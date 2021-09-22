Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman “When I heard that NHS staff in the UK were threatening to go on strike, my first thought was to wonder how many lives that would save”

By on ( Leave a comment )

Dr Vernon Coleman, a medical doctor and ex-GP, who also is an expert on medical research, drug adverse reactions and drug industry fraud has released a video in which he claims nobody is coming to save us.


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

#CovidVaxExposed PART 1: Arizona State Senator Issues an Official Statement on Bombshell Whistle-Blower Video
Senator Kelly Townsend responds to allegations of medical malfeasance at Phoenix Indian …
An interview with Dr Bhakdi – “Covid-19 Vaccination is the greatest threat humanity ever faced”
Covid-19 vaccination is the greatest threat humanity ever faced according to Dr. …
Australia’s Lockdown restrictions have nothing to do with the Covid-19 Virus and everything to do with Control, and we can prove it…
Much of Australia has been living under what can only be described …
Covid Canada: A Model of Planned Destruction That Can Be Applied to Most, Now, Ex-Democracies and Beyond (Part 1)
“In this document I believe I will present evidence beyond a reasonable …
Biden Mandates Covid Vaccines for Most US Workers – But Not Illegal Border Crossers
Recently, the White House confirmed that the government won't be requiring Covid-19 …
#CovidVaxExposed PART 1: Federal Govt Doctor Says ‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’
Project Veritas released the first video of its COVID vaccine investigative series …
Vaccine Veg: Scientists Growing Medicine-Filled Plants to Replace Injections
Researchers at the University of California-Riverside (UCR) are working on a way …
Official data shows people who received a Covid-19 vaccine account for 70% of all-cause deaths during the first 6 months of 2021, with 20% occurring within 21 days of vaccination
Data published by the Office for National Statistics reveals that 70% of …
FDA experts reveal the Covid-19 Vaccines are killing at least 2 people for every 1 life they save as they vote 16 – 2 against the approval of booster shots
FDA experts have unexpectedly voted against approving Covid-19 vaccination boosters for anyone …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments