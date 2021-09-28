Australias Medicine Regulator confirms there have been nine times as many deaths due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in just 7 months than deaths due to all other Vaccines combined in over 50 years

Serious questions have been raised as to why medicine regulators have not pulled the Covid-19 vaccines from distribution to the general public after data on the Australian Government site revealed that there have been nine times as many deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines over a period of 7 months than deaths due to all other available vaccines combined over a period of 50 years.

The Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is the medicine regulator for the Australian Government, and as part of the Department of Health, the TGA regulates the quality, supply, and advertising of medicines, pathology devices, medical devices, blood products and most other therapeutics.

However, a Freedom of Information request made by Doctors for Covid Ethics back in February 2021 revealed that the TGA never saw the extremely limited study data for the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine prior to granting it emergency approval and deeming it safe to be injected into the arms of Australians.

The TGA originally attempted to surpress the FOI request by requesting a 6-month extension in view of the amount of work required to respond satisfactorily. But after a complaint was made to the Office of the Information Commissioner the TGA responded confirming that they had never seen or requested the patient data from Pfizer and simply accepted Pfizer’s report of their study as fact, despite their proven history of fraudulent claims.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., have been fined £3,573,465,793.97p since the year 2000 for over 80 offences / violations.

This includes over £26.1million in Kickbacks and Bribery offences, £870million in False Claims offences and £2.5billion in healthcare related offences.

The TGA’s admission that they have never seen the raw trial data for the Pfizer jab prior to granting it approval, and Pfizer’s scandalous history of fraudulent claims and bribes may go some way to explaining why the TGA have so far refused to pull the Covid-19 injections from distribution to the public despite three times more adverse reactions, and nine times more deaths being reported due to the jabs over a period of 7 months than have been reported to all other available vaccines combined since the 1st January 1971.

The TGA has a ‘Database of Adverse Event Notifications‘ that allows visitors to search adverse event reported for medicines including vaccines received by the TGA. The reports came from a wide range of sources, including members of the public, GPs, other health professionals and the therapeutic goods industry.

By searching the database for ‘Vaccine’ and deselecting the Covid-19 vaccines, with a data parameter of 1st January 1971 – 13th September 2021 the following results can be found –

Over those 50 years and 8 months there have been 75 different vaccines available to the Australian public (excluding Covid-19 vaccines), and there have been 18,901 individual reports to all 75 vaccines combined, including 60 deaths. The TGA state that they think there is a possibility that the available vaccines caused 12,198 of those reported adverse reactions.

By carrying out a new search on the database for “Covid-19 Vaccine”, with a date parameter of 1st December 2020 – 13th September 2020 the following results can be found –

The results shows that there have been 57,963 reports made against the available Covid-19 vaccines, including 531 deaths. The TGA state that they they think there is a possibility that the Covid-19 vaccines caused 57,096 of those reported adverse reactions.

The first Covid-19 vaccine was administered in Australia in February 2020. This means that there have been been 9 times more deaths, 3 times more reports of adverse reactions, and 5 times more reports of adverse reactions that the TGA suspects were more than likely due to the Covid-19 vaccines, than have been reported to all other available vaccines combined over a period of 50 years and 8 months.

According to the TGA database the leading cause of death due to the Covid-19 vaccines has been an ‘adverse event following immunisation’. The second leading cause of death has been dyspnoea (difficulty breathing), followed by pulmonary embolism (blocked blood vessel in the lung), then cerebrovascular accident (stroke), and then cardiac arrest.

These numbers raise serious questions as to why the Covid-19 vaccines have not been pulled from distribution to the public when just three separate vaccines for Covid-19 have caused over nine times as many deaths in just seven months, than 75 seperate vaccines combined have caused over a period of 50 years and eight months.

