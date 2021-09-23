BREAKING – Covid-19 deaths are over 3,000% higher than this time last year and 80% of those dying had the Covid-19 vaccine according to the latest Public Health data

Authorities claim that the Covid-19 vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death, and they claim that the vaccines have so far been successful in doing so. But if this is the case, then why are Covid-19 deaths across the UK over 3,000 higher than this time last year? And why are 80% of those dying people who have had the Covid-19 vaccine?
The mainstream media, Public Health sources, and the Government are doing their best to convince you that it is the unvaccinated who make up the majority of those deaths. One headline published by the Independent newspaper this weeke even claimed the country would be heading back into lockdown this winter if the unvaccinated cannot be persuaded to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
But you only need to take a look at the latest data available from Public Health England to realise that we will be heading into lockdown either way, because it isn’t the unvaccinated that are dying. The latest report reveals that 72% of Covid-19 deaths in England have been among the vaccinated since February 1st 2021 up to September 12th 2021, with the vast majority among the fully vaccinated.
The latest data from Public Health Scotland also confirms the same.
Official data shows that between the 14th August 2020 and the 12th September 2020 just 7 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the whole of Scotland. But fast forward to the present day and official data shows 222 deaths were recorded across Scotland between the 14th August 2021 and the 12th September 2021.
This means Covid-19 deaths across Scotland are currently 3,071.4% higher than they were this time last year, despite the majority of the population of being vaccinated and summer being on their side.
The latest Covid-19 statistical report released by Public Health Scotland on the 22nd September also reveals that from August 21st through to September 17th 2021, 69,639 positive cases were recorded among the unvaccinated population, whilst 79,613 cases were recorded among the vaccinated population; 60,923 of which were among the fully vaccinated.
As you can see the number of cases is very similar between the unvaccinated population and fully vaccination population so you would expect to see a similar number of deaths among the unvaccinated and fully vaccinated population.
But table 17 of the latest report shows that this isn’t the case, as the fully vaccinated have accounted for the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths every week since the 14th August through to the 10th September, and our previous analysis of PHS reports also shows that the fully vaccinated have been accounting for the majority of Covid-19 deaths for a much longer period (see here).
From 14th August through to September 10th there were 208 Covid-19 deaths registered in Scotland. Of these the unvaccinated accounted for 41 deaths, the partly vaccinated (who may have actually had two doses but not have been counted as such due to receiving the second dose being less than 14 days prior to their death) accounted for 9 deaths, and the fully vaccinated accounted for 158 deaths.
This means that the unvaccinated account for just 19.7% of all Covid-19 deaths since August 14th 2021, whilst the vaccinated population account for 80.3% of all deaths since the same date, with the fully vaccinated accounting for 76% of the deaths.
Public Health Scotland attempt to show that this is expected and that the vaccines are actually saving lives by presenting an age-standardised mortality rate per 100,000 people by vaccination status. However, the flaw in this is that people are not born with Covid-19 because it is an infectious disease, therefore the real mortality-rate should be based on the outcome of the number of confirmed infections.
By taking the number of infections to have occurred in the week beginning 21st August, and compare them against the number of deaths occurring the week beginning 4th September, allowing two weeks between infection and death, we can estimate the actual mortality-rate.
There were 15,639 infections among the unvaccinated the week beginning 21st August, and 13 deaths among the unvaccinated the week beginning 4th September. Therefore, the case-fatality rate among the unvaccinated is 0.08%.
Whilst there were 14,527 infections among the fully vaccinated the week beginning 21st August, and 56 deaths among the fully vaccinated the week beginning 4th September. Therefore, the case-fatality rate among the unvaccinated is 0.4%.
This suggests that the Covid-19 vaccines increase the risk of death by 400%, rather than reduce the risk of death by the 95% claimed.
These numbers suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines do not work, make the recipient worse, and that the United Kingdom has once very turbulent, dark winter ahead.
You have to understand how this works:
A person with a Cold or Coronavirus infection, will spread that infection to everyone who they come into contact with, or pass on the street, irrespective of if that person has been vaccinated or not.
As the person gets the minute Coronavirus seed, which is 1/000 the size of a grain of rice and floating in the air, which is breathed into the nasal passages of the head, it takes root there, in the warm, wet, humid nasal passages and starts to grow and if left unchecked during the 10 to 14 days of self isolation, it becomes Covid and passes down into the lungs in the 1 liter of snot or mucus, we each produce daily, (the engine oil of the body) and roughly 20 days after the initial infection, it become Covid, which the vaccines you took, are supposed to stop, but probably don’t, because that was not their intention, whereas extermination was.
Breakout infections occur when the vaccines don’t stop Covid from happening and by then, in all probability, the disease is to far advanced in your lungs to stop it and you run out of air and gasp like a landed fish as your life drains out of you and you die – the pores in your lungs filled with Pneumonia or minute blood clots, depending on the type of virus you got..
