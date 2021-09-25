Chris Whitty says he will keep Notice of Liability served to him for harming children with the Covid-19 Vaccine “as a souvenir”

Chris Whitty has been served with a Notice of Liability for any harm caused to a single child due to his decision to overrule the JCVI and recommend the Covid-19 vaccine is offered to all children over the age of twelve. However, rather than take the documents served to him seriously he instate stated that he would “keep them as a souvenir”.

The Chief Medical Officer was visiting the University of Plymouth at the time the papers were served to him. Whilst outside surrounded by bodyguards he was approached by a group of women who attempted to serve him the notice of liability.

One woman held out the notice for Chris Whitty to take but he instead stood staring at it in an extremely awkward stance before saying “it’s up to you if you want me to have it, I can keep it as a souvenir”.

Whitty didn’t take it and instead walked off saying “it was nice to meet you all”. However, as he turned the corner he was then confronted by another woman who attempted to serve him the notice of liability directly outside the University of Plymouth. It’s not known what the woman said to Whitty however, she eventually threw the notice of liability directly at his feet.

Whitty awkwardly stepped over the documents before one of his bodyguards picked them up and carried them with him, meaning the Chief Medical Officer has been duly served notice of liability for any harm that will occur to a child due to his decision to allow them to have an experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

On the 3rd September 2021 the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced (see here) they were not recommending the Pfizer Covid-19 injection be offered to all children over the age of 12.

The assessment by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is that the health benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms. However, the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12 to 15 year olds at this time.

However in an unprecedented move, at a press conference on Monday September 13th, the four Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO’s) of the United Kingdom overruled the JCVI and advised the UK Government to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children aged between 12 and 15.

Around 3 million under-16s are due to be offered the jabs after Chris Whitty endorsed the move, claiming it may “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter”.

Watch Chris Whitty say he will keep the notice of liability served to him “as a souvenir” in the video below –

