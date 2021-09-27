Breaking News

President of Croatia Exposes Media for Spreading Panic About Covid-19, says NO MORE Vaccination Allowed in His Country

By on ( 1 Comment )
Meet the new president of Croatia, Zoran Milanović : europe

The President of Croatia has announced that he is “done” with the Covid-19 “vaccine scam.”

President Zoran Milanović stated in an interview that Croatians have been “vaccinated enough” and that “we will not be vaccinated anymore in Croatia.”

“The media spread panic and nonsense,” Milanović boldly proclaimed. “I start every day with CNN and those few channels and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy. They spread panic. They do it from the beginning.”

Unlike many governments around the world, which are too weak, compromised, and willingly comply with the current vaccine agenda, Milianović is not going to stand by and allow the citizens of his country to fall victim to the Big Pharma machine.

“There is no life without risk, without the possibility of getting sick,” Milanović added. “People get sick from a thousand other more serious things, and while that’s happening, we’ve been talking about COVID-19 for a year and a half.”

“We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind.”

You can watch Milanović speak below:

Currently, in Croatia, half of the adult population has been vaccinated, and in Milanović’s view, this is more than enough.

Based on what the president has said, it sounds like if given the option, he would have never welcomed the jabs into the country in the first place.

Milanović told the media: “We will not go more than 50 percent. Let them fence us with wire. They won’t do it.”

“There is simply no chance of endangering those people … Since the New Year, I only listen to nonsense.”

Croatia’s president is essentially stating what we have all been thinking throughout this “pandemic”, that the media has been churning out fear mongering propaganda to promote the vaccine and remind people of the “deadly” virus lurking outside your front door.


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Dr Vernon Coleman – “If you have a child then the next few minutes are probably the most important of your life”
A Recipe for Disaster – The current state of the United Kingdom
The current state of the United Kingdom is as follows… By Lawyer …
Doctor speaks out after being left “horribly ill” and “incapacitated” due to the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Danice Hertz, a 64-year-old physician who was “horribly ill” and “incapacitated” after …
New scientific study concludes there is no logical reason to vaccinate children against Covid-19 due to the potential risks posed by the jab
Scientists worldwide have published a study questioning why authorities worldwide are vaccinating …
Canadian Nurse Whistleblowers Say Many People Are Dying From the Covid Vaccines, Hospitals Are Filled With the Fully Vaccinated
Two Canadian nurses have spoken out as whistleblowers and revealed what they …
“Australia has fallen, it’s time to take it back… but we need your help” – One Angry Aussie
Australia has fallen, it's time to take it back. By One Angry …
Two top Pathologists reveal astonishing results of investigation into ten deaths linked to the Covid-19 Vaccines – “We’ve never seen anything like it…”
On Monday September 20th, two top pathologists held a press conference in …
Pulmonary Nurse Testifies CDC’s Covid Treatment Protocols Went Against Well-Established Protocols for Pulmonary Care Causing Deaths: “I’m the guy who was pushing the buttons, like in the gas chambers at Auschwitz”
VIDEO: Albert Spence, a pulmonary nurse with 31 years of experience, recently …
US State Senators file petition for Grand Jury Investigation into the CDC & FDA alleging they lied by inflating Covid-19 Death data
Two state senators from Oregon have filed a formal petition for a …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hannah
Hannah
8 minutes ago

Won’t be long before he is assassinated and replaced with a more compliant puppet!

0
Reply