Breaking News

USA: Federal Health Employees Blow the Whistle. Coming Soon…

By on ( Leave a comment )

Starting tomorrow, Project Veritas is launching a series of videos exposing USA government health agencies and pharmaceutical companies – showing what they really think about the Covid injections.

Project Veritas is an American non-profit journalism enterprise which investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. To help Project Veritas beat the censorship and share the truth, we’ll be following their ‘Shocking COVID Vaccine Series’.

“They can ban us, but they can’t ban millions pursuing the truth.” – Project Veritas.

Taster
Project Veritas: “Why are you choosing to blow the whistle?”
#CovidVaxExposed


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Professor Sunetra Gupta: “Herd immunity probably takes the prize for being the most misunderstood term of 2020.”
Sunetra Gupta is Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology in the Department of Zoology, …
Nurse claims fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients are being treated with Ivermectin whilst the unvaccinated are being put on ventilators
A nurse of 40 years has claimed that fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients …
URGENT! – 13 reasons why you should not allow your Child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine
At a press conference on Monday September 13th, the four Chief Medical …
BREAKING – 62% of all excess deaths since March 2020 have occurred at home; but just 3% are associated with Covid-19 – Are the Covid-19 Vaccines killing thousands?
Since March 7th 2020 there have been 250,725 deaths that have occurred …
FDA experts reveal the Covid-19 Vaccines are killing at least 2 people for every 1 life they save as they vote 16 – 2 against the approval of booster shots
FDA experts have unexpectedly voted against approving Covid-19 vaccination boosters for anyone …
BREAKING – Fully vaccinated account for a huge 74% of Covid-19 deaths in the UK summer wave according to latest Public Health England report
The latest Public Health England technical briefing on Covid-19 variants of concern …
The “Pandemic” Has Ended for Much of India, How Did They Do It? – Not With Covid Injections but a Drug That Costs Less Than £2 Per Person: Ivermectin
Dr. Pierre Kory, an American pulmonary and critical care specialist and founding …
Judge in New York Temporarily Halts State’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate
Healthcare workers in New York have been given a temporary reprieve from …
16-Year-Old Who Developed Neurological Symptoms After Pfizer Vaccine: ‘I Just Want My Life Back’
Sarah Green, 16, has developed tremors and crippling migraines after she received …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments