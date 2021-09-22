Why Covid Booster Shots Are Uniquely Dangerous

Given that no clinical trials have been performed on more than two injections of any “vaccine,” it is important to understand how the Covid injections interact with the immune system, and the implications for booster shots.

“In this document … We explain how several papers in 2021 significantly advanced our understanding of SARS-CoV-2 immunity, and therefore the science and safety of COVID-19 vaccines … that booster shots are uniquely dangerous, in a way that is unprecedented in the history of vaccines. That is because repeatedly boosting the immune response will repeatedly boost the intensity of self-to-self attack.” – Doctors for COVID Ethics

Doctors for COVID Ethics are doctors and scientists from 30 countries, seeking to uphold medical ethics, patient safety and human rights in response to Covid-19. Below are extracts from their comprehensive analysis: The Dangers of Covid-19 Booster Shots and Vaccines: Boosting Blood Clots and Leaky Vessels which we encourage all doctors and patients to read before promoting, delivering or accepting any further Covid injections.

The Covid injection technology’s interaction with the immune system creates the following four specific problems:

Flying under the immune system’s radar with the vaccine’s genetic code Delivering the spike protein into the bloodstream Inducing immune attack on the blood vessel lining Enhancing the severity of natural infection

By now, most people have heard that Covid injections can cause blood clotting and bleeding. Eminent independent scientists and researchers in the fields of immunology and microbiology have been writing to medical regulators since early 2021, warning of vaccine-related blood clotting and bleeding, including that the official data on blood abnormalities post-vaccination likely represent “just the tip of a huge iceberg.”

The good news is that we are more comprehensively protected against Covid by our own pre-existing immunity than was previously understood. On the other hand, this pre-existing immunity aggravates the risk that Covid injections will induce blood clotting and/or leaky blood vessels. This risk must be expected to escalate with each repeated injection.

Antibodies induced by the Covid injections can be expected to activate the so-called complement system. This can bring about the destruction of any cell that manufactures the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein – a self-to-self attack – particularly in the circulation. If that happens to the endothelia – that is, the cell layer that lines the inner surfaces of our blood vessels – then those vessels may begin to leak and clots will form. Given that 2021 research showed the spike protein to enter the bloodstream shortly after vaccination, this dangerous endothelial involvement in spike-production is highly likely, and should be expected to occur.

Booster shots are uniquely dangerous, in a way that is unprecedented in the history of vaccines. This is because repeatedly boosting the immune response will repeatedly boost the intensity of self-to-self or autoimmune attack, including boosting complement-mediated damage to vessel walls.

In addition to autoimmune attacks, antibodies to coronaviruses can enhance the severity of wild, or naturally occurring, coronavirus infection. This is called antibody-dependent enhancement of disease.

Attempts to develop vaccines to the original SARS virus, which is closely related to SARS-CoV-2, repeatedly failed due to antibody-dependent enhancement of disease. The vaccines induced antibodies, but when the vaccinated animals were subsequently infected with the wild-type virus, they became more ill than the unvaccinated animals, in some cases mortally so.

Vaccine manufacturers and regulators are aware of the risks of antibody enhancement of disease but have failed to adequately address it in the clinical trials on any of the Covid injections.

An important consideration for patients is that those who have already been “vaccinated” against Covid-19, and whose health remains intact, can protect themselves against serious harm by stopping now.

It is up to doctors and patients to uphold the social contract of the doctor-patient relationship, and take medical prudence and patient safety into their own hands. The World Medical Association, Declaration of Geneva, Physician’s Pledge states:

“The health and wellbeing of my patient will be my first consideration. I will maintain the utmost respect for human life. I will practise my profession with conscience and dignity and in accordance with good medical practice. I will respect the autonomy and dignity of my patient. I will not use my medical knowledge to violate human rights and civil liberties, even under threat.” World Medical Association: Declaration of Geneva, 1948

