Official data shows people who received a Covid-19 vaccine account for 70% of all-cause deaths during the first 6 months of 2021, with 20% occurring within 21 days of vaccination

Data published by the Office for National Statistics reveals that 70% of deaths due to all causes excluding Covid-19 during the first 6 months of 2021 were among people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The data was published in a report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysing Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between January 2nd 2021 and July 2nd 2021. Table 1 of the report shows that there were 51,281 deaths involving Covid-19, and 214,701 deaths not involving Covid-19 that occurred during this time frame.

The ONS were attempting to shows how well the Covid-19 vaccines are working through grouping deaths involving Covid-19 by vaccination status.

However, they failed to mention that the majority of deaths involving Covid-19 occurred during January 2021 when the mass majority of the population had not received a Covid-19 vaccine, meaning the majority of Covid-19 deaths were of course among the unvaccinated population.

Table 1 of the ONS report shows that between 2nd January and 2nd July 2021 there were 38,964 deaths among the unvaccinated population. However, further data from ONS found in their ‘Deaths registered weekly in England‘ dataset shows that 31,538 of deaths involving Covid-19 occurred between January 2nd and January 31st.

For context, on January 2nd just 2% of the population had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, whilst 0% of the population had received a second dose. By January 31st, 14.4% of the population had received a single dose, and 0.8% of the population had received a second dose.

According to ONS data a further 14,629 Covid-19 deaths also occurred in February 2021, bringing the total number of deaths involving Covid-19 between January 2nd 2021 and February 28th 2021 to 46,167.

Meaning a further 7,203 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred during this time frame than the number to have occurred among the unvaccinated population between January 2nd and July 2nd 2021.

This is despite just 31.4% of the population having received a single dose, and 1.1% of the population having received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of February.

The ONS also unwittingly revealed in Table 1 of their report on ‘Deaths involving Covid-19 by vaccination status‘, how many people had died within 21 days of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine during the first 6 months of 2021, despite repeatedly insisting they did not hold such data in response to a flurry of Freedom of Information requests made requesting to know the number of people to have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine.

As you can see in the table above taken from the ONS report, 4,388 deaths had occurred involving Covid-19 within 21 days of a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine being administered, and 14,265 deaths occurred not involving Covid-19 within 21 days of a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine being administered.

There were also a further 182 deaths within 21 days of a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine being administered that involved Covid-19, and 11,470 deaths within 21 days of a second dose fo a Covid-19 vaccine being administered that did not involve Covid-19.

Therefore, 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine during the first six months of 2021. However, it is also interesting to note here precisely how many people have died due to all causes excluding Covid-19 by vaccination status.

According to Table 1 of the ONS report there were 214,701 deaths not involving Covid-19 between 2nd January 2021 and July 2nd 2021. Of these 65,170 deaths were unvaccinated, whilst 80,798 were among people who’d received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 68,733 were among those who’d received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This means the unvaccinated account for just 30.3% of deaths, the partly vaccinated account for 37.6% of deaths, and the fully vaccinated account for 32% of deaths due to all causes excluding Covid-19 during the first six months of 2021. Therefore, people who had received a Covid-19 vaccine account for 69.7% of deaths due to all causes excluding Covid-19, with a total of 145,968 people having died.

At first glance you could argue that this would be expected due to the majority of the population allegedly having received a Covid-19 vaccine. However, these deaths did not all occur once the majority of the population had been vaccinated.

60% of deaths due to all causes between January 2nd 2021 and July 2nd 2021 occurred during the first three months, the majority of these occurring in January, followed by February, and then March.

By the end of these three months 47.6% of the population had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and just 7.4% of the population had received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Even by July 2nd 2021 just 67.6% of the population had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, whilst 50.2% of the population had received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

We’ve compiled the following table showing the total number of deaths due to all causes (including Covid-19) to have occurred during each month (taken from ONS data) alongside the percentage of the population vaccinated at the beginning and end of each month (taken from Our World in Data).

It would be helpful to have more data on deaths by vaccination status, such as the date of occurrence, in order to come to a firm conclusion.

However, what we do know is that the majority of deaths due to all causes occurred during the first three months of 2021 when the number of people to have received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine ranged from 2% to 47.6% and the number of people to have received a second dose ranged from 0% to just 7.4%.

We also know that the vaccinated account for 70% of deaths due to all causes excluding Covid-19 during the first 6 months of 2021, with the partly vaccinated accounting for 37.6% of all deaths, and the fully vaccinated accounting for 32% of all deaths.

And we know that 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine between 2nd January and 2nd July 2021.

Couple the above with data published by Public Health England which shows 72% of Covid-19 deaths due to the Delta Covid-19 variant have been among the vaccinated population since February 1st up to September 12th, and 74% of Covid-19 deaths due to the Delta Covid-19 variant have been among the vaccinated population since August 2nd and September 12th, then it is possible to conclude that the Covid-19 vaccines are not working, and have killed thousands.

