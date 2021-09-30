At least 48,000 people have died within 14 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine who were covered by Medicare in the USA

According to statistics 18.1% of the population of the USA are currently covered by Medicare, the national health insurance programme in the USA, and leaked data has revealed that over 48,000 of those covered by Medicare have died within 14 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine.

Statistics available to view here, show that 59.4 million Americans are covered by Medicare, equating to 18.1% of the USA’s population of 330 million people.

Further data which can be viewed here, if successful in requesting access, shows that 48,465 of people covered by Medicare have died within 14 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine. Nineteen-thousand-four-hundred of those who’ve died were under the age of 80, and 28,065 of those who’ve died were over the age of 80.

Further data available to view here, again only if successful in requesting access, shows that 6,586 people covered by Medicare in New York alone have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine. The data also shows that 2,883 have suffered a myocardial infarction (heart attack), 1,316 have suffered paralysis, 2135 have suffered a stroke, and 2,353 have suffered thrombocytopenia (low platelets which can cause spontaneous bleeding from the eyes), all within 28 days of vaccination.

The above data was released thanks to a whilstleblower who works for the Centers for Medicare and Medicade services. The whistleblower passed the data on to Attorney Thomas Renz, who sparked a lawsuit back in July 2021 after another whistleblower swore under oath that at least 45,000 Americans had died within 3 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine according to secret Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data.

Through his Ohio-based law firm, Renz Law, Thomas is suing the US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to halt the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to children 15-years-old and younger.

The lawsuit was filed by Renz and his legal team against the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of the Covid-19 vaccines, which they state have had “no long-term studies on the impact on adults, much less children.”

Furthermore, the lawsuit challenges the legality of EUA as the law states that children must be at risk, which Renz argues that the “CDC state that children are statistically at ZERO percent mortality rate by Covid-19.”

On Saturday 25th September Renz made a presentation to an audience at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour, where he shocked the crowd of thousands in attendance and millions watching via livestream as he revealed:

That data from the Medicare Tracking System reveals that 19,400 people less than 80 years old have died within 14 days of receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine.

In addition, 28,065 people have died that are over the age of 80 within 14 days of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Total number of American Citizens that died within 14 days of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is 48,465 according to hard data revealed in the Medicare Tracking System.

Renz also revealed that the FDA is actively working with CMS real-time data (CMS Medicare database) to gather weekly reports on Covid-19 adverse events, despite the fact we are told repeatedly this vaccine is “safe and effective.”

Attorney Renz says “This information has never been given to the public, and you will see why they have kept it hidden and never published. It’s very damning, and this data reveals that the FDA knew what was coming, let it happen, and thousands and thousands have died or been injured.”

Watch Renz make his presentation and reveal over 48,000 Americans have died within 14 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in the video below –

