Covid Canada: A Model of Planned Destruction That Can Be Applied to Most, Now, Ex-Democracies and Beyond (Part 2)

“We are witnessing the largest transfer of wealth from “the people” to a select group of super “elite” individuals while government officials and their advisors abuse their authority, and science and medicine, to enable it.” – A Canadian Critically Thinking

We have split our research supporting a document prepared by one of our readers, a Canadian resident, into three articles or parts containing the sections as follows:

This article is Part 2 of the series. You can read Part 1 with our reader’s document ‘A Canadian Critically Thinking’ attached HERE.

Why Is the Canadian Government Going Along with It?

“If I had been told this a year ago, I would not have considered it to be possible. Now, after questioning hundreds of experts, it is clear beyond doubt and provable: at no time was [Covid] about health.” – Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Dr. Fuellmich, a member of the Corona Investigative Committee, recently gave a summary of their findings of which some conclusions are:

“Mr. Global’s actions are aimed solely at these goals:

destruction of regional economies to make the population dependent on Mr. Global’s global supply chains – shifting the wealth of the world’s population from the bottom to the top, to the super rich, to Mr. Global;

population reduction, you can call it genocide; as well as,

Mr. Global gaining total control over the remaining population; and,

the installation of a world government under the UN which is now under control of the World Economic Forum.”

“Mr. Global” is the term Dr. Fuellmich uses to describe the backers of the global corporations and NGOs.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Summary of Findings of the Corona Investigative Committee, 15 September 2021 (40 mins)

If Dr. Fuellmich’s video is removed from YouTube you can watch it HERE and an unedited transcript, taken directly from YouTube, is attached below as added precaution.

Starting at 34 mins, Dr. Fuellmich states: “And here’s another important piece of information: through the WEF, initiated by Klaus Schwab in 1971, Mr. Global has been training his own puppets since 1992 through the Young Global Leaders program. Angela Merkel and Bill Gates were among the first class to graduate – the class of 1992. Even a large number of current leaders, politicians – predominantly weak personalities with, however, mostly well-trained rhetorical skills – also come from this program including … Justin Trudeau in Canada …”

The Forum for Young Global Leaders, Mr. Global’s trained puppets, include other officials, besides Trudeau, within the Canadian Government including:

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament; Parliamentary Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Elissa Golberg, Assistant Deputy Minister for Strategic Policy, Global Affairs Canada

Jagmeet Singh, Leader, Canada’s New Democrats

Ailish Campbell, Ambassador of Canada to the European Union, Global Affairs Canada

Renée Maria Tremblay, Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of Canada

The United Nations (“UN”), World Economic Forum (“WEF”) and the private sector are colluding.

The “climate change,” Covid and critical social justice theory agendas have been herding us all, globally, in the same direction – into the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and totalitarian one world governance. Agenda 2030, Agenda 21, the Green New Deal and the Great Reset are all related – collectively, the “Agenda” – with the same aims and using the same slogan: “build back better.”

Compilation: “Build Back Better” and the Great Reset, 19 December 2020

The names of those featured in this compilation are listed in the description beneath the video as viewed on YouTube.

In June 2019, the UN and the WEF signed a Strategic Partnership Framework to accelerate the implementation of the Agenda. The Partnership focuses on six areas including: climate change; health; and, gender equality. Good causes which have been hijacked and warped to serve the purposes of Mr. Global.

One of WEF’s Strategic Partners is Blackrock and its Chairman and CEO, Larry Fink, is a WEF Trustee. Another WEF Trustee is Chrystia Freeland who, as mentioned above, is one of Mr. Global’s puppets within the Canadian government.

Chrystia Freeland: World Economic Forum Trustee and alumnus of Forum of Young Global Leaders

In addition to its 1,000 corporate and financial institution members, the WEF has 100 Strategic Partners, corporations who, in the main, are controlled and influenced by the “Big Three” fund managers – State Street, Blackrock and The Vanguard Group.

Of the “Big Three” the two biggest are Blackrock and Vanguard. In June 2021, combined assets under management by Blackrock and Vanguard were approximately $17 trillion. Looking forwards, with $20 trillion between them they could own almost everything by 2028 – and, Blackrock’s biggest shareholder is Vanguard. Vanguard, as we deduced in a previous article, via its ultimate parent company Zealous Inc., is owned by some or all of its 60,000 high-net-worth “flagship” clients.

Blackrock and The Vanguard Group Own Everything

Together Blackrock and Vanguard are a powerhouse of control. With Such heavy influence over Big Pharma, the mainstream corporate media, and many other industries, how does this impact the average citizen?

In Canada, for example, the Government closed churches and small businesses but allowed larger ones to remain open, such as Costco and Wal-Mart. Local restaurants were shut but McDonald’s remained open. Facebook, Twitter and Google have been instrumental in the censorship of views contrary to the Agenda. And, Big Pharma stands to make an enormous profit from injecting everyone on the planet, multiple times, with their concoctions which are causing unprecedented harm and death – both outcomes resulting in yet more profit for Big Pharma.

Who owns and has influence over all these large corporations? Hint: Mr. Global through the “Big Three.” Although, the “Big Two” may be more accurate. Below we use the example of a slice of the Covid injection industry to demonstrate.

Moderna, BioNTech and Pfizer are on their way to selling $45 billion worth of “vaccines” in 2021. Arbutus Biopharma owns the patent for the lipid nanoparticle technology these Covid injections use as a delivery system for the mRNA. A royalty of between 5% and 15% of product sales, a reasonable estimate in such business deals, on the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech injections could yield as much as $6.75 billion, in 2021 alone, for Arbutus. As seen below, the biggest shareholder in all these companies is Vanguard and that is without taking into consideration Vanguard’s shareholding in any other shareholders.

Simplified Analysis of Top 5 Shareholders, Yahoo! Finance retrieved 23 September 2021

Partnering with governments these corporations are pushing through their Agenda and making enormous profits off us, the people, while doing so. For example:

the public pay for the Covid injections,

Big Pharma obtained global immunity against liability thereby protecting their profits, and

Governments assumed any liability or legal action, to be paid by public funds – essentially, the people pay through their taxes for the harm Big Pharma is inflecting on them.

Was it prophetic or were they telling us their plan when at the end of 2019 Vanguard published its annual global economic outlook for 2020 titled “The New Age of Uncertainty”?

It’s not only corporations, and their shareholders, but individuals are also profiting, directly, from the “pandemic”.

A record 493 people joined Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list since the beginning of the “pandemic”—meaning the world on average gained a new billionaire every 17 hours. Forbes found 61 new billionaires from the healthcare field – and at least 40 joined the ranks due to their involvement in the “global fight” against the Covid “pandemic.”

Canada added 19 new billionaires placing them as the fourth highest in the world ranked by number of new billionaires during 2020. And, Canadian billionaires have increased their wealth by $78 billion. Together, 47 Canadian billionaires now control $270 billion in combined wealth. Academic research published in March 2021 suggested Canada’s richest 1% control 29% of Canada’s wealth.

Note: The same trend in transfer of wealth has been seen in the UK where the “pandemic” saw the richest people in the UK increase their wealth to over half a trillion pounds and 2020 saw more people become billionaires than ever before.

“The fact many of the super-rich grew so much wealthier at a time when thousands of us have buried loved ones and millions of us worried for our livelihoods makes this a very unsettling boom.” – Sunday Times, Rich List 2021 revealed

In addition to Mr. Global having puppets within, they are also lobbying the Canadian government. Lobbying is when an individual or a group tries to persuade someone in Government to support a particular policy or campaign.

WEF’s only Strategic Foundation Partnership is with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation whose three trustees are Bill Gates, Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet. Bill Gates, schooled by the Forum for Young Global Leaders to be a puppet for Mr. Global, was pushed forward with one goal in life – to become the face of population control and depopulation within the framework of the Agenda.

Press for Truth: Gates Foundation Lobbied Trudeau into Accepting Mass Vaccination Programme, 2 May 2020 (14 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can find it HERE.

As seen in the example of Gates, proxies are used so the true lobbyist can remain hidden from public view. Additionally, who the ultimate shareholding or influence of the named lobbyists are and it can become difficult to determine which lobbyists are in fact colluding, or not, regardless what official documents claim.

To keep it simple, below we will look at lobbyists that are clearly, without further inspection, connected to the “Big Two”. Bear in mind that Blackrock’s top shareholder is Vanguard.

A search of the Canadian Registry of Lobbyists shows four active Vanguard Group lobbyists in the name of ‘Vanguard Investments Canada Inc./Placements Vanguard Canada Inc.’ Interestingly Vanguard Group Inc. (USA) is named on the Lobbyist website as their parent company, but PrivateFundData shows Zealous Inc. owns 75% or more of Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

Registry of Lobbyists: Vanguard

A similar search for Blackrock will return at least 3-4 lobbyists associated with Blackrock and a search for Canadian Coalition of Good Governance (“CCGA”) lobbyists returns four results. Blackrock and State Street are members of the CCGA and the Head of Blackrock Canada, Marcia Moffat, is also the Managing Director of the CCGA.

Registry of Lobbyists: Canadian Coalition of Good Governance

In summary, Mr. Global are the top shareholders in the vast majority of corporations; there are a number of senior Canadian officials who are known puppets of Mr. Global; there are a number of lobbyists who are under the influence or control of Mr. Global; and, Mr. Global aims to destroy economies, reduce population, gain total control and install a One World Government.

Does this answer some of the most baffling decisions made around lockdowns, mask mandates, Covid injections, climate change and critical social justice theories?

Those who see the secretive monopolies these giants hold, in particular The Vanguard Group – and ultimately its flagship clients – realise that it gives them influence over populations’ lives and livelihoods. They are colluding and conspiring with the WEF, UN and governments. Their conspiracy is not for our good, the good of society or the good of the planet – it is all for the benefit of Mr. Global.

Anyone, including politicians, who is assisting the Agenda and is not one of Mr. Global is merely his “useful idiot.” – and we know how that turned out for Stalin’s chicken.

