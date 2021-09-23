Over 3,000 children in the UK could suffer life-shortening condition caused by the Covid-19 Vaccine after new Scientific Study finds Myocarditis occurs in 1 in every 1000 people injected with a Covid-19 Vaccine

A new scientific study has been published based on scientific research conducted in Canada which has concluded that the Covid-19 Vaccines are actually causing 1 in every 1,000 people to suffer myocarditis, rather than the 4.3 cases per million doses administered claimed by the UK Medicine Regulator and the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

This means that if every chid over the age of 12; estimated to be 3 million children, take up the offer of the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, at least 3,000 of them could suffer myocarditis which causes inflammation of the heart and can lead to cardiac arrest, and knock years off life expectancy.

The findings were discovered in a study conducted by the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Canada, which was published to medRxiv on September 16th 2021.

The study was conducted following several reports of a possible link between mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, produced by both Pfizer and Moderna, and the subsequent development of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whilst Pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are serious conditions due to the fact the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Myocarditis can permanently damage the heart muscle, and if left untreaated this can cause the heart muscle to be unable to pump blood effectively. Unfortunately the condition can also lead to heart failure.

Myocarditis and pericarditis happen very rarely in the general (unvaccinated) population, and it is estimated that in the UK there are about 6 new cases of myocarditis per 100,000 patients per year and about 10 new cases of pericarditis per 100,000 patients per year.

The scientists who conducted the study looked at propesctive cases of muocarditis and pericarditis that occurred between June 1st and July 31st 2021. They identified patients by admission and discharge diagnosis which included myocarditis and / or pericarditis, who had received either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injection within one month prior to onset of symptoms.

Thirty-two patients were identified between June 1st and July 31st, twenty-nine of which were males. The average age of the patients was 33 years-old, however, the age of the patients ranged from 18 – 65 years-old. Eighteen patients were diagnosed with myocarditis, 2 patients were diagnosed with pericarditis, and twelve patients were diagnosed a suffering both myocarditis and pericarditis at the same time.

Five of the thirty-two patients developed symptoms of the heart-damaging illness after having their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine, whilst twenty-seven of the patients developed symptoms after having a second dose of an mRNA jab.

Onset of symptoms ranged from 1 – 26 days after being vaccinated, with the average duration of onset of symptoms equating to 1.5 days after vaccination. Chest-pain was the most common symptom, but the study states that many other symptoms were reported.

The study reports that there were 32,379 doses of an mRNA vaccine administered over the study period, therefore concluding that if they have captured all cases of myocarditis in the Ottawa area, then the incidence of myocarditis is actually occurring 10 times for every 10,000 ( 1 in every 1,000) doses administered.

This is a huge difference between 4.3 cases of myocardtis per million doses administered as claimed by the UK medicine regulator and the Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty – who recently advised the government to administer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of 12, against the advice of the JCVI who had previously decided the benefit-risk ration was far too small to justify giving an experimental injection to children.

Based on Chris Whitty’s estimation, if every single child over the age of 12 was to get the Covid-19 vaccine then just 13 cases of myocarditis would occur. However, the findings of the new study published by scientists from the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Canada, shows that in reality over 3,000 children will suffer the life-shortening condition if the 3 million children over the age of 12 get the Covid-19 vaccine.

For context, official NHS data which can be viewed here (see Table 3 – COVID-19 deaths by age group and pre-existing condition of the downloadable excel document) shows that since March 2020 just 9 people under the age of 19 have died with Covid-19 who had no known pre-existing conditions in England’s hospitals, up to the 26th August 2021. The data also shows that just 39 people under the age of 19 have died with Covid-19 in the same time frame who did have other serious underlying conditions.

There are approximately 15.6 million people aged 19 and under in the United Kingdom which means just 1 in every 410,526 children and teenagers have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months who had other serious pre-existing conditions. Whilst just 1 in every 1.7 million children have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months, who had no know pre-existing conditions.

The scientists who conducted the study on myocarditis concluded that “Myocarditis appears to be an unpredictable and relatively infrequent side effect following vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, is most common in younger males and appears to be self-limiting with supportive therapy.

“This is relevant to the ongoing public debate regarding proposals for vaccination of children under the age of 16, in whom the balance of benefit and risk may be more finely balanced.

“Our findings may also contribute to the debate regarding booster vaccine doses in those with prior documented myocarditis episodes. Ongoing monitoring using large scale national reporting systems is essential for both the prevalence and relevance of post-vaccine myocarditis to be truly understood.”

There is no such thing as a mild form of myocarditis, the heart muscle cannot regenerate and it is therefore an extremely serious condition. This study alone should be enough to pause the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out to children over the age of 12 with immediate effect.

There was already a fine line between the risk and benefit when Professor Chris Whitty decided to advise the government to vaccinate all healthy children, and this study proves that the actual risk to children of myocarditis from Covid-19 vaccination is 7,592.3% higher than originally thought, and it is just one of the thirteen reasons why parents should not allow their children to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

