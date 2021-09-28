Covid Vaccine Victim Website Shares Heartbreaking Stories of Vaccine Injuries and Deaths

If the Covid-19 vaccines are really “safe and effective” as governments around the world claim, then why are there websites such as CovidVaccineVictims.com, which detail hundreds of stories about people who were injured or killed by them, appearing online?

CovidVaccineVictims.com is a website that was founded in January 2021 on Telegram and is a new resource, which documents the stories of those whose lives were destroyed by the Covid-19 vaccines. It is shocking to see so many experiences appearing on the website, but provides an insight into a world that continues to go ignored by the mainstream media.

Governments, the health system, and the media continue to churn out the narrative that there is no reason not to get the Covid jab, yet the stories shared on the website act as a powerful rebuttal to that unsubstantiated claim.

In the United States, Covid vaccines have been mandated for federal workers and health care employees, including those who work in care homes and hospitals. This has meant that the majority of Americans have been forced to get vaccinated, even if they do not wish to take the jab, which has led to an increase in reported vaccine injuries and deaths post-vaccination.

Source: CovidVaccineVictims.com

Fernando Katukina, 56, pictured receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

One of the victims shown on the site is Fernando Katukina, a 56-year-old indigenous tribe leader, who died of cardiac arrest following the Covid-19 vaccine. He was the first person in the Cruzeiro do Sul area to get the jab.

Another victim shown is Dr Hari Harini, 26, who passed away just hours after receiving the Covid vaccine after she began feeling unwell and her husband administered some pain medication for her.

A young woman, Shirrel Hilel, 22, developed heart inflammation and died of cardiac arrest only weeks after her Pfizer injection.

This website shows that the Covid vaccine does not discriminate: All ages, races and body types are depicted in the archive. The jab appears to cause equal harm to anyone and everyone, no matter who you are.

