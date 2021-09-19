USA: Federal Health Employees Blow the Whistle. Coming Soon…

Starting tomorrow, Project Veritas is launching a series of videos exposing USA government health agencies and pharmaceutical companies – showing what they really think about the Covid injections.

Project Veritas is an American non-profit journalism enterprise which investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. To help Project Veritas beat the censorship and share the truth, we’ll be following their ‘Shocking COVID Vaccine Series’.

“They can ban us, but they can’t ban millions pursuing the truth.” – Project Veritas.

Like this: Like Loading...