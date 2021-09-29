Breaking News

More Than 100 Young People Hospitalised for Covid Vaccine-Related Heart Problems in Ontario

A recent report out of Ontario, Canada showed that a high number of people suffered vaccine-related heart problems, with the majority of those affected being young people.

The report, which was released by Public Health Ontario, stated that there were 106 incidents of pericarditis and myocarditis in people in Ontario under the age of 25 as of August 7th, which is just over half of the total of all heart inflammation hospitalisations there. The report states that 31 of these cases were evident in people aged 12 to 17, while 75 of the cases were found in people aged 18 to 24. 80 percent of all of these incidents were seen in males, and nearly 70 percent of these cases occurred following the second Covid vaccine dose.

According to the report, public health units were instructed to raise their surveillance for this particular side effect after reports emerged from Israel and the United States of similar side effects. Public Health Ontario began requiring same-day reporting of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis in June. Symptoms of these health issues can appear as early as a few minutes following vaccination up to around three months following the jab.

“The reporting rate of myocarditis/pericarditis was higher following the second dose of mRNA vaccine than after the first, particularly for those receiving the Moderna vaccine as the second dose of the series (regardless of the product for the first dose),” the report states.

Public Health Ontario has stated that the reporting rate of heart inflammation among those aged 18 to 24 was seven times higher among those who received the Moderna vaccine than those who were given Pfizer. The Pfizer jab is the only one being offered to those in the 12 to 17 age group, so it is not possible to make a comparison among younger people.

In total, they saw 202 visits to the hospital across all age groups for heart issues following vaccination, 146 of which led to hospitalisation and three of which required admission to the ICU.

Among older individuals, 54 people aged 25 to 39 were included in the overall count, along with 44 people aged 40 and over.

The two heart conditions noted post-Covid-19 vaccination are myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart’s lining. Symptoms of these illnesses include shortness of breath, a fluttering or pounding heart, chest pain and malaise.


Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

