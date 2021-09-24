Immunisation Expert Warns that Vaccinated People are the Real Threat, “Dangerous” to Others

An immunisation expert has stated that the biggest threat right now is people who have taken the Covid-19 vaccines.

Professor Christian Perronne, a former head at the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European Advisory Group of Experts in Immunisation, has warned that “fully vaccinated” people must quarantine in the winter months or risk becoming seriously ill or dying. He said that their immune systems have been permanently altered following vaccination.

Perronne, who is a specialist in tropical pathologies and emerging infectious diseases, said that the situation in the United Kingdom and Israel, which are two of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world, is deteriorating rapidly. He said that the same issues are expected to occur over in the United States as well.

“Unvaccinated people are not dangerous, vaccinated people are dangerous for others,” Perronne said.

“It’s proven in Israel now – I’m in contact with many physicians in Israel – they’re having big problems, severe cases in the hospitals are among vaccinated people, and in UK. also, you have the larger vaccination program and also there are problems.”

A working group in France is reportedly “utterly panicked” about the situation and is unsure about what to do to address it. It seems that most people getting sick after testing positive for Covid-19 are those who took the vaccines.

Kobi Haviv, an Israeli doctor, said during a segment on Channel 13 News: “95% of seriously ill patients are vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people account for 85-90% of hospitalizations,”

“We are opening more and more covid branches. The effectiveness of vaccines is declining or disappearing.”

However, none of this is breaking news as we are well aware of the damage that the vaccines cause, of which, in the UK the jabs have caused over 1,186,844 adverse reactions and 1,632 deaths.

Others have raised concerns about the effect of the vaccines on the immune system, as a study conducted b the Francis Crick Institute has shown that the Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells and weakens the immune system.

The study – conducted by the Francis Crick Institute in collaboration with the British National Institute for Health Research – showed that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine produced fewer neutralising antibodies against Covid-19 and other variants.

The best thing anyone can do is stay away from these experimental vaccines and instead stay fit and healthy. Get lots of vitamin D, exercise, and eat a nutritious diet to ensure your immune system is working efficiently.

