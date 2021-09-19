Nurse claims fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients are being treated with Ivermectin whilst the unvaccinated are being put on ventilators

A nurse of 40 years has claimed that fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital with Ivermectin, whilst unvaccinated Covid-19 patients are being put on ventilators.

The claim was made during a freedom protest in Australia in which the nurse made a speech to those attending (Watch below)…

Ivermectin is a common drug used to treat parasites but evidence suggests it is successful at treating the alleged Covid-19 disease. The drug was widely used across India and seemed to be successful in reducing deaths per million people by a significant amount.

However, when India changed tack and introduced the Covid-19 vaccine, alleged Covid-19 deaths very quickly began to rise again.

Australia’s medicines regulator has banned general practitioners from prescribing Ivermectin tablets to treat the alleged Covid-19 disease, which means the claims made by the nurse of 40 years are highly controversial if true.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) stated in a press release that GP’s are now only able to prescribe Ivermectin for approved conditions including scabies and certain parasitic infections.

“These changes have been introduced because of concerns with the prescribing of oral Ivermectin for the claimed prevention or treatment of Covid-19,” the TGA said in a statement released Friday September 10th.

You may remember the scenes broadcast on BBC News showing an alleged Covid-19 crisis in India. Well since then the country has virtually eradicated Covid-19 in areas that have used Ivermectin.

In Uttar Pradesh, India, 33 districts have been declared “Covid-free.” With a combined population of 241 million there are only 199 active cases and the positive test rate is 0.01% – statistically zero.

It is a poor state and worse, the most-populous in the nation and has extremely high-density cities — the most-fertile environment imaginable for a pandemic virus — yet they defeated Covid-19 with a cheap, widely-available drug… Ivermectin.

Like this: Like Loading...