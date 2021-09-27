Canadian Nurse Whistleblowers Say Many People Are Dying From the Covid Vaccines, Hospitals Are Filled With the Fully Vaccinated

Two Canadian nurses have spoken out as whistleblowers and revealed what they have seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. The nurses described seeing people dying post-vaccination and hospitals being overwhelmed with the fully vaccinated suffering from Covid.

Erica Beardsley, who was a nurse for 11 years in the small town of Pontiac in the Canadian province of Quebec, recently resigned after her employer mandated that she get vaccinated.

During an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Canada, Beardsley spoke with a reporter about what she witnessed during the pandemic.

“I’ve physically seen people restraining the elderly and vaccinating them against their will while they scream ‘No,’” she said.

“I’ve seen patients coming in with suicide and … once they’re dead, they are testing them for COVID. Why? Why are we testing them for COVID?”

“I’ve witnessed a lot of people dying of heart attacks shortly after the vaccine,” she continued. “I’ve witnessed miscarriages at full-term five days, four days, after the vaccine.”

Despite coming from a town of just around 5,000 people, Beardsley said this is becoming a disturbingly common occurrence.

“I’m in a little hospital, a small hospital. I’ve worked on every floor,” said Beardsley. She said she has worked in long-term care, general care, the emergency department and even for her hospital’s external clinic. “I saw it all.”

“I have nothing to lose, nothing to hide. They wanted to mandate the vaccine on me and I refused.”

A second nurse working in St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto claims the hospital is filled with fully vaccinated Covid patients.

One reporter asked: “Are the hospitals full of Covid patients?”

The nurse responded: “The hospitals are pretty much full of people that have been vaccinated. They’re returning to the hospital due to their vaccinations.”

“So you’re telling me that people who got vaccinated are in the hospital right now?” asked the reporter.

“Yeah, not just in St. Michael’s, but all over the world,” said the nurse. “That’s what’s coming back to the hospitals this time of year, when the hospitals should be at their lowest, are people that are vaccinated.”

Currently, in Canada, all health workers must be vaccinated or face losing their job. This includes those working in hospitals and in a care setting. However, the Canadian government recently announced that all federal workers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September.

After this mandate is in place, a further rule will be introduced to make the jabs compulsory for those working in air, rail, and marine transportation, and will be implemented “as soon as possible in the autumn and no later than the end of October”, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said.

You can watch the entirety of the nurses’ statements here:

