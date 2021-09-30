Investigation: Deaths among Teenagers have increased by 47% in the UK since they started getting the Covid-19 Vaccine according to official ONS data

An investigation of official ONS and NHS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 vaccine began to be rolled-out to teenagers there has been a 47% rise in the number of deaths due to all-causes among the age group.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) submitted an independent report to the UK Government on July 15th 2021, in which they advised that children and young people aged 12 years and over with specific underlying health conditions should be offered Covid-19 vaccination.

That same report also stated that the ‘JCVI has previously advised COVID-19 vaccination of all adults aged 18 years and over in the UK, and vaccination of some specific groups under the age of 18 years’.

It is not clear when that advice was issued however the report does later state that ‘young people aged 16 to 17 years of age who are at higher risk of serious COVID-19, as currently set out in the Green Book, should continue to be offered COVID-19 vaccination’.

Official NHS data found in the ‘Covid-19 weekly announced vaccinations 01 July 2021 – revised’ which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the NHS website here, shows that between 8th December 2020 and 27th June 2021, 147,123 people under the age of 18 had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

We can confirm that all documents published by the NHS preceding this do not include an under 18 age group, so we can therefore assume that the week of 20th June – 27th June was the first week that thousands of under 18’s started getting the Covid-19 vaccine, despite advice from the JCVI stating all healthy 16 and 17 year-olds should be offered Covid-19 vaccination not being published until August 4th 2021.

So we decided to take a look at official Office for National Statistics (ONS) data on deaths registered weekly to see if there was an up-tick in deaths in people aged between 15 and 19 following the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to this age group, and we discovered the following.

The 2020 edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week ending 26th June and the week ending 18th September 2020, a total of 148 deaths occurred among 15 – 19-year-olds.

Whereas the 2021 editions of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week ending 25th June 2021 and the week ending 17th September 2021, a total of 217 deaths occurred among 15 – 19-year-olds.

This shows that the number of deaths between June 19th 2021 and September 17th 2021 among teens aged 15 and over were 47% higher than the number of deaths in this age group during the same period in 2020, and the increase in deaths began at precisely the same time teens started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Our investigation of ONS data also revealed further concerns about Covid-19 deaths in people between the age of 15 and 19.

The same 2021 ONS dataset shows that since teens started getting the Covid-19 vaccine there has been at least one Covid-19 related death recorded in seven of the thirteen weeks between June 19th and September 17th 2021. A total of 8 deaths in this time frame.

Yet in the fifteen weeks prior to teens over the age of 15 receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, just a single death was recorded associated with Covid-19 among this age group.

Correlation does not equal causation, but it is extremely concerning to see that deaths have increased by 47% among teens over the age of 15, and Covid-19 deaths have also increased among this age group since they started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, and it is perhaps one coincidence too far.

The problem we now face is that approximately three million children over the age of 12 are currently being offered the Covid-19 vaccine, with many reportedly already having had it since the Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, overruled the JCVI and advised the UK Government to offer all children over twelve the Covid-19 injection on September 13th 2021.

It remains to be seen what the consequences of this will be, but we will keep you updated so that you are able to hold people such as Professor Chris Whitty to account. For now, do what you can to save our children.

