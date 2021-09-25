Breaking News

Chris Whitty says he will keep Notice of Liability served to him for harming children with the Covid-19 Vaccine “as a souvenir”

By on ( Leave a comment )

Chris Whitty has been served with a Notice of Liability for any harm caused to a single child due to his decision to overrule the JCVI and recommend the Covid-19 vaccine is offered to all children over the age of twelve. However, rather than take the documents served to him seriously he instate stated that he would “keep them as a souvenir”.

The Chief Medical Officer was visiting the University of Plymouth at the time the papers were served to him. Whilst outside surrounded by bodyguards he was approached by a group of women who attempted to serve him the notice of liability.

One woman held out the notice for Chris Whitty to take but he instead stood staring at it in an extremely awkward stance before saying “it’s up to you if you want me to have it, I can keep it as a souvenir”.

Whitty didn’t take it and instead walked off saying “it was nice to meet you all”. However, as he turned the corner he was then confronted by another woman who attempted to serve him the notice of liability directly outside the University of Plymouth. It’s not known what the woman said to Whitty however, she eventually threw the notice of liability directly at his feet.

Whitty awkwardly stepped over the documents before one of his bodyguards picked them up and carried them with him, meaning the Chief Medical Officer has been duly served notice of liability for any harm that will occur to a child due to his decision to allow them to have an experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

On the 3rd September 2021 the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced (see here) they were not recommending the Pfizer Covid-19 injection be offered to all children over the age of 12.

The assessment by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is that the health benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms. However, the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12 to 15 year olds at this time.

However in an unprecedented move, at a press conference on Monday September 13th, the four Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO’s) of the United Kingdom overruled the JCVI and advised the UK Government to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children aged between 12 and 15.

Around 3 million under-16s are due to be offered the jabs after Chris Whitty endorsed the move, claiming it may “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter”.

Watch Chris Whitty say he will keep the notice of liability served to him “as a souvenir” in the video below –


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Latest PHE report reveals the vaccinated account for 56% of Covid-19 cases, 61% of hospitalisations, and 77% of deaths which are 11 times higher than this time last year when there was no Covid-19 vaccine
If you wish to argue that the reason the vaccinated account for …
Immunisation Expert Warns that Vaccinated People are the Real Threat, “Dangerous” to Others
https://streamable.com/h881fu An immunisation expert has stated that the biggest threat right now …
NHS hiring actors to play Covid-19 patients and care home residents as well as spending millions of tax-payers money on propaganda TV adverts rather than care
The NHS is currently in the process of shooting various TV adverts …
Australia – Children denied care & discharged from mental health ward to make room for Covid-19 patients; but just 0.01% of the population is currently hospitalised with Covid-19
Young patients receiving critical psychiatric care at a mental health ward in Sydney, …
#CovidVaxExposed PART 1: USA Today Is Trying to Have Veritas’ Videos Banned Everywhere, Congressman Gosar Requests Full Investigation Into HHS
USA Today is trying to ‘fact check’ Project Veritas’ ‘claims’ in Part …
American Medical Association releases guide instructing doctors to lie to the public to manipulate them into getting the Covid-19 Vaccine
The American Medical Association (AMA) has instructed doctors to disinform the general …
Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Are Pointless, say Former FDA Senior Officials
A new report authored by 18 former senior officials at the Food …
The real reason they’re vaccinating children – Bill Gates is the primary funder of the UK Medicine Regulator and has major shares in the Covid-19 Vaccines
The UK’s Medicine Regulator; the MHRA, recently gave emergency approval for the …
Covid Canada: A Model of Planned Destruction That Can Be Applied to Most, Now, Ex-Democracies and Beyond (Part 2)
“We are witnessing the largest transfer of wealth from “the people” to …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments