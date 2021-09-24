The real reason they’re vaccinating children – Bill Gates is the primary funder of the UK Medicine Regulator and has major shares in the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK’s Medicine Regulator; the MHRA, recently gave emergency approval for the Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injection to be given to children over the age of 12, and an Exposé investigation has found that this decision was far from impartial.

This is because Bill Gates is the primary private funder of the UK Medicine Regulator, and is also a primary funder of Moderna, in which they have an agreement that obligates Moderna to grant Bill Gates a non-exclusive license to their Covid-19 vaccine; a vaccine that was sent to University researchers weeks before the emergence of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China.

On the 17th August the UK Government confirmed in a press release that the Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had extended the emergency use authorisation granted to the Moderna injection to allow it to be given to children over the age of 12.

At the time Dr June Raine, Chief Executive of the MHRA said that she was “pleased to confirm” its emergency use authorisation, and alleged that it is “safe and effective in this age group”.

Quite how Dr June Raine and the MHRA concluded it is effective in this age group is puzzling considering the fact less than 9 children have died of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom and all of them had other serious underlying conditions. But the real conundrum is how they concluded that the Moderna jab is safe for children, because data available in the USA shows quite the opposite.

According to a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) report found under VAERS ID 1187918, a 15 year-old female suffered cardiac arrest and ended up in intensive care four days after having the Moderna mRNA jab. She also sadly died.

Another 15 year-old female also suffered cardiac arrest and tragically died after receiving a second dose of the Moderna injection.

And another report found under VAERS ID 1261766 confirms that a one-year-old baby was criminally given the Moderna jab, causing his body temperature to increase resulting in a seizure, which lead to the one year-old passing away.

As you can see the Moderna jab is proven to be far from safe for use in children and should never have been given emergency use authorisation for use in children, and a certain Mr Bill Gates may hold the key as to why the MHRA chose to do so.

The MHRA received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2017 to the tune of £980,000 for a “collaboration” with the foundation. However, a Freedom of Information request which the MHRA responded to in May 2021 revealed that the current level of grant funding received from the Gates Foundation amounts to $3 million and covers “a number of projects”.

Now this of course would be fine if it were not for the fact that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation own shares in the Covid-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorisation by the MHRA for use in children.

The MHRA is supposed to be a neutral body that is responsible for making sure that the medicine and medical devices used in the country are acceptably safe. But, as we recently revealed, they also granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer / BioNTech injection to be given to children, and a certain Mr Bill Gates, who happens to be the primary funder of the MHRA, also owns major shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech.

Which is why it should come as no surprise that Bill Gates is also profiting from the Moderna Covid-19 injection. You only need to head to Moderna’s own website to find that this is the case.

Moderna confirmed in 2016 that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had granted them $20 million to support their “initial project related to the evaluation of antibody combinations in a preclinical setting as well as the conduct of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential mRNA medicine”.

But Moderna also reveal that the framework agreement they made with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation could bring the total funding up to $100 million for “follow-on projects” that are proposed to and approved by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation up to 2022, and the terms of this agreement stipulate that Moderna are obliged to grant the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation certain non-exclusive licenses.

A Non-Exclusive Licence grants the licensee the right to use the intellectual property, but means that the licensor remains free to exploit the same intellectual property and to allow any number of other licensees to also exploit the same intellectual property.

Therefore under the terms of the agreement made with Moderna, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have now been granted a non-exclusive license to the Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injection, and are therefore profiting from its use.

Which raises serious concerns about the MHRA’s true motives in granting emergency approval for the Moderna jab to be given to children. Evidence in the USA proves that it has been deadly when given to children, and evidence in the UK proves that children simply do not need it. Which suggests the MHRA are much more concerned about appeasing their primary funder, Mr Bill Gates.

But the corruption doesn’t end there, because a confidentiality agreement shows potential coronavirus vaccine candidates were transferred from Moderna to the University of North Carolina in 2019, nineteen days prior to the emergence of the alleged Covid-19 causing virus in Wuhan, China.

The confidentially agreement which can be viewed here states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to tranfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The Universisty of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.

he material transfer agreement was signed the December 12th 2019 by Ralph Baric, PhD, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and then signed by Jacqueline Quay, Director of Licensing and Innovation Support at the University of North Carolina on December 16th 2019.

Recipient signatories found on page 107

The agreement was also signed by two representatives of the NIAID, one of whom was Amy F. Petrik PhD, a technology transfer specialist who signed the agreement on December 12th 2019 at 8:05 am. The other signatory was Barney Graham MD PhD, an investigator for the NIAID, however this signature was not dated.

NIAID signatories found on page 107

The final signatories on the agreement were Sunny Himansu, Moderna’s Investigator, and Shaun Ryan, Moderna’s Deputy General Councel. Both signautres were made on December 17th 2019.

Moderna signatories found on page 108

All of these signatures were made prior to any knowledge of the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus. It wasn’t until December 31st 2019 that the World Health Organisation (WHO) became aware of an alleged cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China. But even at this point they had not determined that an alleged new coronavirus was to blame, instead stating the pneumonia was of “unknown cause”.

The evidence of corruption is overwhelming and it seems all roads lead to a certain Mr Bill Gates, the problem now being that the current road being travelled involves harming your children along the way.