There is a simple way to avoid any of this, unless you are a glutton for punishment and an early death:
I simply don’t understand why people get herded into taking vaccines which don’t work, according to my betters, however this is the Covid Crusher which would stop this Covid Pandemic dead, if everyone practiced it and it is free, from me:
The Achilles Heel of Coronavirus, is while it is still in the developing stage as Coronavirus/Covid in the warm, wet areas inside the nasal passages of your head (nose) and before it gets to become Covid in your head and lungs, 10 to 14 days later. If Coronavirus is not treated with my free iodine salt clean water cure to flush out your nasal passages, as soon as possible, or during self isolation, it becomes Covid, which is where the money is. You cannot catch Covid! Always breathe through your nose and keep your mouth shut, because you really don’t want the Coronavirus to seed itself in your lungs!! My free salt water cure has “absolutely nothing” to do with mRNA test vaccines. Treating Coronavirus with my free iodine salt clean water cure, flushes out the nasal cavity and kills Coronavirus, before it gets to be Covid, irrespective of if you have had mRNA vaccines or not. Mix one heaped teaspoon of iodine salt in a mug of warm or cold clean water, cup a hand and pour some of the solution in, then sniff or snort that mugful up into your nose, spitting out everything which comes down into your mouth, by so doing, you flush out your nasal cavity, where Coronavirus lives. If you get a burning sensation (which lasts for 2-3 minutes) then you have a Coronavirus infection.When the soreness goes away, blow out your head with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards and continue doing my salt clean water nasal cavity flush cure, morning, noon and night, or more often, if you want, until, when you do my free salt water cure, you don’t experience any soreness at all in your nasal cavity. While you are at it, swallow a couple of mouthfulls and if you get a burning sensation in your chest, then you are killing the Covid/Bronchitis there too, so keep it up, each time you do a salt water sniffle, until the soreness in your head and lungs goes away – job done. Pour some of the solution on a flat surface and allow to dry and see what you have then. This is what coats the nasal passages in your head and kills Coronavirus/Covid off. You can see why it is so effective. This is what I have done for the past 27 years and I am NEVER ill, nor do you need to be either.
Please pass it around to everyone who wants to give it a try.
“Even so, a key issue is that the current vaccines block severe disease but do not prevent infection, said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine scientist at the Mayo Clinic. That is because the virus is still capable of replicating in the nose, even among vaccinated people, who can then transmit the disease through tiny, aerosolized droplets”
Reuters – what my free salt water cure stops.
He added that “Current vaccines are great at preventing [CO1] serious infection deep in the lungs, but not at blocking infection in the upper airways. What’s needed is a nasal-spray (vaccine) that would stop the coronavirus from taking hold at all.” – what my free salt water cure does and stops.
No soreness when you do it, it feels like you are flushing your head with water, if you get sore reaction, you have a virus so deal with it, exactly as I have described above – did a sniffle today – Me, all OK!!
We all need a cure which works instead of these vaccines, when you get a Coronavirus infection – now you have one.
Do not use saline water bought online, use iodine based kitchen or sea salt, it is the iodine in the salt which kills Coronavirus dead
More to the point, try it on anyone with a Coronavirus infection and see what happens to the virus and how quickly it is killed in the nasal passages of the head. No Coronavirus, no Covid it would otherwise become. – Simple
Keep safe – Richard (smile)
Your life, your choice
Why vaccines are the Kill Shot – not immediately, but over time, I speculate, over the next 3 years perhaps: Dangers of Booster Shots and COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’: Boosting Blood Clots and Leaky Vessels
New discoveries in the immunology of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines
What happens inside your body after injection with gene-based COVID-19 vaccines? How does this new ‘vaccination’ technology differ from usual vaccination methods, and why is that dangerous?
In this document, we answer all those questions and more, based on the latest and best available science. We explain how several papers in 2021 significantly advanced our understanding of SARS-CoV-2 immunity, and therefore the science and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
Unfortunately, as the COVID-19 vaccination programme has followed a policy of ‘vaccinate first – research later’, our understanding of SARS-CoV-2 immunity has only recently caught up with the rushed vaccination schedule.
Given that no clinical trials involved more than two injections of any vaccine, it is important that doctors and patients understand where the latest science leaves us in terms of how the vaccines interact with the immune system, and the implications for booster shots.
We explain here that booster shots are uniquely dangerous, in a way that is unprecedented in the history of vaccines. That is because repeatedly boosting the immune response will repeatedly boost the intensity of self-to-self attack.
Please take the time to read this important information, and share.
The findings are presented in summary form for those who would like an overview, followed by an explanation of the underlying immunology for those who wish to understand in more detail.
