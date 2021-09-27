President of Croatia Exposes Media for Spreading Panic About Covid-19, says NO MORE Vaccination Allowed in His Country

The President of Croatia has announced that he is “done” with the Covid-19 “vaccine scam.”

President Zoran Milanović stated in an interview that Croatians have been “vaccinated enough” and that “we will not be vaccinated anymore in Croatia.”

“The media spread panic and nonsense,” Milanović boldly proclaimed. “I start every day with CNN and those few channels and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy. They spread panic. They do it from the beginning.”

Unlike many governments around the world, which are too weak, compromised, and willingly comply with the current vaccine agenda, Milianović is not going to stand by and allow the citizens of his country to fall victim to the Big Pharma machine.

“There is no life without risk, without the possibility of getting sick,” Milanović added. “People get sick from a thousand other more serious things, and while that’s happening, we’ve been talking about COVID-19 for a year and a half.”

“We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind.”

You can watch Milanović speak below:

Currently, in Croatia, half of the adult population has been vaccinated, and in Milanović’s view, this is more than enough.

Based on what the president has said, it sounds like if given the option, he would have never welcomed the jabs into the country in the first place.

Milanović told the media: “We will not go more than 50 percent. Let them fence us with wire. They won’t do it.”

“There is simply no chance of endangering those people … Since the New Year, I only listen to nonsense.”

Croatia’s president is essentially stating what we have all been thinking throughout this “pandemic”, that the media has been churning out fear mongering propaganda to promote the vaccine and remind people of the “deadly” virus lurking outside your front door.

