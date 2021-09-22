US Government Whistleblower: “The Government are covering up adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines”

A US government whistleblower has spoken out against the Covid-19 vaccines stating that more people are visiting the hospital suffering from adverse reactions, whilst the government desperately attempts to cover it up.

In an interview with Project Veritas, Jodi O’Malley, RN, an employee of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and a nurse at Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Arizona, said that an increasing amount of people who are admitted at her hospital are getting sick and dying after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

During the interview, Jodi and Project Veritas founder discuss footage that was captured of other doctors at the government-run facility admitting that the jabs are “full of s***.”

One physician, Dr Maria Gonzales, who works in the emergency room at Phoenix Indian medical Centre, expressed concern about the continued use of the vaccines, which are not backed by any real science.

Dr Gonzales said: “The problem in here is that they are not doing the studies. People that had [covid] and the people that have been vaccinated – they’re not doing any antibody testing.

“Everybody is quiet with that. Why?”

In this particular clip, O’Malley was discussing her frustrations with Dr Gonzales and agreeing with her. O’Malley then addressed a patient who immediately began suffering a serious adverse reaction after getting his second dose of the jab.

“Now, you’ve got this guy in Room Four who got his second dose of the [covid] vaccine on Tuesday and has been short of breath. Okay? Now his BNP is elevated. D dimer, ALT, all his liver enzymes are elevated. His PTPTINR is elevated.”

Dr Gonzales then responds about the patient, “He’s probably got myocarditis! All of this is bulls***. Now, probably myocarditis due to the vaccine. But now, they [the government] are not going to blame the vaccine.”

In response, O’Malley states that the government have a legal duty to report the complications to which Dr Gonzales admits that this reporting is not happening “because they want to shove it under the mat.”

The case that the two whistleblowers discussed involved a “thirty-something-year-old” patient who ended up being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. It was not reported and neither were any of the other similar cases that were observed in the facility in recent days.

“So, what the responsibility on everyone is – is to gather that data and report on it,” O’Malley then said to Dr Gonzales. “If we’re not gathering [covid vaccine] data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for use?”

It turns out that there has not been any reporting going on for nearly the past two years, which O’Malley and Dr Gonzales both admit is “super fishy.”

Despite the risk of speaking out, O’Malley decided to finally come forward after a coworker of hers who did not want to get vaccinated was coerced into doing so, even though it went directly against her religious beliefs.

After getting jabbed, this coworker fell seriously ill, and had never gotten sick once in the 18 months prior working as an unvaccinated person in the ICU. It was only after this person took the injection under duress that she got sick and ultimately died.

“She didn’t want to take [the covid vaccine] because of her religious beliefs and she was coerced into taking it,” O’Malley revealed to O’Keefe, breaking down into tears.

“It’s like nobody – nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being ‘a part of the team in the hospital,’ or take the [covid] vaccine.

O’Malley said that she feels it is her duty to speak out and tell the truth. She says that she puts her faith in God that she will be looked after despite any earthly consequences that may come her way.

“This is evil at the highest level,” O’Malley says. “You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us, but they are under the government. And everything that we have done so far is unscientific.”

O’Malely and others at Phoenix Indian Medical Center recognise that many of the sick and dying patients who are admitted could be helped with alternative medicines such as Ivermectin. However, staff have all been threatened with termination if they administer it.

In the footage, O’Malley can be seen arguing with another employee about Ivermectin, with her coworker explaining that she does not want to risk losing her job by giving the drug to patients even if doing so could help them live.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I am afraid because my faith lies in God and not man,” O’Malley told O’Keefe. “So, I have two older kids that are on their own, and I have a twelve-year-old at home that I care for on my own, but you know, what kind of person would I be if I knew all of this – this is evil.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about your health, and you can never get that back – and about your freedom, and about living in a peaceful society, and I’m like, ‘No, no, this is the hill that I will die on.’“

Watch the video in full HERE.

