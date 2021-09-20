BREAKING – The Covid-19 Vaccines have killed at least 150,000 people in the USA including 574 children according to new Scientific Study

Scientists have concluded that the Covid-19 vaccines have killed at least 150,000 people in the USA alone after conducting in-depth scientific research on publicly available data, and are now calling for the medical community to oppose mandatory Covid-19 vaccination as their findings prove that it is not justifiable.

Jessica Rose PhD, studied Immunology at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador, gaining a Master of Science and Medicine in 2006. She then went on to study Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University, gaining a PhD in 2013.

From 2016 to 2020 she worked in Biochemistry / Protein Biology at the Technion Institute of Technology, and has published several papers such as ‘Kinetic modelling of Hepatitis B Virus: the relationship between HBeAg and viral kinetics.’ and ‘Kinetics of Chronic Human Viruses – Comparative Analysis of Bio-Mathematical Models and their Clinical Implications.‘

Now, in an in-depth analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) alongside data available from multiple scientific studies, including the Pfizer clinical trial studies, Jessica Rose PhD has concluded using a modest calculation that at least 150,000 Americans have been killed by the Covid-19 Vaccines.

In a paper which can be read in full here, titled ‘Estimating the number of Covid vaccine deaths in America’, Jessica Rose PhD states that she and her team determined the VAERS under-reporting multiplier by using a specific serious adverse event that should always be reported – anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination is rare and occurs in approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the United States based on events reported to VAERS according to the CDC report on ‘Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination’.

However, a scientific study conducted at Mass General Brigham, published March 8th 2021 on JAMA, found “severe reactions consistent with anaphylaxis occurred at a rate of 2.47 per 10,000” people fully vaccinated.

This implies that VAERS is receiving reports of anaphylaxis between 50 – 123 times less than what is actually occurring among the vaccinated population, despite it being a well known side effect that doctors are required to report.

Jessica Rose PhD concludes in her paper that after the JAMA study was published doctors were more careful to assess vaccine recipients for prior history of anaphylaxis, so to calculate the true under-reporting multiplier she and her team decide to assess the VAERS database figures that were reported before the Mass General Brigham study was published, and calculated the underreporting rate to be 41 times less than what has and is occurring in the vaccinated population.

The rate was calculated by taking the number of vaccinated people from the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to the end of March 2021 in the US, and the number of reports of anaphylaxis reactions submitted to VAERS in the same time frame.

‘Our World in Data’ shows that 97.5 million Americans had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by March 31st 2021.

Whilst the VAERS database shows that 583 reports of anaphylaxis were submitted to VAERS up to 31st March 2021.

Bases on the results of the JAMA study which found anaphylaxis was occurring due to the Covid-19 vaccines at a rate of 2.47 per 10,000 people, the true number of anaphylaxis reports to VAERS should have totalled 24,082.

The calculation is as follows:

97.5 million (people vaccinated) ÷ 10,000 (JAMA per rate) = 9,750

9,750 x 2.47 (JAMA rate of occurrence) = 24,082.5

24,082.5 + 583 (VAERS reports of Anayphlyaxis) = 41.3 (underreporting rate)

Using the conservative underreporting rate that they calculated, Jessica Rose PhD and her team were then able to calculate the number of people the Covid-19 vaccines have killed in the USA using a variety of methods.

One of those methods was to use the data available in VAERS. As of August 27th a search of the VAERS database shows that there had been 7,149 deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines in the USA.

Using the underreporting rate of 41 times calculated, this would mean that 293,109 Americans have been killed by the Covid-19 vaccines up to the 27th August 2021. However, Jessica Rose PhD explains in her paper that the number of average background deaths must be subtracted in order to calculate the true number of people that have been killed by the Covid-19 vaccines.

To calculate the number of average background deaths, Jessica Rose PhD used the results of a study published on ‘Research Gate’, titled ‘Analysis of COVID-19 vaccine death reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Database Interim: Results and Analysis‘. The study found that 86% of deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines up to April 2021 were consistent with the vaccine being causal for the death.

Therefore the number of deaths reported to VAERS up to 27th August 2021 that were consistent with the vaccine being causal for the death equates to 6,149, which is 86% of the 7,149 deaths reported. This means, according to the Scientific research conducted by Jessica Rose PhD and her team, the true number of people killed by the Covid-19 vaccines by the end of August 2021 could be as high as 252,109.

Jessica Rose PhD also used a number of other methods to calculate the true number of Americans that have been killed by the Covid-19 vaccines. One of those methods used estimates made by Dr Peter Schirmacher, one of the world’s top pathologists, for the percentage of deaths examined by autopsy within two weeks of having the vaccine that were clearly caused by the vaccine.

This equated to 60% of all deaths being caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, allowing Jessica Rose PhD and her team to calculate that 175,865 Americans may have been killed by the Covid-19 vaccine up to August 27th 2021.

The other methods used to calculate the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines, in the scientific study conducted by Jessica Rose PhD, are explained in full in her paper which can be found here. The results of these methods found the true number of Americans that have been killed by the Covid-19 vaccines up to the 27th August 2021 to be no lower than 147,960, with the average number of deaths equating to 182,000.

Jessica Rose PhD and her team were also able to calculate the true number of children over the age of 12 who have been killed by the Covid-19 vaccines in the USA. Data published by the CDC on July 30th 2021 shows that there had been 345 cases of myocarditis and 14 deaths among 12 – 17 year-olds due to the Covid-19 vaccines.

By using the underreporting rate, calculated as being 41 times less than what is occurring in the vaccinated population, Jessica Rose PhD states in her paper that 574 children over the age of 12 were killed by the Covid-19 vaccines up to July 16th.

Meaning 222 more children had been killed by the Covid-19 vaccines in a few months than had died with Covid-19 from January 1st 2020 to August 14th 2021, a total of 361 according to CDC data.

Jessica Rose PhD summarised her findings in her scientific research as follows –

“Using the VAERS database and independent rates of anaphylaxis events from a Mass General study, we computed a 41X under-reporting factor for serious adverse events in VAERS, leading to an estimate of over 150,000 excess deaths caused by the vaccine. The estimates were validated multiple independent ways.

“There is no evidence that these vaccines save more lives than they cost. Pfizer’s own study showed that adverse events consistent with the vaccine were greater than the lives saved by the vaccine to yield a net negative benefit. Without an overall statistically significant all-cause mortality benefit, and evidence of an optional medical intervention that has likely killed over 150,000 Americans so far, vaccination mandates are not justifiable and should be opposed by all members of the medical community.

“Early treatments using a cocktail of repurposed drugs with proven safety profiles are a safer, more effective alternative which always improves all-cause mortality in the event of infection and there are also safe, simple, and effective protocols for prophylaxis.”





