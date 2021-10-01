Dear Parents… Tired of watching your child walk? Then why not let them join the 1,149 people left paralysed by the Covid-19 Vaccine?

Dear Parents,

Are you aware that 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the extremely short and small clinical trial? (source)

Are you aware that 1 in 9 children suffered a serious adverse reaction leaving them unable to perform daily activities in the extremely short and small clinical trial? (source)

Are you aware that up to August 25th 2021, just 9 deaths associated with Covid-19 had occurred in children since March 2020? (source)

Are you aware that the risk of children developing serious illness due to Covid-19 is extremely low? (source)

Are you aware the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is experimental and still in clinical trials? (source)

Are you aware three scientific studies conducted by the UK Government, Oxford University, and CDC, which were published in August 2021, have found the Covid-19 vaccines do not work? (source)

Are you aware that Public Health England data shows the majority of Covid-19 deaths are among the vaccinated, and the data suggests the vaccines worsen disease? (source)

Are you aware there have been more deaths in 8 months due to the Covid-19 vaccines that there have been due to all other available vaccines since the year 2001? (source)

Are you aware of the real risk of myocarditis (heart inflammation) in children due to the Pfizer vaccine? (source)

Are you aware children are dying due to the Covid-19 vaccines in the USA? (source)

Are you aware of who profits from your child getting the Covid-19 vaccine? (source)

Are you aware the Joint Committee on Vaccination & Immunisation refused to recommend the Pfizer vaccine be offered to children, and are you aware they were overruled by Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England? (source)

Are you aware that since teenagers were first offered the Covid-19 vaccine that deaths among 15 – 19-year-olds have increased by 47% on the previous year? (source)

If you were not aware of any of these things, then you are now. But if you still decide despite all of the above that you would like your child to get the Covid-19 vaccine then it must be because you are tired of watching your child walk, and you’d like them to join the other 1,149 people that have been left paralysed by the Covid-19 vaccines in the UK?

The latest report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme reveals that up to September 22nd 2021 a total of 323 reports of paralysis were made against the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

These include 11 reports of diplegia, 41 reports of hemiparesis, 36 reports of himplegia, 1 report of locked-in-syndrome, 48 reports of monoparesis, 63 reports of monoplegia, 112 reports of full paralysis, 3 reports of paraparesis, 6 reports of paresis, 1 report of quadriparesis, and 1 report of quadriplegia.

Source – Page 67

A further 778 reports were also made to the MHRA against the AstraZeneca vaccine, including 111 reports of hemiparesis, 100 reports of monoparesis, 138 reports of monoplegia, and 324 reports of full paralysis resulting in 1 death.

Source – Page 85

The MHRA also received 42 reports of paralysis due to the Moderna vaccine, with 9 reports of monoparesis, 12 reports of monoplegia, and 11 reports of full paralsyis.

Source – Page 33

Whilst a further 6 reports of paralsyis were made to the MHRA where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

Source – Page 22

If you’re not tired of watching your child walk then perhaps you are tired of them having the ability to see? So why not let them get the Covid-19 vaccine so they can join the other 417 people left completely blind by the Covid-19 vaccines? Or the 1,075 people left with impaired vision?

Source – Page 15

Source – Page 18

Source – Page 8

Source – Page 7

If the possibility your child might be left paralysed, or lose their vision, or both, isn’t enough for you though then perhaps you just want your child to die, and join the other 1,682 people who have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 vaccines?

Including 544 people who last their lives to the Pfizer injection, alongside the 330,983 injuries that it has caused up to September 22nd.

Source – Page 98

1,091 people who have lost their lives to the AstraZeneca injection alongside the 828,941 injuries it has caused.

Source – Page 127

19 people who have lost their lives to the Moderna injection alongside the 52,344 injuries it has caused.

Source – Page 52

And 28 people who have lost their lives where the brand of vaccine was not specified in the report made to the MHRA, alongside 3,329 injuries where the brand of vaccine was also not specified.

Source – Page 34

You may not get what you wish for of course parents, as not every person is being left blind, paralysed, or losing their life due to the Covid-19 vaccines. However, with a total of 1,215,597 injuries being reported, and approximately 48.6 million people having been vaccinated, at least there is a 1 in 39 chance that your child will suffer an injury due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

A chance that is more likely 1 in 4, because just 10% of adverse reactions are reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.





