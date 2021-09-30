Dr Vernon Coleman – “Time is running out fast, they are about to take total and final control”

Every month by paying your TV license you donate £13.33 to the BBC who broadcast government propaganda and lies. Why not support 'The Daily Expose' in their mission to report the facts that the mainstream refuse to instead?
In order to promote the Covid-19 fraud, Governments have taken complete control of the mass market media, outlawed debate, and attacked and demonised anyone; particularly anyone who knows what they’re talking about, who dares to question the official lies.
Watch Dr Vernon Coleman explain all in the video below –
The Expose is funded by you, for you and
that’s why we can bring you the facts the
mainstream refuse to. But that also means
we rely solely on your support, so if you like
what we do then please make sure we can
keep doing it by supporting us today…