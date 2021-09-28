Covid Vaccine Victim Website Shares Heartbreaking Stories of Vaccine Injuries and Deaths

If the Covid-19 vaccines are really “safe and effective” as governments around the world claim, then why are there websites such as CovidVaccineVictims.com, which detail hundreds of stories about people who were injured or killed by them, appearing online?
CovidVaccineVictims.com is a website that was founded in January 2021 on Telegram and is a new resource, which documents the stories of those whose lives were destroyed by the Covid-19 vaccines. It is shocking to see so many experiences appearing on the website, but provides an insight into a world that continues to go ignored by the mainstream media.
Governments, the health system, and the media continue to churn out the narrative that there is no reason not to get the Covid jab, yet the stories shared on the website act as a powerful rebuttal to that unsubstantiated claim.
In the United States, Covid vaccines have been mandated for federal workers and health care employees, including those who work in care homes and hospitals. This has meant that the majority of Americans have been forced to get vaccinated, even if they do not wish to take the jab, which has led to an increase in reported vaccine injuries and deaths post-vaccination.
One of the victims shown on the site is Fernando Katukina, a 56-year-old indigenous tribe leader, who died of cardiac arrest following the Covid-19 vaccine. He was the first person in the Cruzeiro do Sul area to get the jab.
Another victim shown is Dr Hari Harini, 26, who passed away just hours after receiving the Covid vaccine after she began feeling unwell and her husband administered some pain medication for her.
A young woman, Shirrel Hilel, 22, developed heart inflammation and died of cardiac arrest only weeks after her Pfizer injection.
This website shows that the Covid vaccine does not discriminate: All ages, races and body types are depicted in the archive. The jab appears to cause equal harm to anyone and everyone, no matter who you are.
The satanic pedovore filth and MK Ultraed morons pushing the covaids death squirt are beginning to lose it. They know once the Dark Winter phase kicks in, as the bulk of the herd goes belly up, there will be a hell of a lot of angry mutton intent on taking some filth down with it before they themselves and their spawn snuff it. The sense of betrayal is already palpable as the sheeple finally start to express their doubts and mistrust for the scamdemic which led them to gleefully and willfully poison themselves because their “leaders” conned them with lies, promises and threats. When the herd stampedes (and it will) we will see a real epidemic of revenge murders and attacks against the entire system that is involved in this global genocidal cull of the sheeple that were too lazy, gullible or dumb to inform themselves.
Evolution is a harsh master and a dirty and merciless business and as we know life does not give a rat’s ass who lives it and even less for those that blindly throw it away.
One mistake and you are out…permanently.
YOU are the disease, their covaids death squirt the cure.
EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 JAB- INTERVIEW WITH DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI
If you think you know what their death squirt is you will be even more shocked to learn the grim reality that Dr Bhakdi explains in a very comprehensible way for the lay man.
They need to keep the ovens constantly burning now hence the children must be poisoned ASAP because after this Dark Winter the remnants of the covaids death squirted herd will finally grasp what has happened. When the betrayed and decimated sheeple finally stampede there will be global terror of a kind that humanity has never before witnessed.
Dr Mercola interviews Dr Sucharit Bhakdi
https://ugetube.com/watch/effects-of-the-covid-19-jab-interview-with-dr-sucharit-bhakdi_Z871iA3jaCxuyFx.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_2t.5deiJCZn5PCABLikd0O700ehQTxpj9jFYxye_0xM-1632820110-0-gqNtZGzNAnujcnBszQkl
Corona Unmasked By Dr Sucharit Bhakdi
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf