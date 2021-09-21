Covid Canada: A Model of Planned Destruction That Can Be Applied to Most, Now, Ex-Democracies and Beyond (Part 1)

“In this document I believe I will present evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Justin Trudeau, with the help of cohorts within both the Federal and Provincial Governments, has perpetrated intentional fraud against the citizens of Canada in the form of collusion and racketeering. I believe this document’s evidence will not only back up the claim in this synopsis but will bring to light and make sense of the confusing decisions made by our governments ‘in the name of science’.”

The above is taken from a document prepared by one of our readers who is a Canadian resident. It shows how their research of the Canadian government’s ties with big business has resulted in the Covid policies that were implemented. We have titled it ‘A Canadian Critically Thinking’ and is attached below so you can read it for yourself:

Our reader’s research has inspired us to do our own investigation, based on their document, and it fully supports our Canadian resident’s claims. As one article would be long, and perhaps a little overwhelming, we have split it into three articles or parts containing the sections as follows:

Has The Virus Been Proven to Exist and Do the Tests for It Work? (Part 1)

Are The So-Called “Vaccines” Safe? (Part 1)

Why Is the Canadian Government Going Along with It? (Part 2)

What is Justin Trudeau’s Personal Involvement? (Part 3)

Why Isn’t the Canadian Corporate Media Exposing It? (Part 3)

This article is Part 1 of the series.

Before we look into some Canadian specifics, we need to answer some fundamental questions: does the SAR-CoV-2 virus exist, do the PCR tests work and are the Covid injections “safe”?

Has The Virus Been Proven to Exist and Do the Tests for It Work?

The official narrative tells us that SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the illness Covid-19, the source of the pandemic that was declared by the World Health Organisation in March 2020 and has held the world in its clutches ever since.

Worldwide, hundreds of requests under the Freedom of Information Act have been sent to health authorities. As of 7 May 2021, 20 Canadian institutions had provided their responses and every institution failed to provide records, not even one, describing the isolation of the SAR-CoV-2 virus.

It follows that you cannot have specific tests for a virus without knowing the components of the virus you are trying to detect. The components cannot be known without having previously isolated or purified that virus.

The PCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 is worthless and all “positive” results obtained so far should be scientifically invalidated. Regardless what it is the tests are trying to detect Stephen Bustin, one of the world’s leading experts on PCR, says that under certain conditions anyone can “test positive” using PCR tests.

Read more:

Are The So-Called “Vaccines” Safe?

“Vaccination has made victims among us; some have contracted small-pox in consequence of the inoculation of the vaccine; others have been attacked with gangrenous ulcers, syphilitic sores and more resulting from the introduction of this virus into the constitution.” Dr. J. Emery Coderre, Professor of Materia Medica, at the University of Montreal, Canada, 1872

It would be nothing short of preposterous to claim that the ingredients of vaccinations could be considered entirely safe. Before we can ascertain what it means when we are told that vaccines are “safe” we must first consider what vaccines are made of.

Dr. Robert Young, a microbiologist, and his team published a paper earlier this year revealing the contents of the Covid injections from the four major pharmaceutical companies. What they found was shocking. According to Dr. Young the Covid injections have caused injuries in an estimated 500 million people worldwide with, potentially, 35 million deaths.

And blood smears from across the world are proving the Covid injections are causing unprecedented harm. So much so that it has prompted one, in a group of German doctors and lawyers, to declare: “For me this is euthanasia. For me this is mass murder, a crime on a grand scale.”

Read more:

In an interview with Vaccine Choice Canada, Dr. David E. Martin explained that beginning in 1999, using gain-of-function, scientists took a naturally occurring coronavirus and turned it into an infectious, not transmissible pathogen. That means they made it more dangerous to humans. Why? So that it could be used as potential vaccine vectors. In 2002 the weaponisation of coronavirus was complete.

The Covid injections are not vaccines, they are computer generated mRNA strands intended to turn the human body into a pathogen creator – it is gene therapy to turn the human body into a bioweapon.

The University of British Columbia, Canada, in 2005 developed the lipid nanoparticle technology which later enabled the delivery of both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid injections. It’s important to realise that without the technology developed by the University of British Columbia these injections would not have been possible.

The above clip is taken from Dr. Martin’s discussion with Vaccine Choice Canada – Dr. ‘David E. Martin Drops Shocking COVID-19 News on Canadians’. You can watch the full one-hour discussion HERE.

Read more:

