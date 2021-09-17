1.2 million reasons why you should NOT allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine – UK Government releases 33rd update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

Chris Whitty has advised the UK Government that they should offer the Covid-19 vaccine to children despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation refusing to do so, but the latest report released by the UK Government and the UK Medicine Regulator reveals 1,196,813 reasons why parents should not allow their children to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest report, released September 16th 2021, is the 33rd report to be released on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines that have been reported to the Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The report covers adverse reactions reported from the 9th December 2020; the day after the Pfizer mRNA injection was first administered in the UK, up to the 8th September 2021, and it shows that due to all three emergency approved injections – Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna – there have been 1,196,813 adverse reactions and 1,645 deaths reported to the MHRA.

Inlcuding 320,570 adverse reactions and 526 deaths due to the Pfizer mRNA injection.

823,202 adverse reactions and 1,075 deaths due to the AstraZeneca viral vector injection.

49,771 adverse reactions and 16 deaths due to the Moderna mRNA inejction.

And 3,270 adverse reactions and 28 deaths reported to the MHRA where the brand of Covid-19 vaccine was not listed in the report.

However, the MHRA have stated just 10% of serious adverse reactions are reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Therefore the official number of adverse reactions could be as high as 11,968,130, and the official number of deaths could be as high as 16,450. Something which is supported by ONS data found here, in which they unintentionally revealed that from January 2nd 2021 to July 2nd 2021 over 30,000 people died within 21 days of getting the Covid-19 injection.

We have already listed 13 reasons why parents should not allow their children to get the Covid-19 vaccine in an article released Tuesday September 14th following the announcement by Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, to recommend all children over the age of 12 are offered the Pfizer Covid-19 injection. Each and every reason is entirely factual and sourced from the Governments own data and official scientific studies. You can read the article in full here.

But today, we have another 1,196,813 reasons why parents should not allow their children to get the Covid-19 vaccine and they include the following –

Up to September 8th 2021 there have been 5,339 cardiac disorders including 95 deaths reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection. These include 85 cases of cardiac arrest resulting in 31 deaths.

They also include 275 cases of myocarditis which have resulted in 2 deaths, and 205 cases of pericarditis which have resulted in 1 death.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whilst Pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are serious conditions due to the fact the heart muscle cannot regenerate, and both conditions have officially been added to the safety labels of the Pfizer jab and Moderna jab by the MHRA (see here).

Myocarditis and pericarditis happen very rarely in the general (unvaccinated) population, and it is estimated that in the UK there are about 6 new cases of myocarditis per 100,000 patients per year and about 10 new cases of pericarditis per 100,000 patients per year.

The MHRA has undertaken a thorough review of both UK and international reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination against Covid-19 due to a recent increase in reporting of these events in particular with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, with a consistent pattern of cases occurring more frequently in young males.

A Scientific Study published on the JAMA network, has also found that the incidence of myocarditis among vaccinated individuals is at least double what Health Authorities are claiming.

10,916 blood disorders including 3 deaths have also been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine up to September 8th 2021. These include 68 cases of immune thromocytopenia and 174 cases of thrombocytopenia, resulting in 1 death. Thrombocytopenia is where the body has a low level of platelets in the blood. Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death.

5,340 eye disorders have been reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA injection, thankfully resulting in zero deaths, however, they have resulted in 283 people suffering visual impairment and 103 people suffering blindness.

The MHRA has also received 3 reports of brain death, 1 report of cardiac death, 1 report of clinical death, 144 reports of death, 2 reports of drowning, and 27 reports of sudden death due to the Pfizer mRNA injection.

As well as 416 reports of anaphylactic reaction resulting in 2 deaths due to the Pfizer jab. Anaphylaxis is potentially life-threatening reactio. It causes the immune system to release chemicals that flood the body. Blood pressure suddenly drops and airways narrow, blocking normal breathing. This condition is dangerous. If it isn’t treated immediately, it can result in serious complications and even be fatal.

Nervous system disorders have been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine 55,949 times resulting in 53 deaths.

These include 502 reports of people suffering a seizure and hundreds of other reports of people suffering differnt types of seizure.

They also include 109 reports of people being left completely paralysed due to the Pfizer jab, as well as over 100 reports of people being left partly paralysed due to the Pfizer jab.

18,710 reproductive disorders resulting in 1 death have been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA injection, including 1,099 reports of vaginal haemorrhage.

As well as over 14,000 reports of menstrual irregularities, discomfort, pain, and heavy bleeding.

The above reactions are just a snapshot of the adverse reactions that have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, and there can be no doubt that they will be seen in children. We know this because the Pfizer clinical trial on children aged 12 and over found that 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer jab and 1 in 9 children suffered a serious adverse reaction leaving them unable to perform daily activities.

There are over 3 million children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the UK which means if every single one of them was to have the Pfizer jab, 2,580,000 could suffer an adverse reaction, and 333,333 could suffer a serious adverse reaction leaving them unable to perform daily activities.

For context, according to official NHS data just 9 people under the age of 19 have died of Covid-19 since March 2020 up to August 25th 2021.

Is it worth the risk?

#WithdrawKidsFromSchool

