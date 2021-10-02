An Urgent Video Message to the World: Crisis, Marburg Virus Disease – Solution, Ricin-Rich Vaccine – Possible Result, Vaccine-Induced Poisoning

COVID-19, the disease, has now been overwhelmingly proven to be just another treatable cold or influenza. The use of the PCR test to diagnose COVID produced large numbers of positive results, so-called “cases,” without any symptoms. The use of the PCR test to detect infections has been fraudulent and “without any symptoms” translates to asymptomatic infections which is known not to exist.

Based on fear and propaganda new mRNA and viral vector (or DNA) gene therapy injections were hastily developed. Then, these experimental injections were, and are still being, administered in a mass global experiment, without informed consent, causing many adverse reactions as well as weakening the overall health of the population.

Adverse reactions from the COVID injections include symptoms similar to haemorrhagic fever – bleeding and blood clots. Causes of viral haemorrhagic fevers include the Marburg viruses.

Marburg virus disease is relatively rare and was first described in 1967. Since its discovery there has been 383 related deaths worldwide with only 14 of those deaths in the last 10 years.

Marburg Virus Making an Appearance

On 11 August 2021 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, announced: “Last Friday the Ministry of Health of Guinea informed WHO of a case of Marburg virus disease in the country’s south-west … Marburg is a very different virus to the one that causes COVID-19 but many of the elements of the response are the same.”

The transcript of WHO’s Virtual Press Conference from which the video above was clipped can be found HERE (start timestamp 00:02:36).

Marburg is a very different virus to the one that causes COVID but many elements are the same. The sameness is not limited the “response.” In 2018 Primerdesign developed a PCR test for Marburg virus. In January 2021 the NIH published a paper titled ‘Asymptomatic Infection of Marburg Virus’. In April GAVI published an article ‘The next pandemic: Marburg?’. In August 2021 WHO announced a case, the first since 2017, and Soligenix are currently rushing to trial a vaccine for Marburg virus disease: RiVax.

It’s also worth noting, symptoms of Marburg virus disease can include: severe bleeding, and abnormalities of the blood and clotting function. Severe bleeding, abnormalities of the blood and blood clots are also effects of the Covid injections.

The main component of RiVax is “a genetically altered version of a Ricin Toxin.” Ricin is a highly potent toxin. It is toxic if inhaled, injected, or ingested however, oral exposure is far less toxic. An estimated lethal oral dose in humans is approximately 1 milligram per kilogram of body weight.

An Urgent Video Message to the World

Noticing patterns developing surrounding Marburg as similar to those for the “COVID pandemic,” Kieran Morrissey has issued an urgent message to the world:

Morrissey is an engineer with a degree in industrial chemistry who has worked at a major teaching hospital in Dublin, Ireland for the past 22 years where he has gained extensive knowledge of the operations of the Irish healthcare system.

Articles by Kieran Morrissey

Echoes of a Prior Warning

Marburg viruses are one of the family of viruses to cause haemorrhagic fevers. Others include the Ebola, Lassa fever, and yellow fever viruses. And we are reminded of a warning message from Harry Vox in 2014.

In the video below Vox, an investigative reporter, warns of “Operation Lockstep” – the plan for a world with tighter top-down government control – and that he believed the “pandemic” to bring this about that they referred to in their document was Ebola.

Undisclosed Vaccine Information

Can we trust we are “officially” told everything we need to know about RiVax or any other vaccine? Without transparency and open scientific debate – no. As an example, let us consider vaccine ingredients – vital information for informed consent. Have all the ingredients of previous and current vaccines been disclosed?

It is now well known there are a number of non-disclosed ingredients of the so-called “COVID vaccines” so there is no need to elaborate further here. And Covid injections are not the only ones guilty of non-disclosure.

Morrissey discovered a research paper which showed results of analysing 44 types of vaccines from Italy and France for undisclosed ingredients including: MMR, tetanus, and flu vaccines. Below is the abstract from their paper:

“Vaccines are being under investigation for the possible side effects they can cause. In order to supply new information, an electron-microscopy investigation method was applied to the study of vaccines, aimed at verifying the presence of solid contaminants by means of an Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope equipped with an X-ray microprobe.

“The results of this new investigation show the presence of micro- and nano-sized particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccines’ samples which is not declared among the components and whose unduly presence is, for the time being, inexplicable. A considerable part of those particulate contaminants have already been verified in other matrices and reported in literature as non-biodegradable and non-biocompatible.

“The evidence collected is suggestive of some hypotheses correlated to diseases that are mentioned and briefly discussed.” – New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nano contamination, 23 January 2017

We are not able to predict the future but, for the sake of our own health, we would be wise to heed Kieran Morrissey’s warning, ask questions, do some research and demand answers before accepting any further “vaccines” or injections from those who seek to profit from them.

