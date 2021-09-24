Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Are Pointless, say Former FDA Senior Officials

A new report authored by 18 former senior officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) argues that the Covid-19 “booster” shots are ineffective and do not provide any additional protection against coronavirus.

According to these former officials, there is simply no need to inject more of these experimental jabs into people who are already “fully vaccinated” because more shots does not equal better protection.

In fact, getting these jabs are likely to cause more harm than good, and you are better off relying on your immune system to fight off the virus than put your trust in these experimental shots. in the UK alone, the Covid vaccines have caused over 1,186,844 adverse reactions and 1,632 reported deaths.

Drs Marion Gruber and Philip Krause were among the signatories of a letter calling on current FDA officials, the White House, and others to immediately halt their intended rollout of a booster shot program.

The corresponding study, published in The Lancet, explained why there is no scientific justification for the booster shots. Instead, the authors suggest that the injections should be distributed elsewhere to people who have not yet got any vaccines.

This study comes as President Joe Biden announced recently that the White House will be going forward with plans to rollout Covid jab booster shots from September 20th.

In protest of the move, Gruber and Krause are planning to step down from their posts, as they say, that the decision defies all known science concerning covid vaccines.

Their study explains: “Although the idea of further reducing the number of COVID-19 cases by enhancing immunity in vaccinated people is appealing, any decision to do so should be evidence-based and consider the benefits and risks for individuals and society.

“Most of the observational studies [claiming that covid vaccines are safe and effective] are … preliminary and difficult to interpret precisely due to potential confounding and selective reporting.”

The corrupt governments around the world are arguing that people will need to get covid booster shots because the initial vaccines lose their effectiveness over time. Due to the fact that the jabs destroy a person’s natural immunity, they will therefore be forced to keep getting the booster shots every year, in order to live.

This will likely become more apparent over time as the unvaccinated live longer and healthier lives than the vaccinated.

The study goes on to state: “Even if boosting were eventually shown to decrease the medium-term risk of serious disease, current vaccine supplies could save more lives if used in previously unvaccinated populations than if used as boosters in vaccinated populations.

“There could be risks if boosters are widely introduced too soon, or too frequently, especially with vaccines that can have immune-mediated side-effects (such as myocarditis, which is more common after the second dose of some mRNA vaccines, or Guillain-Barre syndrome, which has been associated with adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccines),” the report further warns about the dangers involved with all of these nonstop injections.

