Dr Jean-Paul Théron arrested by military police in France for prescribing Ivermectin to Covid-19 patients

A doctor who was arrested for prescribing Ivermectin to Covid-19 patients has been arrested again due to alleged violence against a bailiff who informed him the state had filed further complaints against him.

Due to four complaints made against him by the state, Dr Jean-Paul Théron was arrested Monday, August 20th, in Paea, Tahiti; an island in the French Polynesia.

The reason for the arrest was due to treating Covid-19 patients with Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and dazitromocicin.

A bailiff then returned to Dr Théron’s home on Thursday 16th September to notify him of further complaints filed against him by the state. Dr Théron reportedly expressed his outrage by hurling a tray and various other objects, injuring the bailiff’s arm.

This forced the ‘gendarmes’; a military branch of the French police, to return to Dr Théron’s home on Monday 20th September to arrest him again.

However, footage of the arrests shows that Dr Théron was subjected to violence himself by the French police which resulted in the doctor requiring treatment for cardiorespiratory distress at the Taaone Hospital Centre.

As can be seen in the following footage of his arrest –


