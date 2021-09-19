USA: Federal Health Employees Blow the Whistle. Coming Soon…

Starting tomorrow, Project Veritas is launching a series of videos exposing USA government health agencies and pharmaceutical companies – showing what they really think about the Covid injections.
Project Veritas is an American non-profit journalism enterprise which investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. To help Project Veritas beat the censorship and share the truth, we’ll be following their ‘Shocking COVID Vaccine Series’.
“They can ban us, but they can’t ban millions pursuing the truth.” – Project Veritas.
We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News