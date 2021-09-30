Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Time is running out fast, they are about to take total and final control”

By on ( Leave a comment )

In order to promote the Covid-19 fraud, Governments have taken complete control of the mass market media, outlawed debate, and attacked and demonised anyone; particularly anyone who knows what they’re talking about, who dares to question the official lies.

Watch Dr Vernon Coleman explain all in the video below –

Read and Share – ‘13 reasons why you should not allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

4-Year-Old Girl Mistakenly Given Covid Vaccine Instead of Flu Jab
Pictured: Colette Olivier, 4, plays on a swing whilst her mother, Victoria, …
At least 48,000 people have died within 14 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine who were covered by Medicare in the USA
According to statistics 18.1% of the population of the USA are currently …
Investigation: Deaths among Teenagers have increased by 47% in the UK since they started getting the Covid-19 Vaccine according to official ONS data
An investigation of official ONS and NHS data has revealed that since …
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Has Funded USA Institutions US$44 Billion And Invested Billions in Vaccines
“Investing in global health organisations aimed at increasing access to vaccines created …
19-Year-Old Ukrainian Student Gets Pfizer Vaccine Behind his Family’s Back, Dies Seven Hours Later
A 19-year-old philology student died post-vaccination after he defied his family's philosophical …
Why they created a fuel “crisis”
For many, many months I’ve been warning that every piece of apparent …
More Than 100 Young People Hospitalised for Covid Vaccine-Related Heart Problems in Ontario
A recent report out of Ontario, Canada showed that a high number …
Evidence the Covid-19 Vaccine programme is Genocide
Months ago I suggested that the reason why some of those being …
Australia is a testing ground for what’s coming to the United Kingdom this winter
If you want to know what life will be like this coming …
13 reasons why you should not allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments