Covid Canada: A Model of Planned Destruction That Can Be Applied to Most, Now, Ex-Democracies and Beyond (Part 3)

“To prove that Justin Trudeau, in his capacity as Prime Minister, is colluding with [Mr. Global] we need only look as far as the money he has inexplicably given out as well as the many scandals he has been involved in.” – A Canadian Critically Thinking

We have split our research supporting a document prepared by one of our readers, a Canadian resident, into three articles or parts containing the sections as follows:

This article is Part 3 of the series.

What is Justin Trudeau’s Personal Involvement?

In August 2021, an Ipsos poll showed 36 per cent of Canadians said Trudeau has a hidden agenda. It is the first time, since 2004, a Liberal leader has been seen as the one with a hidden agenda.

Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was the Prime Minister of Canada from 1968 to 1979 and again from 1980–1984. Pierre is the last Prime Minister of Canada to win more than three terms.

Roy Cohn, extensively involved in sexual blackmail operations from the 1950s well into the 1980s, was closely associated with numerous celebrities, famous politicians and political operatives. Those invited to Cohn’s exclusive parties were said to be those who “had open accounts in Cohn’s ‘favour bank’.” In 1979 Trudeau’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, attended Cohn’s birthday party where she famously toppled his custom birthday cake.

Before taking office as a politician, Trudeau was a nightclub bouncer, a snowboard instructor, a white-water rafting instructor, a radio host and a secondary school teacher of maths and French.

It is also significant and no coincidence that Trudeau, as an alumnus of The Forum for Young Global Leaders, was trained to be one of Mr. Global’s puppets and is now Prime Minister of Canada.

Trudeau was first elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party in 2013. Dominion Voting Systems ran the electronic voting system for that party leadership election. Dominion and Smartmatic are the voting systems which ran the disputed and, ongoing, legally contested USA2020 elections.

Although electronic voting systems are used in some local and provincial elections, according to Elections Canada they have not been used in Federal Elections. But then again, voting machines have never been used in Zimbabwe’s elections either.

Trudeau has been involved in many scandals but has managed to survive them all. A scandal in itself. Below are some notable ones.

In 2017, Trudeau was found guilty of violating four sections of the Conflict of Interest Act governing public office holders, stemming from two 2016 vacations on Bell’s Cay, a private island in the Bahamas owned by the Aga Khan – Prince Shah Karim al-Husseini, the 49th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims – a British business magnate who was named an honorary Canadian in 2010. Previously the Aga Khan Foundation, a registered lobby, had received over $50 million of federal funding. The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (“AKFED”) is the sole for-profit agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (“AKDN”). The AKFED has approximately 150 companies in 15 countries, and employs over 30,000 people.

Apple is the largest company in the world by market capitalization yet, in 2018, the Government of Canada financed an Apple – Rio Tinto – Alcoa start up business to the tune of $60 million in addition to $60 million from the Government of Quebec.

In February 2019, Trudeau faced his fifth ethics investigation since taking office in 2015. This one related to allegations that Trudeau’s office pressured former justice minister and attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution over corruption and fraud charges. In August 2019, a federal ethics commissioner report concluded that Trudeau had violated conflict of interest rules by attempting to interfere in the corruption case against SNC-Lavalin. Wilson-Raybould, stated in her memoir – “Indian” in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power – that Trudeau wanted her to lie to Canadians about how his team had handled the situation in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

At the beginning of 2020, the Trudeau government gifted $50 million to MasterCard to help them set up shop in Vancouver. This follows the $2.7 million corporate welfare for Canadian Tire’s electric car chargers, the $12 million Trudeau gave Loblaws to help them buy fridges and $40 million to Blackberry to help them develop software for the next generation vehicles.

In mid-2020, through a no-bid selection process, WE Charity was awarded a contract to administer the $912 million Canada Student Summer Grant program. Which became a political scandal after opposition parties complained that the Trudeau family had ties with WE Charity. The Ethics Commissioner investigation found members of Trudeau’s family and cabinet were inappropriately paid a significant amount by the WE Charity for their volunteer support.

And last but not least is the scandal of the transfer of viruses to the Wuhan Institute of Virology Laboratory in China:

Has Trudeau personally benefited from these arrangements? Trudeau disclosed in 2013 he had inherited $1.2 million from his father. From 2013, when he became Leader of the Liberal Party, to 2021 Trudeau’s net worth increased – from $1.2 million to $10 million – by $8.5 million. As Party Leader in 2014 he would have earned, $224k and as Prime Minister he has earned between £335k – $357 per annum for six years. While we do not know how he increased his net worth by an average of $1.2 million per year, the increase could not have come from his Prime Minister’s salary especially one with such lavish tastes.

Sam Cooper, in his book Wilful Blindness, may offer further insight into Trudeau’s rise and apparent success. The book uncovers evidence that shows the primary actors in the so-called “Vancouver Model” money laundering have effectively made Canada’s west coast a headquarters for corporate and industrial espionage by the CCP. And these ruthless entrepreneurs have used Vancouver and Canada to export their criminal model to other countries around the world including Australia and New Zealand.

Hugo Talks: Justin Trudeau Puppet Tyrant Is ‘Unacceptable’, 7 September 2021 (8 mins)

Why Isn’t the Canadian Corporate Media Exposing It?

Prior to the 2021 elections Trudeau gave news media $61 million dollars in “emergency relief.” A list of nearly 1500 names of Canadian news media who secretly accepted this pre-election pay off can be found HERE.

Today, more than 80 per cent of Canadian media is owned by a cartel of just five corporations: Bell Media, Rogers Media, Postmedia, Corus, and Torstar, each of which own dozens of different print publications and television networks under various subsidiaries and affiliates.

Bell Media’s biggest shareholder is Royal Bank of Canada. Rogers Media’s biggest shareholder is, ultimately, The Bank of Nova Scotia, other top shareholders include Royal Bank of Canada and The Vanguard Group. Postmedia largest shareholder is a private company, Chatham Asset Management. Corus Entertainment’s largest shareholder is, ultimately, the Shaw Family Living Trust. And, Torstar Corporation was sold to NordStar Capital LP in 2020.

Then there’s Canada’s taxpayer-funded, government-run CBC which is collaborating with the BBC.

In mid-2019, the Trusted News Initiative (“TNI”) was launched. TNI is a BBC led organisation censoring experts who oppose the Agenda’s narrative. One of its “partners” is CBC/Radio-Canada.

Last year, the BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, The New York Times and Microsoft collaborated on the Origin Project to combat “disinformation” using a multiparty stakeholder, cross-organisational collaboration focussed on news and information content.

A part fiction, part factual article was published earlier this year by Bloomberg, ‘The Vaccine is Not a Competition’. The fictional part is about modelling the world of corporations and sums up where this could all be heading: totalitarian one world governance by a few in control of global corporations. The article reads like a warning of what is to-come according to Mr. Global’s plan:

Who owns Bloomberg? Bloomberg is (88%) owned by “The Monopoly Man” Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg makes the Bloomberg Terminal, a hardware and software technology suite which holds a massive monopoly in the financial industry. This leads us back to the influence of financial institutions.

Mr. Global’s hidden monopoly is like a spider’s web and – with up to half of global offshore wealth being hidden in British offshore jurisdictions; and, The City of London and Britain’s offshore jurisdictions being the largest global players in the world of international finance – The City of London is a very big spider in that web. This may help explain the BBC’s role in a web of “collaboration” to combat what they deem to be “misinformation or disinformation.”

Who are the rich and powerful behind the City of London?

“[The City] is to all intents and purposes, impossible for an outsider to understand, or penetrate. The opacity and complexity are not accidental … It’s difficult to stress just how opaque, how closed off, this system is,” wrote Martin Parr in 2016.

E.C. Knuth, The Empire of “The City” (1945, p5), wrote: ”The colossal political and financial organisation centered in this area [of London], known as “The City,” operates as a super-government of the world; and no incident occurs in any part of the world without its participation in some form,” and the Modern History Project surmises that The Rothschilds operate out of “The City.”

A Canadian Critically Thinking

A Canadian Critically Thinking

