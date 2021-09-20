Breaking News

Healthy Mother Dies of Blood Clots After AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

By on ( Leave a comment )
Tributes were paid to Alpa Tailor, 35, who died from complications of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Alpa Tailor, 35, reportedly fell ill just over a week after getting her first dose.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has claimed the life of another individual in the United Kingdom. Alpa Tailor, described as a healthy 35-year-old, suffered fatal blood clots and a low platelet count after she received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In March, the mother of two got her first jab, where she later fall unwell just a week later on April 8th. Initially, Tailor began complaining of a headache before she began experiencing slurred speech and a facial droop. Her family soon rushed her to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.

Doctors at the hospital diagnosed Alpa with vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis as a consequence of getting the vaccine. Thrombocytopenia is where an individual has low levels of platelets. which are the cells that help with blood clotting. Thrombosis happens when blood clots block veins or arteries, causing strokes and heart attacks.

After her diagnosis, Alpa underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain, where doctors initially believed she responded well to the treatment. Neurosurgeon Dr Jonathan Hyam said he was “quite optimistic” for Alpa’s prognosis around a week after the procedure. However, medics soon discovered after a CT scan that she was suffering from a massive bleed in the brain, which ultimately led to her death.

Following the news of Tailor’s passing, Dr Hyam said he was “really surprised” to hear that the mother of two’s condition quickly deteriorated post-op.

After Tailor’s sudden death, health authorities called for an inquest into her death at St. Pancras Coroner’s Court. A post-mortem examination confirmed that Alpa had multiple blood clots in her brain. Senior coroner Mary Hassell said that she had no hesitation with ruling that the vaccine is responsible for Alpa’s death.

Hassell said: “Everything points in the same direction, which is that Alpa had the AstraZeneca [vaccine] at a time when many, many thousands of people … had died from [the] coronavirus.”

After the inquest, Alpa’s husband Anish said: “The death of our beloved Alpa has left a huge void in our hearts and in our lives. [She] was a wonderful wife, loving mother, amazing daughter, sister and friend. Life has changed for us in an unimaginable way.”

Alpa’s family said that she “always had a smile on her face” and was “enthusiastic and very creative.” Another relative said that Alpa “touched hundreds of hearts” in her 35 years of life and will be remembered and missed for her laugh. A third described her as a loving and caring mother who “puts the needs of her children before hers.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine, made in partnership with the University of Oxford, is one of four vaccines approved for use in the UK – alongside the mRNA jabs from Pfizer and Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, according to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), there are 416 recorded cases of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) and 72 deaths following injection with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Alpa joins the many individuals who have died from taking the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine and the many more who will perish from this experimental jab.


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

The Covid-19 Vaccines have harmed and killed more children in the USA than all other vaccines combined according to official data
New figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) …
BREAKING – The Covid-19 Vaccines have killed at least 150,000 people in the USA including 574 children according to new Scientific Study
Scientists have concluded that the Covid-19 vaccines have killed at least 150,000 …
USA: Federal Health Employees Blow the Whistle. Coming Soon…
Starting tomorrow, Project Veritas is launching a series of videos exposing USA …
Professor Sunetra Gupta: “Herd immunity probably takes the prize for being the most misunderstood term of 2020.”
Sunetra Gupta is Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology in the Department of Zoology, …
Nurse claims fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients are being treated with Ivermectin whilst the unvaccinated are being put on ventilators
A nurse of 40 years has claimed that fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients …
URGENT! – 13 reasons why you should not allow your Child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine
At a press conference on Monday September 13th, the four Chief Medical …
BREAKING – 62% of all excess deaths since March 2020 have occurred at home; but just 3% are associated with Covid-19 – Are the Covid-19 Vaccines killing thousands?
Since March 7th 2020 there have been 250,725 deaths that have occurred …
FDA experts reveal the Covid-19 Vaccines are killing at least 2 people for every 1 life they save as they vote 16 – 2 against the approval of booster shots
FDA experts have unexpectedly voted against approving Covid-19 vaccination boosters for anyone …
BREAKING – Fully vaccinated account for a huge 74% of Covid-19 deaths in the UK summer wave according to latest Public Health England report
The latest Public Health England technical briefing on Covid-19 variants of concern …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments