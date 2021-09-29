The time has come to stand up and take your freedom back; it’s now or never

Think back to 2019, a time when we were not free, but certainly had more freedom than we do now, and ponder all that has happened since then.

I very much doubt that when the authorities told you they needed just “three weeks to flatten the curve” – as they issued a stay at home order, closed businesses they deemed to be non-essential, outlawed contact with anyone outside of your initial household, and ordered you to exist rather than live – that you imagined eighteen months later you would be living in a world that resembles that of George Orwell’s novel ‘Nineteen-Eighty-Four’ and Aldous Huxley’s novel ‘Brave New World’.

You have been consistently manipulated and lied to over the past year and half, and it has all been done to confuse you and strike fear into your heart.

We would not be where we are now if it were not for them being able to toy with your fear emotion. When we are scared, we lose the ability to think rationally, and unfortunately for you and I, millions of people around the world have been stuck in an endless loop of fear since this alleged Covid-19 pandemic struck.

It was in late January 2020, just as everyone had given up on their cliche resolutions and settled back into their old ways that the whispers came. Whispers of a newly discovered virus causing people to collapse in the street in the city of Wuhan, in the “Communist” Republic of China. Even then I doubt very few could have predicted what was about to unfold.



Pretty soon the apparent dangers became all too real for the public as images of “overwhelmed” hospitals in Italy started to be played on our TV screens. This new virus was no longer on the other side of the world, it was in Europe, and it was getting closer.

This was when the propaganda that has plagued our lives for eighteen months began. News documentaries of tiny hospitals full to the brink of elderly patients, all on ventilators in tiny towns and villages in the north of Italy.

Of course, this had nothing to do with the fact the Lombardy region and the Po Valley in northern Italy rank among the most air polluted areas of Europe. That’s just another coincidence on the long list of coincidences that have occurred since the turn of the new decade.

Then the illusion of a problem started in the UK. The government, it’s circle of scientists, and the mainstream media did a fantastic job of whipping up hysteria and creating a pandemic of fear. Such a good job that 10 months later the stench of fear engulfs the air of whatever public space you can now legally venture.



By the end of March even the most optimistic Prime Minister in living memory had fallen hook, line and sinker for the one-dimensional science of the doom mongering scientists within his circle. The country was shutdown. Restaurants closed. Pubs closed. Clothes shops closed. Businesses closed. Businesses ruined. Lives on hold. Lives ruined. But we didn’t have to worry as this would only be for a few weeks and then our lives could go back to normal.



But those three weeks came and went and the normal never appeared. Instead, the compliance of most of the British public was bought with the introduction of a furlough scheme that promised to save our jobs and pay our wages.

Eighteen months later and all that has done is delay unemployment and bankrupt the country. But the majority happily accepted the extended arm of the state, too blinded by the perception of fear they found themselves in to think of the long-term consequences.

Soon summer came and a whiff of normality started to encroach our senses, how naive we were to imagine that would last. For five long months the mainstream scientists and the government “being led by them” had insisted there was no evidence to support the wearing of face masks to protect against this supposed new disease.

So just as normality threatened to return due to the official numbers no longer supporting the draconian actions (just a coincidence of course that all respiratory diseases tend to die off in the summer months) they decided to rip out the stitches that were healing the surrealism of the year and impose a new law, to wear a face covering in all shops.

But these face coverings were of course only effective once they had become law seven days after the announcement, supported by the fact barely anybody wore them for the seven days following the announcement. I doubt the government and their one-dimensional scientist masters could quite believe how well they had managed to train the general public to comply with their every word.

Then, as we all know, autumn arrived, as did the return of all the seasonal, respiratory diseases, an occurrence that has happened annually throughout everyone’s life. Although there are many who seem to have forgotten this.

With autumn came a predictable rise in the numbers and the justification for yet another lock down. Restaurants closed. Pubs closed. Clothes shops closed. Businesses closed. Businesses ruined. Lives on hold. Lives ruined.

We would not see another whiff of false freedom until July 2021, despite the false promise of an experimental injection campaign that was supposed to “save the world” and help life to “return to normal”.

The experimental injection campaign of course came with a new set of rules on how to coerce and manipulate the general population, and if the figures are to be believed, the new tricks certainly worked.

But now they are coming for the children, despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation being unable to justify giving an experimental injection – that does not prevent infection or transmission of the alleged virus and has no long-term safety data – to children.

We also have the “will they? – won’t they?” scenario on discriminatory and unnecessary ‘vaccine passports’, which are of course the key to their plan to introduce a digital identity. Boris Johnson announced that from the Autumn the Government would be introducing the passports as condition of entry to nightclubs.

Anyone with half a braincell should have seen this was announced in order to coerce young adults, and teens into taking an experimental injection.

Now the vaccine passports are resigned to Plan B for this coming winter, but we all know that they are really Plan A. The fact that Covid-19 deaths this summer have been eleven times higher than summer 2020, with 77% of them being among the vaccinated population, tells you all you need to know about what is coming this winter… death, death, and more death.

We are already starting to see the much feared, and much warned about anti-body dependent enhancement due to the experimental injections. Once the cold strikes and all the seasonal respiratory viruses return, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the world for that matter, is going to look like a war zone.

So much has happened over the past eighteen months, and so much has been lost, because we have freely and easily given it away.

I won’t pretend the coming months aren’t going to be difficult, especially if you have not succumbed to the experimental injection for “the greater good” of this new communistic, fascistic, technocratic society that we find ourselves in. We are now seen as the ‘great unwashed’, and a river of discrimination and abuse is already landing at our doorsteps, and a tsunami of it awaits.

But the time has come for you, and I, and many others, to stand up and take our freedom back. You cannot sit idly by and allow them to take the last ounce of freedom you have left this coming winter, unless of course you do not want that freedom for yourself, your children, or their children.

How you choose to do that is up to you, and you alone. But you do not want to be sat thinking in another eighteen months’ time about what could have, should have, and would have been if you had done something rather than waiting for someone to come and save you.

