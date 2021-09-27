Fluoride – The toxic chemical about to be added to the nations drinking water thanks to the recommendation of Professor Chris Whitty

Excessive fluoride consumption is toxic to human beings in a variety of ways. But despite this, over 5 million people in England have drinking water that is intentionally polluted with fluoride, and now Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, has advised the UK Government to intentionally add the toxic substance to the entire nations water supply.

The power to intentionally pollute water with fluoride currently resides with local government, however, proposed changes to regulations in the new Health and Care Bill will hand this power over the UK Health Secretary, and thanks to a report released by the four Chief Medical Officer’s of the United Kingdom there can be no doubt that this policy is about to come to fruition.

In a joint statement, Dr Frank Atherton; CMO for Wales, Dr Michael McBride; CMO for Northern Ireland, Dr Gregor Smith; CMO for Scotland, and Professor Chris Whitty; CMO for England. concluded the following –

‘As with all things in medicine and public health there is a balance of risk and benefit. There is unquestionably an issue with tooth decay in the UK and an entrenched inequality which needs to be addressed. Fluoridation of water can reduce this common problem.

On balance, there is strong scientific evidence that water fluoridation is an effective public health intervention for reducing the prevalence of tooth decay and improving dental health equality across the UK. It should be seen as a complementary strategy, not a substitute for other effective methods of increasing fluoride use.‘

The report by the Chief Medical Officers has been written under the guise that their decision is based on protecting the health of children, but if they really wanted to do this they would not have just overruled the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and told the Government to roll-out the experimental Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection to all children over the age of 12.

The logical thing to do would be to educate the public on what causes food decay and what they can do to prevent it, rather than add a toxic chemical to the national water supply.

Fluoride is mineral that is naturally occurring, and it is found in our bones and teeth, the soil and earth, rocks, plant, and even in the air, but too much of it is harmful for several reasons.

A study published in 2006 showed that fluoride in the water is linked to bone cancer in males.

Whilst a study carried out in 2012 found that there is a possible link between fluoride and lower IQ rates in children.

Fluoride dangers and thyroid health

Both iodine and fluoride belong in the same family of compounds- a family we know as halogens. Iodine is great for the thyroid (although excess can exacerbate symptoms for Hashimoto’s) but fluoride is not beneficial. These two halogens are so similar that the thyroid can absorb fluoride instead of iodine.

A February 2018 study shows empirical data that shows specifically an impact in T3 and T4 levels through consumption of Fluoride. Fluoride is toxic to thyroid cells as it can inhibit thyroid function and cause cellular death.

Fluoride dangers to the pineal gland

Fluoride can impact the pineal gland. The pineal gland helps regulate the body’s rhythms and wake-sleep cycles- or rather, circadian rhythms. These functions are so important to mental health and other bodily processes. Fluoride is toxic to the pineal gland because this is where it accumulates and starts to calcify the gland.

Fluoride may lead to early puberty

One theme is that fluoride can have a hugely negative impact on young children. When it comes to girls, it has been reported that fluoride excess can lead to early onset of menstruation. This again has to do with the pineal gland as it is tied to puberty. The research has shown that girls who are exposed to more fluoride than average have a higher likelihood of developing an early onset of menstruation than girls who have not had that contact.

Fluoride may impact male fertility

It is not only women whose sexual health is affected by fluoride. Men are affected by it too. There is a link between fertility rates and fluoridated drinking water- higher levels of fluoride have a link with lower fertility rates. Men with a bioaccumulation of fluoride have shown to suffer from lower testosterone and fertility than men who do not. (Source)

Fluoride may damage kidneys

One thing that can be toxic to kidneys is excess fluoride. A higher rate of kidney disease was reported in certain living areas with excessive levels of fluoride. Chinese researchers stated that a fluoride level of 2 mg/L is what it takes to cause renal damage in children. Typically this is seen in children who have fluoridated drinking water and are also using special fluoride toothpaste- which is often prescribed by traditional dentists.

Fluoride may impact cardiovascular health

It is such a shame what fluoride can do to the heart. There is research that points to over-exposure of fluoride (quite common) can cause cardiovascular inflammation as well as something called atherosclerosis. They have also done some research on blood pressure, however the findings were inconclusive, but suspicion is still there.

Fluoride can impact neural development

Some observations have found that fluoride negatively impacts a child’s neural development. Others show it can impact cognitive function. The higher the levels of fluoride exposure, the higher the chances a child can develop a low IQ. (Source + Source)

Make no mistake, the Government wanting to intentionally pollute the entire nations water supply with toxic levels of fluoride has absolutely nothing to do with health, and everything to do with control, just as has been the case with the response to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

