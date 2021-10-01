October Fundraising Campaign – We rely solely on your support…

Breaking News

#CovidVaxExposed PART 1 Update: HHS Whistle-Blower Has Been Placed on Administrative Leave and Project Veritas Is Being Censored by Big Tech
Within an hour of PART 3 being released Project Veritas’ Eric Spracklen …
US Lawyers are preparing to defend Natural Immunity as a valid exemption to Covid-19 Vaccine mandates
More people are being encouraged and coerced into getting the Covid-19 injection …
Harvard Business School Shuts Down After Massive Covid-19 Outbreak Despite Almost All Students Being Fully Vaccinated
Harvard Business School (HBS) in Boston, Massachusetts has just experienced a large …
The Gates Foundation Has Funded Swiss Institutions US$13 Billion With US$4 Billion Going To WHO
Institutions located in Switzerland have received US$13,1 billion from the Bill & …
Australia Warns the Unvaccinated Will Face Total Social Isolation Indefinitely When Lockdown Ends
https://youtu.be/okduGGZp9dk Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 risk being barred …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “Time is running out fast, they are about to take total and final control”
In order to promote the Covid-19 fraud, Governments have taken complete control …
4-Year-Old Girl Mistakenly Given Covid Vaccine Instead of Flu Jab
Pictured: Colette Olivier, 4, plays on a swing whilst her mother, Victoria, …
At least 48,000 people have died within 14 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine who were covered by Medicare in the USA
According to statistics 18.1% of the population of the USA are currently …
Investigation: Deaths among Teenagers have increased by 47% in the UK since they started getting the Covid-19 Vaccine according to official ONS data
An investigation of official ONS and NHS data has revealed that since …
