Latest PHE report reveals the vaccinated account for 56% of Covid-19 cases, 61% of hospitalisations, and 77% of deaths which are 11 times higher than this time last year when there was no Covid-19 vaccine

If you wish to argue that the reason the vaccinated account for the majority of Covid-19 deaths is because the majority of the population are vaccinated, then you need to explain why Covid-19 deaths are 11 times higher than this time last year when there wasn’t a Covid-19 vaccine available that allegedly reduces the risk of death due to Covid-19 by 95%. Because this is precisely the predicament the United Kingdom is in right now.

Between August 23rd 2020 and September 19th 2020 there were allegedly 275 deaths recorded that were associated with Covid-19, by associated we mean that they died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

However, fast forward precisely one year and between August 23rd 2021 and September 19th 2021, there were allegedly 3,125 deaths associated with Covid-19, and the vast majority of those deaths were people who had been fully vaccinated.

This represents a 1,036% increase in the number of deaths associated with Covid-19 on the previous year, meaning Covid-19 deaths are currently 11.3 times higher than the same period in 2020 despite 80% of the UK population now having had a Covid-19 vaccine, and having summer on our side to keep all respiratory viruses at bay.

Public Health England’s (PHE) latest ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance’ report, published 23rd September, also shows that the majority of Covid-19 cases between the 23rd August 2021 and 19th September 2021 have been recorded among the fully vaccinated population, with 277,474 cases being recorded over a period of four weeks.

There were also a further 54,183 cases among people who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 21 days prior to testing positive, 13,004 cases among people who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine less than 21 days prior to testing positive, and 275,845 cases among the unvaccinated population.

This means the vaccinated accounted for 55.5% of Covid-19 cases between August 23rd 2021 and September 19th 2021.

The same can be said for hospitalisations. Between August 23rd and September 19th a total of 8,160 people presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19. Of these 4,557 were fully vaccinated, 383 were partly vaccinated, and 3,220 were unvaccinated.

This means the vaccinated account for 60.5% of hospital admissions between August 23rd 2021 and September 19th 2021.

It should be noted here that the percentage of fully vaccinated people hospitalised is higher than the number of fully vaccinated people to have tested positive for Covid-19, and this trend unfortunately continues when it comes to Covid-19 deaths.

Table 4 of PHE’s Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance report shows that between 23rd August and 19th September 2021 there were 3,125 deaths associated with Covid-19, and 76.64% of them were among the vaccinated population.

According to the above 730 deaths occurred among the unvaccinated, 111 deaths occurred among the partly vaccinated, and 2,284 deaths occurred among the fully vaccinated.

But what does all this mean? Well, there were a very similar number of cases recorded among the unvaccinated (275,845) and fully vaccinated (277,474) population between 23rd August and 19th September 2021. This proves that the Covid-19 vaccines definitely do not prevent infection or transmission, as has been confirmed by three separate studies conducted by the CDC, UK Government, and Oxford University.

However, because the Covid-19 vaccines allegedly reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by up to 95% you would expect to see far less hospitalisations and deaths among the fully vaccinated population than the number of hospitalisations and deaths among the unvaccinated population.

But as the above tables show, this isn’t the case. For instance, the case-hospitalisation rate, based on the numbers presented in PHE’s report, among the unvaccinated population equates to 1.1%. Whereas the case-hospitalisation rate among the fully vaccinated population equates to 1.64%. Therefore, the case-hospitalisation rate is 49% higher among the fully vaccinated population.

Using the same numbers presented in PHE’s report, the case-fatality rate among the unvaccinated population equates to 0.31%. Whereas the case-fatality rate among the fully vaccinated population equates to 0.96%. Therefore, the case-fatality rate is 209% higher among the fully vaccinated population.

The same pattern also occurs in the hospitalisation-fatality rate by vaccination status. The hospitalisation-fatality rate among the unvaccinated population is 26.8%. Whereas the hospitalisation-fatality rate among the fully vaccinated population is 58.9%. Therefore, the hospitalisation-fatality rate is 120% higher among the fully vaccinated population.

This isn’t a new phenomenon either, the fully vaccinated have now accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths since at least the beginning of June 2021, and there has been a rise in Covid-19 deaths since then.

Some will argue that it is because the elderly and vulnerable are more likely to die, but it was the elderly and vulnerable that were dying prior to the vaccination programme, and the United Kingdom was placed under a strict lockdown because of it.

Others will argue that is is because the majority of the population have had the vaccine, therefore the majority of deaths will be among the vaccinated, and that’s fine to argue that – but you cannot then argue that the vaccines are serving their purpose and must admit that they clearly do not work, because if they did we would not be seeing a summer wave of Covid-19 deaths 11 times higher than summer 2020 when no vaccine was available.

But we’d like to argue that the Covid-19 vaccines do not only not work, but they also make the recipient far worse if exposed to the alleged Covid-19 virus, and this is evident from the fact the case-fatality rate has been significantly higher among the fully vaccinated population since at least June 2021.

And if we are right; which the evidence suggests we are – we dread to think what this winter will bring with soaring energy prices, and food shortages coupled with the return of all respiratory viruses such as influenza, alongside the alleged circulating Covid-19 virus. It’s a recipe for disaster.

