Nurse claims fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients are being treated with Ivermectin whilst the unvaccinated are being put on ventilators

A nurse of 40 years has claimed that fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital with Ivermectin, whilst unvaccinated Covid-19 patients are being put on ventilators.
The claim was made during a freedom protest in Australia in which the nurse made a speech to those attending (Watch below)…
Ivermectin is a common drug used to treat parasites but evidence suggests it is successful at treating the alleged Covid-19 disease. The drug was widely used across India and seemed to be successful in reducing deaths per million people by a significant amount.
However, when India changed tack and introduced the Covid-19 vaccine, alleged Covid-19 deaths very quickly began to rise again.
Australia’s medicines regulator has banned general practitioners from prescribing Ivermectin tablets to treat the alleged Covid-19 disease, which means the claims made by the nurse of 40 years are highly controversial if true.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) stated in a press release that GP’s are now only able to prescribe Ivermectin for approved conditions including scabies and certain parasitic infections.
“These changes have been introduced because of concerns with the prescribing of oral Ivermectin for the claimed prevention or treatment of Covid-19,” the TGA said in a statement released Friday September 10th.
You may remember the scenes broadcast on BBC News showing an alleged Covid-19 crisis in India. Well since then the country has virtually eradicated Covid-19 in areas that have used Ivermectin.
In Uttar Pradesh, India, 33 districts have been declared “Covid-free.” With a combined population of 241 million there are only 199 active cases and the positive test rate is 0.01% – statistically zero.
It is a poor state and worse, the most-populous in the nation and has extremely high-density cities — the most-fertile environment imaginable for a pandemic virus — yet they defeated Covid-19 with a cheap, widely-available drug… Ivermectin.
Fauci insists 3 shots will be needed for ‘full vaccination’, after FDA advisory panel rejects universal Covid boosters
18 Sep, 2021 22:15
White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has claimed that “ultimately” people will need at least one booster shot to be considered properly vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the FDA’s hesitancy over universal boosters.
“I believe, when all’s said and done, it’s going to turn out that the proper regimen, at least for an mRNA vaccine [such as Pfizer], is the two original doses, the prime followed in three-to-four weeks by a boost, but also followed several months later by a third shot,” Fauci told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview.
So I think that ultimately, when we look back on this, it’s going to be that the proper regimen, to have a complete and full regimen, will be a third shot boost.
Also on rt.com FDA advisory panel votes AGAINST vaccine booster shots for all, approves for over-65s and high-risk

The health official’s advice, at least for now, appears to be at odds with the US Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel, which on Friday rejected the idea of mass booster shots, despite President Joe Biden already endorsing the idea, for all. They instead recommended boosters for those at higher risk, like people over the age of 65.
Due to the efficacy of the vaccines waning over time, Fauci believes booster shots will especially be necessary for older patients. Asked whether minors will need to be subjected to the long regimen of shot after shot after shot, Fauci said, “we don’t know that yet.”
Fauci does insist, however, that children as young as six months will soon be inoculated against coronavirus. He believes children as young as five will likely be approved to get vaccinated by autumn, and children as young as six months will follow in the months after.
Also on rt.com British health officials say school ‘Covid teams’ can vaccinate 12-15yos WITHOUT parental consent, so long as child agrees
The infectious disease expert has also expressed frustration similar to that of President Joe Biden in regards to those who remain unvaccinated. Over 76% of US adults have received at least one vaccine dose, but this number is not high enough for Fauci, who said he is “disappointed,” especially in red states, which have seen lower vaccination rates than more liberal-leaning areas.
“You know, in the United States it’s become a bit of a political issue. If you look at the map of the United States the under-vaccinated regions are very heavily red states, or Republican areas,” he said. He also once again blamed the unvaccinated for allegedly providing the virus with a fertile ground to continue to mutate, potentially “leading to a new variant, which could be worse than the Delta variant.”
In the United States we have about 72 or 73 million people eligible for vaccination who have not yet been vaccinated, and that’s really unfortunate because that is a perfect set-up to developing mutants that are going to lead to variants that could be problematic.
Fauci has continued to insist there is still a long road ahead in the pandemic, saying he’s “hoping” it truly ending is spring of 2022, but adding, “whether or not it happens remains to be seen.”
Dr. Fauci: “Heck, No, I Haven’t Been Vaccinated”
By Michael Baxter from REAL RAW NEWS
The Deep State’s primary Covid-19 vaccine peddler, Dr. Anthony Fauci, boasted to colleagues at the NIH that he has not taken and will not take the Covid jab, said a former NIH employee who claims Fauci personally fired him in June for “violating or considering to violate non-disclosure agreements” pertaining to vaccination protocols.
Our source, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, told Real Raw News that he’d been wrongfully terminated—unjustifiably because he never signed non-disclosure paperwork on the Institute’s Covid-19 policies. And the reason he never signed said paperwork is that he had worked for NIH’s Division of AIDS, which was largely excluded from Covid-19 plandemic response meetings and vaccine development.
For ease of reading, RRN will refer to our source as Brian Stowers. RRN has vetted Stowers’ education and employment history, and we found no reason to believe he had a vendetta against Fauci or that he would engage in deception; his credentials seemed unimpeachable. As a Level 2 lab technician, his primary duty at the NIH was spinning blood through a centrifuge and passing results to his superiors. Nothing glamorous.
Although he had no exposure to Covid-19 data, he had been exposed to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hubris and overbearing presence.
“At least once a week, Fauci made rounds through the departments. He liked to stick his nose in everyone’s business, belittle and ridicule people for no good reason. Anyway, on February 15, 2021, about two months after the FDA gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine, Fauci strolls into our department and tells us that we ought to encourage our friends and family to get vaccinated at the earliest possible date. But he tells us lab workers—there were about 9 in the lab at that moment—to delay getting vaccinated until, as he put it, ‘we see what happens,’” Stowers said.
A long, uncomfortable silence followed Fauci’s statement, our source added.
According to him, one lab worker asked Fauci why the vaccine was safe for friends and family but not for NIH employees.
“Fauci’s face turned red. He was clearly angered by the question. He started berating us, telling us we weren’t qualified to question his judgement. If we didn’t follow his guidance, we’d be jeopardizing the health of our friends and family, Fauci told us. He was on a tirade for like 5 minutes, and cussing like a sailor,” Stowers said.
Then Stowers asked Fauci, respectfully, whether he had been vaccinated.
“What kind of question is that? Not that it’s any business of yours, but, no, heck no, I haven’t been vaccinated. And I don’t plan to be, at least not for a long time, if at all…If I take the vaccine and get sick from it, then what? I’m too important here to take that risk. You all are, too—that’s why I’m telling you to wait. But you can be replaced; I’m irreplaceable. The administration needs me to helm this response,” Fauci reportedly said.
Four months later, unexpectedly, Stowers received a termination letter claiming he had violated the Institute’s confidentiality clause. The notice bore Fauci’s handwritten signature.
“I knew fighting would be pointless. I got 6-month’s severance package and figured that would be enough to hold me until I found new work, and I have,” Stowers said.
In closing, Stowers said Fauci never wore a mask inside NIH facilities, only when, in Fauci’s words, “outsiders and interlopers and media” were nearby.
