the current Plandemic.

https://www.bmj.com/content/331/7529/1412

There’s no scientific proof that infectious viruses really exist. This is the ULTIMATE reason to be an “anti-vaxxer”! (Perhaps they do exist and we simply don’t have the technology to truly isolate and sequence them.) But if viruses aren’t real, then what are we to make of all of the gain-of-function research that was financed by Fauci? My guess is that Fauci is a true-believer in viruses: perhaps virologists really did spend decades, trying to develop a killer virus to depopulate the world. But ultimately, they failed- because viruses don’t really exist. Perhaps GO/EMF poisoning is their Plan B.

The final and disheartening conclusion is that propaganda truly works, which is why the majority of the public is clueless about what’s really going on. I’m grateful to have an autistic son- otherwise, I would be part of the COVID cult myself!

